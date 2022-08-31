Read full article on original website
Amie Just: Nebraska-Creighton match to highlight volleyball as a 'state treasure,' and 3 more Husker takes
It may be Labor Day, but the work continues on campus for both the Nebraska football and volleyball teams as they embark on the big week ahead. The No. 2 volleyball squad (5-0) travels to Omaha on Wednesday to take on No. 17 Creighton (5-1), while the football team (1-1) tries to build off Saturday’s win in hopes of stringing together back-to-back victories for the first time since this time last year.
Good not great: Nebraska's 38-17 win against North Dakota leaves Scott Frost wanting more
It wasn’t easy. It wasn’t pretty, either. Games against FCS opponents are supposed to be tune-ups for conference play where backups see the field during a stress-free fourth quarter. It was hardly that simple for Nebraska on Saturday — the Huskers spent the afternoon trading blows with North...
Pass rush, finishing games, running back: How 3 storylines played out in North Dakota-Nebraska
Here is a closer look at some key storylines that factored into Saturday's game between North Dakota and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium:. Entering Saturday: We heard it all fall. Nebraska's new position designation, edge rusher, was perhaps the team's best. Then, in Week 0 in Ireland, the Huskers' pass-rush was virtually nonexistent. What gives?
Husker notes: Recognizing the moment, Trey Palmer makes a huge play for Nebraska
LINCOLN — The play that turned the game for Nebraska didn’t happen on a designed route. It was Trey Palmer recognizing the moment. So said the LSU transfer after the game on the sequence that extended a Nebraska drive that eventually ended in a touchdown to seal the game. On third and 14 from the NU 7-yard line, Casey Thompson threw deep to the 6-foot-1 Palmer, who outjumped a North Dakota defender on his hip and pulled down the ball.
Nebraska football wins home opener against North Dakota
LINCOLN — Nebraska football notched their first win of the season on Saturday, defeating North Dakota 38-17 in the Huskers' home opener. Nebraska is now 13-0 all-time against Division I-AA/FCS opponents. After winning the toss and deferring, the Huskers held the Fighting Hawks scoreless on their opening drive, forcing...
Ernest Hausmann says first start at Nebraska 'was an awesome experience'
LINCOLN — Ernest Hausmann had experienced Memorial Stadium before, but Saturday was different. He made his first start as a Husker and became the fifth true freshman to start at linebacker since 1993. “It was an awesome experience,” Hausmann said. “Playing in front of the best fans in the...
Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against North Dakota on Saturday. Head coach Bubba Schweigert on his team's effort: "I was pleased with our effort and our want-to." Quarterback Tommy Schuster: "We had a belief coming in that if we executed our stuff that we'd be...
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against North Dakota
LINCOLN — After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the North Dakota game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. Despite facing six-man boxes from North Dakota’s defense, Nebraska...
McKewon: Anthony Grant hits the jets and cools off Scott Frost’s hot seat for a day
LINCOLN — A weird loss became a weird week became a weird half. Nebraska trotted into halftime against North Dakota tied, but NU fans booed. UND’s tortoise kept pace with the Husker hare, and for an hour Saturday, it looked like the Scott Frost era might get a quick hook before Labor Day.
Nebraska sideline notes: Husker fans come out in force for home opener
LINCOLN – Those wondering if Huskers fans would show up for Saturday’s home opener against FCS foe North Dakota should have known better. Memorial Stadium – as usual – was packed to the top row in every corner for the first home game of Nebraska’s 133rd season of football.
Nebraska tied with North Dakota at halftime
LINCOLN – North Dakota put together a 16-play, 80-yard touchdown drive right before halftime to silence a full Memorial Stadium crowd and tie the game 7-7. The Huskers – playing without a pair of injured co-captains in inside linebacker Nick Henrich and tight end Travis Vokolek – rarely appeared in sync in the first 30 minutes of their home opener in front of 86,590. The Fighting Hawks outpossessed them 20:38 to 9:22 and won the yardage battle 173-147.
Chatelain: Scott Frost's biggest enemies are time, track record and the eye test
LINCOLN — If you were waiting for reasons to believe that the turning point is coming soon, that Scott Frost’s new formula was better than the last, that Dublin was merely a blip on the comeback trail, well, you’re still waiting. Just don’t forget to breathe.
Kubik, Lauenstein lift No. 2 Nebraska to sweep of Mississippi
The evaluation continues for the two-setter rotation for the Nebraska volleyball team. The first two matches resulted in wins, the second being No. 2 Nebraska’s 25-13, 25-23, 25-21 win against Mississippi on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska went back to the two-setter rotation it rolled out for...
Facing a tricky North Dakota offense, eye discipline pays off for NU defense
It’s all about the eyes for the Nebraska defense. Against a North Dakota team known for its trick plays and different offensive concepts, eye discipline was crucial to Nebraska’s 38-17 win over the Hawks on Saturday. It wasn’t always easy for NU’s defenders to keep their eyes on...
Nebraska fans once again fill Memorial Stadium with hopes of a 'supportive attitude'
LINCOLN - When the Memorial Stadium gates initially opened Saturday afternoon, the scene was perhaps a sign of the times in Lincoln, Nebraska. The student section lacked a buzz, the parking lot outside East Stadium was relatively bare and interest around the state was deflated, similar to the red balloons that once filled the Lincoln sky.
Anthony Grant grabs Big Ten Player of the Week honors
LINCOLN - Nebraska running back Anthony Grant's 189-yard, two-touchdown performance against North Dakota earned him Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors on Monday. Grant shared the honor with Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, who led his team to a comeback win at Purdue. Michigan State linebacker Jacoby Windmon (four sacks) and Iowa punter Tory Taylor (ten punts, 47.9-yard average) were the league's respective defensive and special teams players of the week.
Live updates: Nebraska vs. North Dakota
The Huskers are back in the U.S., and it's time for their home opener. Nebraska will be looking for redemption as they take on North Dakota at 2:30 p.m. Join us as we provide live coverage of the game from Memorial Stadium, and stay tuned throughout the day for stories, analysis, photos, videos and more.
