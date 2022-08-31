ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hocking County, OH

Two arrested on child abuse charges in Hocking County

By David Rees
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

LAURELVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A couple was arrested Wednesday after Hocking County police received information from a school resource officer about a severe case of child abuse.

Haley Griffith, 26, and Glenn Morehart, 26, were both taken into custody Wednesday on charges of felony child endangerment and domestic violence, according to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office. Hocking County Municipal Court issued a $150,000 bond for Griffith and a $200,000 bond for Morehart.

Family attorney says ‘entirely reckless behavior’ by police caused Donovan Lewis’ death

Authorities began investigating the suspects after an elementary school employee expressed concerns to a school resource officer. The child was found to have significant bruising across their body, police said.

Children Services investigated the incident and spoke to the suspects, in which Morehart allegedly admitted to repeatedly hitting the child.

Griffith and Morehart were arraigned on Wednesday. They are currently being held at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

