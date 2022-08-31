ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas father charged with murder in 5-month-old’s overdose death

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas father faces a murder charge in his 5-month-old son’s death involving a suspected overdose, sources told the 8 News Now I-Team.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Enrique Escobar, 26, on Tuesday, for the murder of Joshua Escobar Garcia.

Garcia died from a suspected overdose of generic Benadryl, sources told the I-Team. The medication is commonly used to treat allergy symptoms but also can be misused as a sleep aid.

A report from police released Wednesday afternoon said Escobar was Joshua’s primary caregiver and that the child “was incapable of accessing the Benadryl on his own.”

The child’s mother worked while Escobar “stays at home playing video games all day,” the report said. “[The child’s mother] mentioned that Enrique has FaceTimed her in the past asking her to calm the children because he was frustrated and could not do it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OIDOK_0hd6o9DK00
Las Vegas Metro police arrested Enrique Escobar, 26, on Tuesday, for the murder of Joshua Escobar Garcia. (LVMPD/KLAS)

On April 7, firefighters, paramedics and police officers responded to a 911 call for a report of an unresponsive child, a Division of Child and Family Services report said. Garcia was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

“Concerns are noted relating to the home environment and supervision,” the report said.

Although Escobar was charged with murder on Wednesday, Garcia’s cause and manner of death remained pending, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The police report noted the doctor who performed the medical examination of Garcia’s body “stated no infant medication would have [the compounds in adult Benadryl] and that this medication is never prescribed to any child under the age of 4.”

Detectives also found a bottle of Wal-Dryl, the generic medication sold at Walgreens, in the home, the report noted.

In January, the Division of Child and Family Services received a report alleging neglect, the report said. The allegations were found unsubstantiated, but “the family was provided with brochures and information regarding community resources based upon assessment,” the report said.

In court Wednesday, Judge Elana Lee Graham ordered Escobar to be held without bail, which is standard in murder cases.

Escobar was due in court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

