It may be Labor Day, but the work continues on campus for both the Nebraska football and volleyball teams as they embark on the big week ahead. The No. 2 volleyball squad (5-0) travels to Omaha on Wednesday to take on No. 17 Creighton (5-1), while the football team (1-1) tries to build off Saturday’s win in hopes of stringing together back-to-back victories for the first time since this time last year.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 19 HOURS AGO