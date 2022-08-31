ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fabens, TX

Fabens high school coach accused of improper relationship between educator and student arrested

By Kimberly Grayson
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Fabens High School coach, accused of having an improper relationship between an educator and student.

Deputies say they were dispatched to a residence in Fabens, TX, in reference to information on an improper relationship between an educator and student. Deputies say during the preliminary investigation, they received information that a coach employed with the Fabens Independent School District was sending inappropriate text messages to a student.

Officials say at that time, the investigation was turned over to the Major Crimes Unit. During the course of the investigation, detectives say they obtained information that the coach and student had sexual intercourse inside a locker room at Fabens High School, located at 601 NE G, on June 16, 2022.

Officials identified the coach as 27-year-old Cale James Danielson, age 27. Danielson was no longer employed with Fabens ISD when the investigation was conducted and was no longer living in El Paso County.

Fabens ISD investigating alleged ‘inappropriate behavior’ between student, educator

Deputies say a warrant of arrest was issued for Danielson for Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student with a $50,000 bond. Officials say Danielson turned himself in on August 17, 2022, at the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Danielson posted bond that same day and is no longer in custody. The Sheriff’s office has not released any other information at this time.

