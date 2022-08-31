ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Animated Drama ‘Pantheon’ Brings Sci-Fi Nightmare to Vivid Life: TV Review

By Caroline Framke
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gpfBI_0hd6oUQ600

For any adult still avoiding animation out of some stubborn refusal to understand its advantages as a both visual and storytelling medium, “ Pantheon ” makes its ambitions known from the get-go. After the eerie opening theme, scoring a fluorescent string of code smashing through a Greek statue, the show cuts to a high-school classroom, where a blunt voiceover lays the stakes bare. “Most of the girls in my class completely missed the moment when the world began to end,” teen outcast Maddie Kim (Katie Chang) tells us, the laptops blinking in unison as if in agreement. It’s a fittingly arresting start to this unnerving series, which taps an all-star cast to meld micro character work with macro questions about technology that may never have a satisfying answer.

Created by Dan Silverstein, and based on Ken Liu’s short stories, “Pantheon” layers conspiracies on top of the even more bitter truth at every turn. It’s also smart to introduce its increasingly overwhelming world via Maddie’s grief over her father, David ( Daniel Dae Kim ), whose death left her and her mother, Ellen (Rosemarie DeWitt), at an emotional standstill. In the first episode, Maddie discovers that David managed to live on, in a sense, through the top secret development of “U.I.” (i.e. “uploaded intelligence,” both a play and deviation from the well-trod concept of artificial intelligence). By the fourth episode made available before the show’s Sept. 1 premiere on AMC+, Maddie, David, and Ellen find themselves at the crux of a crucial turning point in history with no roadmap or precedent to follow.

The combination of angular, occasionally surreal animation from production house Titmouse and profoundly human performances from Chang, Kim and DeWitt make the Kim family feel as real — or at least as personal — as the show’s otherwise lofty concept requires. Other storylines opt for a blunter, more cerebral style, especially when circling the mysterious microchip conglomerate behind David’s regeneration founded by a long-gone Steve Jobs figure (embodied by William Hurt, whose steady voice guides one of his final performances). As embittered co-workers playing house, Taylor Schilling and Aaron Eckhart throw poison darts at each other as Paul Dano, playing their introverted son, leans into a teenage monotone. Raza Jaffrey, as brilliant programmer Chanda, has one of the harder jobs, as his character gets caught in a vicious loop beyond his wildest nightmares. Other notable names in the “Pantheon” credits include Scoot McNairy, Ron Livingston, Maude Apatow and Anika Noni Rose, all lending their voices to scripts that, though strong, need that extra jolt of emotion to keep the show’s ever-expanding mythos rooted in a recognizable reality.

Given enough time and patience, the vast web of the overlapping ideas in “Pantheon” might solidify into a deeply satisfying sci-fi story. Whether or not it will get the chance, or else snag the audience that might be particularly intrigued by it, is another story that only time (and the reach of AMC+) can tell.

“Pantheon” premieres September 1 on AMC+ and HIDIVE.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Goodnight Mommy’ Trailer: Naomi Watts Plays a Terrifying, Bandaged Mother in Horror Remake

Naomi Watts stars as an unsettling mother whose face is wrapped in bandages in the official trailer for Matt Sobel’s “Goodnight Mommy.” A remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name, the horror movie follows two twin brothers, played by real-life twins Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, who visit their mother after her recent reconstructive surgery. However, it quickly becomes clear something isn’t right with her. Additional cast members for “Goodnight Mommy” include Jeremy Bobb, Crystal Lucas-Perry and Peter Hermann. Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala wrote and directed the original 2014 film, which followed the same plot and was the Austrian entry...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Empire of Light’ Review: Do Yourself a Favor and See Sam Mendes’ Ode to Movies on the Big Screen

In the era where content is king, Sam Mendes still believes in moving pictures. “Empire of Light” is the proof. While the world was in lockdown these past couple years, Mendes let his imagination run to his happy place: a grand old English movie palace he dubbed the Empire Cinema. Thousands pass through its Art Deco doors seeking escapism, but Mendes is more interested in the employees — the projectionist, the ticket-takers, the box office attendant and so forth, who collectively form an ersatz family — whose stories, he senses, are every bit as interesting as the ones they show....
MOVIES
Variety

‘SNL’ Cast Shakeup Continues: Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, Aristotle Athari to Depart

There are more cast changes coming to “Saturday Night Live.” Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari are not expected to return for the venerable NBC late-night program’s 48th season, according to a person familiar with the matter, adding to an exodus that began in May when Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson revealed plans to exit the show. The new departures follow that of senior producer Lindsay Shookus, who is parting ways with the program after years of managing talent relations. As more TV viewers migrate to streaming services to watch their favorite scripted dramas and comedies on demand, “SNL”...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Schilling
Person
Katie Chang
Person
Rosemarie Dewitt
Person
Scoot Mcnairy
Person
Ron Livingston
Person
Aaron Eckhart
Person
Maude Apatow
Person
Raza Jaffrey
Person
Paul Dano
The Hollywood Reporter

‘White Noise’ Review: Adam Driver and Noah Baumbach Take a Bold Stab but Don DeLillo’s Novel Still Seems Unfilmable

There’s much to appreciate in Noah Baumbach’s alternately exhilarating and enervating attempt to tame Don DeLillo’s comedy of death, White Noise, not least the daredevil spirit and ambition with which the writer-director and his cast plunge into the tricky material. But little in this episodic freakout hits the target quite so well as the wild end credits sequence, a dance number set in a suburban A&P supermarket, in which the entire ensemble boogie in aisles stacked with colorful products, accompanied by an LCD Soundsystem banger called “New Body Rhumba.” With that ecstatic visual, Baumbach nails a key theme of the...
MOVIES
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

TV Stars Who Left Hit Shows

It’s never easy to say goodbye, even if it’s a television goodbye. While no TV show can last forever – well, Law & Order: SVU is in the running – the cast doesn’t always stay as long. Many actors choose to leave after their contracts end. Some give the networks a lengthy heads-up, while others […]
TV SERIES
Variety

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Updates Fans One Year After Stroke: ‘Yes, I’m Still Here’

Pauley Perrette, who played the beloved character Abby Sciuto on “NCIS” for 15 years before leaving the series in 2018, has offered fans an update on her health, one year after she suffered a stroke. In a tweet shared by Perrette on Saturday, the actress shared a video opening up about some of the struggles she’s faced, saying that she’s “still a survivor.” “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette opens the video saying. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do I cheat death? Like...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama#Greek
epicstream.com

Go Yoon Jung Net Worth: How Wealthy is the Alchemy of Souls Actress?

From supporting roles to K-dramas rising star, Go Yoon Jung gained massive attention after joining the cast of the hit series Alchemy of Souls. She may not be the drama’s female lead but viewers were drawn to her performance as she plays Nak Su. Interestingly, due to the overwhelming...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Will Eisner’s Graphic Novel ‘A Contract With God’ Being Adapted Into Broadway Musical (EXCLUSIVE)

TEG+ has acquired the stage rights to Will Eisner’s graphic novel “A Contract With God” and is adapting it into a Broadway musical, with new and original songs written by Sam Hollander, Lisa Loeb, Matisyahu, Ryan Miller and Jill Sobule. “A Contract With God,” first published in 1978, is commonly recognized as the very first graphic novel in history. The novel consists of four interweaving stories revolving around the lives of a group of New Yorkers who live in a fictional tenement house, many of whom are Jewish and/or immigrants. For the musical, all of the members of the songwriting team are Jewish musicians and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Essence

Boris Kodjoe And Nicole Ari Parker On 'Continuously Evolving' After 17 Years Of Marriage, Raising Teenagers And Being Present As A Family

The stars open up about their latest partnership, their family dynamic, and what keeps them bonded as a couple after nearly two decades together. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe may be big Hollywood stars, but their busy schedules don’t keep the pair from prioritizing quality time — with their kids, Sophie, 17 and Nicholas, 15, and with one another. The two are sometimes lucky enough to even work together, including on their recent Lifetime movie Safe Space, which Nicole starred in and Boris directed.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

Ralph Eggleston Dies: Longtime Disney & Pixar Animator, ‘For The Birds’ Oscar Winner Was 56

Ralph Eggleston, a longtime animator and art director who worked on several Pixar films starting with Toy Story and won an Oscar for directing the animated short For the Birds, died Sunday of pancreatic cancer in Lake Charles, LA, Pixar announced. He was 56. Eggleston served as an art director on the smash Pixar films Cars, The Incredibles, A Bug’s Life, Toy Story and Toy Story 2, as well as on the Disney toons Pocahontas, The Lion King and Aladdin. His other Pixar credits include Soul, Up, Monsters Inc., The Incredibles 2, Ratatouille and Finding Nemo. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Pixar’s official...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Collider

'Devil in Ohio': Emily Deschanel Talks Working With Dark Material and That Twist Ending

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers about the ending of Devil in Ohio.]. From showrunner Daria Polatin, who also wrote the best-selling book of the same name, the Netflix drama series Devil in Ohio takes hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis (Emily Deschanel) on quite a harrowing journey, once a demonic cult escapee comes into her life. While Mae (Madeleine Arthur) appears to be very emotionally fragile, she’s also harboring dark secrets that prove to be life-altering and that are a dangerous threat to Suzanne’s own family.
OHIO STATE
ComicBook

Netflix Loses Gore Verbinski's New Animated Movie, Will Be Shopped Elsewhere

It has been more than a decade since Pirates of the Caribbean and The Ring director Gore Verbinski made Rango, his Academy Award-winning animated feature starring Johnny Depp. Now, he's shopping around Cattywumpus, his next animated feature, after it was dropped by Netflix, where it was in development. The change comes as the U.S. animation industry is reeling from layoffs and cancellations at Netflix and HBO Max. Given the long and often expensive nature of animation development, it isn't uncommon for movies to be fairly deep into production, and for things to go completely sideways.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Bones And All’ Premiere Gets 10-Minute Standing Ovation At Premiere – Venice

It’s Bones and All day here at the Venice Film Festival, where the Timothée Chalamet-Taylor Russell starrer from Luca Guadagnino received a 10-minute standing ovation after its world premiere screening this evening. The audience cheered with shouts of “Luca! Luca! Luca!” — a reaction that delayed the beginning of the evening’s next competition film. Venice Film Festival 2022 Photos Based on the book by Camille DeAngelis and adapted by David Kajganich, the film tells the story of Maren (Russell) and Lee (Chalamet), two unlikely companions who unite in America’s Midwest in the 1980s after Maren is abandoned by her father. As they make...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Rings of Power’ Recap: First Two Episodes Let ‘Lord of the Rings’ Fans Breathe a Sigh of Relief

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read unless you have watched the first two episodes of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. That sound you just heard is neither drums, drums in the deep nor the roar of a Balrog. It was actually a collective sigh of relief emanating from countless “Lord of the Rings” fans who just watched the first two episodes of “The Rings of Power” and realized that it is, in fact, a compelling expansion of the Middle-earth mythos. The episodes, titled “Shadows of the Past” and “Adrift,” both premiered tonight,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

CBS Daytime Announces Fall Premiere Dates; ‘The Young And The Restless’ Hits Milestone

CBS Daytime has revealed the fall premiere dates for its No. 1-rated lineup, including the official start date of The Young and the Restless’ 50th season. The sudser from Bell Dramatic Serial Company and Sony kicks off its milestone year Friday, September 30 as CBS’ longest-running scripted series. Debuting a new logo in honor of the milestone, Y&R will celebrate its five decades all season with return appearances of fan favorites. There’s also a special crossover episode planned with The Bold and the Beautiful on September 26, which marks the start of B&B‘s 36th season. It’s a big year for B&B, too: the...
TV SERIES
Collider

'Thor: Love and Thunder': Deleted Scene Features Dionysus Arriving in Omnipotent City

With the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney+ only a week away, a new deleted scene from the film has been revealed via an exclusive from IGN which showcases a comedic interaction between Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and Korg (Taika Waititi) and the Greek god Dionysus, portrayed by Russell Beale (Penny Dreadful).
MOVIES
Variety

‘Bones and All’ Producer Park Takes Offbeat Path in Picking Projects

Becoming Nicholas Sparks’ literary agent and then film production president might not seem like the best preparation for making a romantic drama about cannibalism, but Per Capita Prods. founder Theresa Park is transitioning to a wider, edgier range of projects with ease.  Park is producing an animated children’s show based on Michael Buckley’s bestselling fantasy novel series “The Sisters Grimm” for Apple TV+. And she arrives in Venice for the Sept. 2 world premiere of “Bones and All,” Luca Guadagnino’s adaptation of Camille DeAngelis’s novel about a couple (Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell) whose tastes run more towards hand eating than...
MOVIES
Variety

‘History of a Pleasure Seeker’ Pilot Not Moving Forward at Hulu (EXCLUSIVE)

The “History of a Pleasure Seeker” pilot is not moving forward and will not be be picked up to series at Hulu, Variety has learned exclusively. The show was first ordered to pilot at the streaming service back in March 2022. It was based on the Richard Mason novel of the same name. Per the official logline, the show was a musical drama “set in Amsterdam in 1907, a tale of a charismatic young man’s explosive adventures through all the temptations of the Belle Époque.” The cast for the pilot included Carla Woodcock, Callum Kerr, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Olumide Olorunfemi, and Bebe...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy