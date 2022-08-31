Read full article on original website
Related
outerbanksvoice.com
Dr. Harvey Kay Thompson of Manteo, August 30
Dr. Harvey Kay Thompson passed from his earthly home on August 30, 2022, at The Outer Banks Hospital, Nags Head, NC. He was born June 3, 1946, in Kinston, NC to the late Mankie Harper Thompson and Hubert Arlington Thompson. He is survived by: his wife of 55 years, Mary Nelson Glass Thompson and his children: Amy Haley Thompson, Elizabeth Wythe Thompson Gibbs (David Cooper Gibbs), and Dr. Harper Allen Thompson (Annie Reese Leffingwell Thompson).
outerbanksvoice.com
Suicide Awareness & Prevention Town Hall event to be held September 27
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month —a time to raise awareness of this stigmatized, and often taboo, topic. This month provides an opportunity to shift public perception, spread hope and share vital information to people affected by suicide. In the most recent Dare County Community Health Needs Assessment, it...
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Land Transfers
Younce Earl Stanley III from Sumner Millard L/027815001—Lot 1 Earl S Younce/$300,000/Improved Residential. Myers Henry E III from Ayers Henry E III Ttee/013979000—Lot 2 Sec 11 Hatt Colony/$229,600/Family Deed. Colington. Bellissimo Nicholas J from Culley John Luke/019038000—Lot 118 Sec B Col Harbour/$345,000/Improved Residential. Vena Danielle Marie from...
Comments / 0