Baltimore, MD

West Baltimore neighborhood rattled by two deadly shootings separated by single block

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T8WA1_0hd6pCNp00

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating two deadly shootings separated by a single block in West Baltimore, according to authorities.

The two shootings happened less than twelve hours apart in the neighborhood of Woodbrook.

The first shooting occurred at 10:42 p.m. in the 2300 block of Edgemont Avenue, police said.

That's when someone shot a 59-year-old man in the chest, according to authorities.

Officers found him inside of a house. Medics pronounced him dead at the site of the shooting, police said.

Hours later, at 8:56 a.m., officers learned that a 38-year-old man had been shot in the 2300 block of Ruskin, according to authorities.

The man had been shot multiple times. He sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body and head, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital where staff pronounced him dead, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about either of these shootings should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stopper tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

