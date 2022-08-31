Read full article on original website
WCAX
30-unit apartment building in the works for Windsor
WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Windsor is banking on a public-private partnership to build much-needed housing downtown. The Windsor & Windham Housing Trust is moving forward with securing the financing for the $12-million project. The 30-unit building would be located behind the Windsor Diner just off Main Street. Town officials say this type of development seems to be the only path forward mixed-income housing since private companies are not breaking ground on their own.
laconiadailysun.com
Residents purchase Plymouth manufactured-home park
PLYMOUTH — The homeowners in Pine Gate Village Mobile Home Park recently purchased their 34-unit manufactured-home park, making it New Hampshire’s 144th resident-owned community. Pine Gate Cooperative becomes Grafton County's 15th ROC. Those communities contain 477 affordable homes.
laconiadailysun.com
Lakes Region real estate momentum keeps on
The Spring/Summer months have been very productive in the Lakes Region for real estate sales. We started the early spring season with record low inventory levels in all categories. He recalls that back in March of 2022, in 25 towns throughout the Lakes Region, there were only 115 homes on the market. Laconia had 8 single-family homes, Meredith had 9, Wolfeboro had 5, and Moultonborough only had 5 single-family homes for sale. Back then, I was optimistic that more product would flow into the market over the summer months, and it did.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire first lady unveils large pollinator garden
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire first lady is unveiling a new pollinator garden at the governor's mansion in Concord. A ribbon-cutting will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bridges House to unveil the project. First Lady Valerie Sununu said the garden is already attracting butterflies and honeybees.
vermontjournal.com
Good News Garage donates car to Ludlow mother
LUDLOW, Vt. – Gas prices and inflation are only the most recent struggle. Record-high car prices have persisted for over a year, leaving many people unable to afford safe and reliable vehicles. Fortunately for a Ludlow mother, a donated car is bringing relief from her transportation struggles and enabling her family to move forward in life.
WCAX
Garlic Fest USA in Bennington, Vermont starts September 3rd
It’s a tradition at the Champlain Valley Fair. Precisely at 5 p.m., a parade with bands, horses... and Mary Fay. We recently told you about new guidelines for who’s eligible now to get the monkeypox vaccine.
Deerfield Valley News
Whitingham residents clash with selectboard, ATV club
A large crowd gathered at the Whitingham Municipal Center on Wednesday, August 24, debating a controversial ATV ordinance. Photo by Gig Zboray.
laconiadailysun.com
Gov. Chris Sununu visits the 405
Gov. Chris Sununu paid a visit Friday afternoon to 405 Pub & Grill as part of a trip to Laconia. Sununu emphasized speaking with business owners and operators to hear and address their concerns regarding supply chain issues, workforce quotas and the economy. "I'm in Laconia visiting a whole bunch...
WCAX
Plymouth State University adapting courses to fit student needs
PLYMOUTH, N.H. (WCAX) - The president of Plymouth State University says the school is focused on interdisciplinary fields of study to combat dropping enrollment. Enrollment at Plymouth State, like colleges across New England, is slightly down this year. College officials say that’s due to a variety of factors including fewer kids graduating from high school, and a strong job market.
Vermont settles neglect charges with care homes
The Vermont Attorney General's Office says Our House Residential Care Homes failed to adequately train staff and protect residents.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best food truck in New Hampshire
We asked our viewers where to find the best food trucks in New Hampshire. Many viewers call the pizzas made in Buxton's Pizza's mobile brick oven are the real deal. Viewers say the smash burgers at the Rollin' Grille can't be beat. 3. The Spot To-Go in Manchester. Many people...
laconiadailysun.com
Video: Smiling Horse Swimming in New Hampshire Brings Giggles to Lake Goers
What a fun video to run across. It's not like we don't know horses enjoy swimming, it's just pretty rare that we actually see it happening. Just like watching any animal having fun and playing in the water, it's an adorable sight to see. Of course, seeing it live would be so incredible, especially for someone like me who has never really been around horses, but this video is the next best thing for sure.
WNYT
Replica shackles sold in Vermont raise fears of spreading possible hate
Is hatred against Blacks on the rise? That’s what a Vermont chapter of the NAACP is wondering. NewsChannel 13 spoke to the head of the Rutland, Vermont chapter, after frightened fairgoers at the Vermont State Fairgrounds sent them a disturbing photo of an item being sold there. The item...
manchesterinklink.com
National Cinema Day: See any movie, any format, anywhere in NH for $3 (even cheaper at Chunky’s)
MANCHESTER, NH – If this catches on, September 3 will forevermore be known as National Cinema Day, a day when everyone and their brother can afford to go to the movies. Here in New Hampshire, all movie chains are participating in the $3 deal (doesn’t include tax and any online convenience fees). If you like your movie with a meal and a bucket of beer, Chunky’s in Manchester is doing a $2 any movie, any time deal, according to a service member who fielded our call Friday.
NECN
Child Hit by School Bus in Vermont
A child was hit by a school bus after being dropped off on Friday afternoon in Hartford, Vermont, according to police. Hartford police said they responded along with the Hartford Fire Department around 3:47 p.m. Friday for an incident involving a Hartford school bus and a child on Woodstock Road.
WMUR.com
Water line breaks shut down roads in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two water line breaks Wednesday morning shut down roads in Manchester, and drivers were asked to avoid the area. City officials said a major break happened in the intersection of Notre Dame Avenue and Amory Street. Another break occurred at Notre Dame Avenue and Wayne Street.
WCAX
NH investigators link explosion to school bus propane leak
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say an explosion at a Merrimack County school bus depot earlier this spring was caused by a propane leak from a bus. The explosion and fire happened March 3 at the Student Transportation of America facility off Route 114 in Bradford. Rescue crews witnessed heavy fire and smoke before finding two people trapped inside. They suffered significant burns and were taken to Boston-area hospitals for treatment. They have since been recovering at home.
WCAX
Vt. Attorney General’s Office reaches settlement with Our House
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - After a nearly two-year investigation, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office has accused a residential care operator of abusing and neglecting residents. The AG’s office has reached a settlement with Our House Residential Care Homes. Our House runs four facilities in Rutland. The settlement alleges...
Over 30 horses seized from Granville property, woman arrested
Over 30 neglected horses have been reportedly seized from a property in Granville. New York State Police said Wendy Murphy, 54, of Granville, was arrested in connection with the incident.
