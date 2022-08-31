ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Haven, FL

UPI News

Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
psychologytoday.com

Update on “Gas Station Heroin” and Other Legal Drugs

Stopping the scourge of street drugs—and saving lives and livelihoods in the process—is a daunting task. They’re everywhere, including on gas station and convenience store shelves. But we’re seeing some successes in this fight, and it’s important to highlight those successes so we can build on them.
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Florida man, 44, who died after eating raw oysters had cocaine, fentanyl, cannabis and deadly bacteria from warm seawater in his system

A south Florida man, who died in July after eating raw oysters that contained a dangerous bacteria from warm seawater, had cocaine, cannabis and fentanyl among other drugs in his system, a medical examiner's report has revealed. An autopsy for Roger 'Rocky' Pinckney, 44, concluded that oxycodone, and opiates were...
The Independent

Border Patrol threw away ‘hundreds’ of Sikh migrants’ turbans and told them they could ‘starve’: report

The mistreatment of Sikh migrants at the US-Mexico border is reportedly much more widespread than previously thought.US Customs and Border Patrol agents in multiple sectors have allegedly thrown hundreds of sacred turbans belonging to Sikh border-crossers in the trash, and denied migrants religiously mandated vegetarian meals, instead consigning them to eat apple juice and crackers or telling them they could “starve,” according to an investigation from the Arizona Luminaria, citing unnamed border aid workers familiar with the mistreatment.“One Sikh man, when I handed him a turban to cover his hair started crying and kissed the fabric,” one individual told...
Popculture

Butter Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible

Epicurean Butter LLC of Thornton, Colorado recalled butter products sold at Wegmans supermarkets in early August because they used an ingredient previously recalled due to possible Listeria contamination. The recall is only for 3.5-ounce tubs of Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter, with expiration dates between July and November. The recall was published on Aug. 19, about a week after the ingredient used was recalled. Listeria can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections among young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Issued for 14 Different Flavors

Consumers now have one less option to cool down amid the intense summer heat. Amid a string of recalls hitting store shelves, even more ice cream is being pulled from the frozen foods section after the Kingdom Creamery of Vermont recalled more than a dozen ice cream varieties. The ice cream flavors were recalled due to possible listeria contamination.
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Drug Dealer Accidentally Tries to Sell Eight Ball to County Commissioner

A Florida teen was arrested Monday after a comically bad case of getting someone’s phone number mixed up. Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins had been making personal calls to constituents last weekend ahead of upcoming elections when he received a strange text back from one recipient. “The guy said ‘Hey do you still need what you needed the other day?’ and I went ‘What are you talking about?... I think you have the wrong number,”’ Mullins said. “He said ‘You don’t need the eight ball.’” Mullins, a former cocaine and alcohol addict, then set up a sting operation with the sheriff’s office to meet the seller by a local lake. Sheriff Rick Staly alleged that Jack Fisher, 18, brought 3.17 grams of fentanyl to the meeting instead of cocaine, a quantity large enough to kill 1,500 people. The arrest was a rare bit of good news for Mullins, who has made headlines recently for getting into a scuffle with a woman at a voting location, and telling a state trooper he “run[s] the county” after being pulled over for speeding in his red Ferrari. Read it at Fox35 Orlando
