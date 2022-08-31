Read full article on original website
Florida man who died after eating oysters at restaurant had numerous drugs in his system: report
A South Florida man, who died after eating raw oysters and became infected with a flesh-eating disease, had various drugs in his system at the time of his passing, including cocaine and fentanyl, a report says. Roger Pinckney, a 44-year-old from Davie, died July 31 after a fever and abdominal...
DEA warns of ‘rainbow fentanyl’ being used to target young people
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said it has observed an “alarming” trend of brightly-colored fentanyl made to look like candy that is being used to attract children and young people. The agency said its law enforcement partners began seizing brightly colored “rainbow fentanyl” earlier this month. This new...
Thousands of 'rainbow fentanyl' pills seized as authorities warn of possible new 'trend' targeting kids
Customs and Border Protection agents in Arizona seized more than 15,000 fentanyl pills that were strapped to a person's legs on Wednesday, and one official says that it could be the start of a trend targeting younger people. The "candy"-looking pills were seized in Arizona at the Nogales Port of...
Couple Praised for 'Ignoring' Child's Life-Threatening Allergy
"This reeks of an over-entitled mother that is using her child's allergy as a way to get her rocks off bullying people," one user commented.
Officials warn 'rainbow fentanyl' coming from southern border, could be mistaken for candy or chalk by kids
Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) officials are warning that "rainbow fentanyl" is spreading in Oregon and Idaho and throughout the West Coast. The director of the DEA's Oregon-Idaho high-intensity drug trafficking area Chris Gibson joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday to bring attention to the most recent effort to spread fentanyl throughout the U.S.
Man arrested after cops find buckets of stolen body parts he allegedly bought on Facebook
Jeremy Pauley of Enola runs a Facebook page called “The Grand Wunderkammer” that specializes in “the odd and unusual” – including human bones or body parts.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern
WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
psychologytoday.com
Update on “Gas Station Heroin” and Other Legal Drugs
Stopping the scourge of street drugs—and saving lives and livelihoods in the process—is a daunting task. They’re everywhere, including on gas station and convenience store shelves. But we’re seeing some successes in this fight, and it’s important to highlight those successes so we can build on them.
Cookie recall: Check your pantry for these cookies because they might be contaminated
If you purchased Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies from Target, you should know there’s a recall for certain lots. That’s because the cookies might be contaminated with pieces of metal, which can lead to injuries if you eat any. Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies recall. D....
Salad dressing recall: Check your home for this dressing from a major supermarket
A company issued a salad kit recall a few weeks ago, as the dressing in the kit contained undeclared allergens. It’s now time for a similar recall, but this time around it’s a Whole Foods dressing recall that has come into focus. The problem is similar, however. The...
REVEALED: Florida man, 44, who died after eating raw oysters had cocaine, fentanyl, cannabis and deadly bacteria from warm seawater in his system
A south Florida man, who died in July after eating raw oysters that contained a dangerous bacteria from warm seawater, had cocaine, cannabis and fentanyl among other drugs in his system, a medical examiner's report has revealed. An autopsy for Roger 'Rocky' Pinckney, 44, concluded that oxycodone, and opiates were...
Ice cream recall: Check your freezer for this ice cream that might make you sick
We’ve seen various ice cream recalls involving products containing undeclared ingredients that can cause life-threatening allergic reactions. The new H-E-B ice cream recall falls in the same category. The company discovered that its Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream contains wheat that’s not listed on the package....
DEA warns 'rainbow fentanyl' is a 'deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction' in young people
The DEA has already seized brightly-colored fentanyl in 18 states so far this month, a a new trend the agency says drug traffickers are capitalizing on to drive young people to the deadly drug. Fentanyl, a powerful opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin, was responsible for 71,238 of...
Urgent warning as grocery item recalled in 15 states after salmonella found in packs for sale
AN urgent warning has been issued as 15 states have recalled certain types of mushrooms over salmonella fears. The recall was announced by the company, Tai Phat Wholesalers, on Monday, following routine testing done by the Maryland Department of Health. The FDA followed up with its announcement on Tuesday, urging...
Border Patrol threw away ‘hundreds’ of Sikh migrants’ turbans and told them they could ‘starve’: report
The mistreatment of Sikh migrants at the US-Mexico border is reportedly much more widespread than previously thought.US Customs and Border Patrol agents in multiple sectors have allegedly thrown hundreds of sacred turbans belonging to Sikh border-crossers in the trash, and denied migrants religiously mandated vegetarian meals, instead consigning them to eat apple juice and crackers or telling them they could “starve,” according to an investigation from the Arizona Luminaria, citing unnamed border aid workers familiar with the mistreatment.“One Sikh man, when I handed him a turban to cover his hair started crying and kissed the fabric,” one individual told...
Butter Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible
Epicurean Butter LLC of Thornton, Colorado recalled butter products sold at Wegmans supermarkets in early August because they used an ingredient previously recalled due to possible Listeria contamination. The recall is only for 3.5-ounce tubs of Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter, with expiration dates between July and November. The recall was published on Aug. 19, about a week after the ingredient used was recalled. Listeria can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections among young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.
Drug smugglers hid $106 million of crystal meth and cocaine in a sleek vintage Bentley
Australian Border Force examined the vintage car to discover it was laden with $106m of meth and cocaine, leading to the arrest of four people.
Ice Cream Recall Issued for 14 Different Flavors
Consumers now have one less option to cool down amid the intense summer heat. Amid a string of recalls hitting store shelves, even more ice cream is being pulled from the frozen foods section after the Kingdom Creamery of Vermont recalled more than a dozen ice cream varieties. The ice cream flavors were recalled due to possible listeria contamination.
Alleged Drug Dealer Accidentally Tries to Sell Eight Ball to County Commissioner
A Florida teen was arrested Monday after a comically bad case of getting someone’s phone number mixed up. Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins had been making personal calls to constituents last weekend ahead of upcoming elections when he received a strange text back from one recipient. “The guy said ‘Hey do you still need what you needed the other day?’ and I went ‘What are you talking about?... I think you have the wrong number,”’ Mullins said. “He said ‘You don’t need the eight ball.’” Mullins, a former cocaine and alcohol addict, then set up a sting operation with the sheriff’s office to meet the seller by a local lake. Sheriff Rick Staly alleged that Jack Fisher, 18, brought 3.17 grams of fentanyl to the meeting instead of cocaine, a quantity large enough to kill 1,500 people. The arrest was a rare bit of good news for Mullins, who has made headlines recently for getting into a scuffle with a woman at a voting location, and telling a state trooper he “run[s] the county” after being pulled over for speeding in his red Ferrari. Read it at Fox35 Orlando
