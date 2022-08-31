Read full article on original website
Barcelona are unable to register new signing Marcos Alonso as star refuses to leave the club
Barcelona have so far failed in their attempts to offload left back Jordi Alba, which could prevent them from registering potential new signing Marcos Alonso. If Alba agrees to an exit on deadline day, it will pave the way for Barcelona to offload Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea and in turn, bring in Alonso.
Man United fans taunt Jamie Vardy with 'your wife is a grass' and 'Rooney' chants over 'Wagatha Christie' trial
Manchester United fans have taunted Leicester striker Jamie Vardy over his wife Rebekah's failed legal battle against Wayne Rooney's wife, Coleen. Watch the video below. In July, Rebekah Vardy lost her High Court libel battle with Coleen Rooney in a case dubbed 'Wagatha Christie'. Rooney, the wife of the former...
Newcastle United staff appear to throw objects towards Liverpool bench
Fabio Carvalho's 98th minute winner for Liverpool didn't go down well on the Newcastle United bench, as one of their staff appeared to thrown something at the opposition technical area. Tensions ran high at the end of Liverpool's win over Newcastle on Wednesday night, following Carvalho's extremely late winner in...
Predicted XI: Manchester United vs Arsenal (Premier League)
Manchester United, after three wins on the bounce, are set to face top of the Premier League Arsenal. United’s season got off to a disastrous start under Erik ten Hag, however after three victories against Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester, things are starting to look up. With this fixture coming...
Former Man United star Javier Hernandez produced the worst dive in football history
Former Manchester United star Javier Hernandez produced quite possibly the worst dive of all-time in LA Galaxy's 2-2 draw with Toronto FC. Former Bayern Munich and Juventus star Douglas Costa struck for the visitors before Jesus Jimenez equalised in the 62nd minute. Another ex Bianconeri winger was on the scoresheet...
MLS・
Match Preview: Aston Villa vs Manchester City (Premier League)
Manchester City look to start September off strong, as they travel south to take on Aston Villa for the first time since the finale of the previous Premier League season. As of late, the Sky Blues have regained their composure, as they continue their assault on the Premier League top spot, which included their recent 6-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.
Neymar was offered to Manchester City by PSG but Pep Guardiola 'emphatically' rejected the proposal
Manchester City rejected the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar in the closing stages of the summer transfer window, according to reports in Spain. Neymar was strongly linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, with Chelsea also touted as a possible destination for the Brazil international.
Chelsea head of international scouting Scott McLachlan departs after Thomas Tuchel's Petr Cech admission
Chelsea head of international scouts Scott McLachlan has left the club after 11 years, it has been revealed. McLachlan has been at Chelsea for the past 11 years, joining the club from Fulham where he was a technical scout. The move comes following the end of the summer transfer window,...
Rating Manchester United's first transfer window under Erik ten Hag and why it's ultimately a positive result
Manchester United’s 2022 summer transfer window came to an end on Thursday, just over an hour after the side recorded a third straight Premier League win. That victory came over bottom of the table Leicester City, with the single goal coming from Jadon Sancho. This fixture saw three of...
Pep Guardiola’s comments on Mikel Arteta go viral again after Arsenal’s stellar start in the Premier League
After Arsenal’s stunning start in the 22/23 Premier League season, Pep Guardiola’s past comments on Mikel Arteta have resurfaced once again. Back in February of 2021, Arteta was under immense pressure as his Arsenal side were faltering in front of our eyes. The Gunners found themselves in the...
Thomas Tuchel reveals when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will train after mask fitting in Milan
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will begin training for his new side. Aubameyang signed for the Blues on Deadline Day from Barcelona and arrives as one of six major signings at the club this summer. He previously worked under Tuchel during their time together at Borussia...
The latest injury news ahead of Manchester United vs Arsenal
A number of players have been considered injury doubts for Arsenal's trip to Old Trafford on Sunday. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will be travelling to Manchester to take on fierce rivals, Manchester United. The Gunners are looking to extend their winning start to the season, after taking 15 points from the...
Manchester United transfer news LIVE: Latest deadline day news on Ronaldo, Antony, Dubravka and more
Manchester United's deadline day is underway and there are tons of updates to keep up with throughout and you can do that with our live blog below. Erik ten Hag's side will face Leicester City in their fourth game of the Premier League season in the evening, but there will be much to pay attention to elsewhere.
Every word from Erik ten Hag ahead of Manchester United's Premier League clash vs Arsenal
Erik ten Hag spoke to media ahead of Manchester United's sixth Premier League game of the season against Arsenal, where they will be looking for their fourth win in a row. The opposition will cause real problems for the Reds as Mikel Arteta's men remain with a perfect record this campaign so far.
"He had some problem" - Pep Guardiola reveals Manchester City injury blow sustained in Aston Villa draw
Pep Guardiola has revealed his Manchester City squad have sustained yet another injury blow. Speaking during post-match reactions on Saturday night, the Catalan coach offered insight into his in-game substitutions. The Premier League champions were held to a frustrating and demanding 1-1 draw at the hands of Steven Gerrard's Aston...
Barcelona duo Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde linked up to score stunning goal against Sevilla
Two of Barcelona’s big money summer signings, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde linked up beautifully to score a stunning goal against Sevilla. The Catalan giants were in action on Saturday evening as they took on Julen Lopetegui’s side. Fellow new signing Raphinha scored the opener in the 21st...
Thomas Tuchel reveals Edouard Mendy injury and explains poor form
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed Edouard Mendy has an injury and explained the goalkeeper’s recent poor form for the side. The news comes after the Blues’ 2-1 win against West Ham on Saturday afternoon, in which the west London side won the game in dramatic circumstances. Michail...
Erik ten Hag has made his mind up on Aaron Wan-Bissaka's future at Manchester United
Despite it looking like he could leave the club earlier this summer, Aaron Wan-Bissaka will look to fight for his place at Old Trafford next season as he is set to stay. Signed by Manchester United for £50 million in 2019, Wan-Bissaka had a very promising first season in Manchester.
David Alaba’s hilarious response after being asked how he managed to pick out Vinicius Junior during Real Madrid win
Real Madrid defender David Alaba gave a brilliant answer when he was quizzed by a reporter after he assisted Vinicius Junior’s goal. You can watch the footage here. The reporter asked Alaba: “I want to ask you about the first goal, because you made a great pass. How did you see Vinicius in front of the goal?”
Christian Eriksen and Jadon Sancho react to Manchester United's win against Leicester City
Manchester United have defeated Leicester City in the Premier League. The 1-0 result sees United keep their second clean sheet in a row after a win over Southampton last weekend with the same score line. After two embarrassing opening defeats, Manchester United have now made it three wins on the...
