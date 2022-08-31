ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska tied with North Dakota at halftime

LINCOLN – North Dakota put together a 16-play, 80-yard touchdown drive right before halftime to silence a full Memorial Stadium crowd and tie the game 7-7. The Huskers – playing without a pair of injured co-captains in inside linebacker Nick Henrich and tight end Travis Vokolek – rarely appeared in sync in the first 30 minutes of their home opener in front of 86,590. The Fighting Hawks outpossessed them 20:38 to 9:22 and won the yardage battle 173-147.
Body and spirit: Nebraska vs. North Dakota gives Huskers a chance to get back on schedule

LINCOLN — If overseas sleeping were a competition, Casey Thompson did as well as anyone last week. The Nebraska quarterback took some medicine and allergy pills on the overnight flight to Ireland and slumbered for more than seven hours — he awoke only when the flight attendant alerted him the plane was landing. Thompson repeated the feat on the way home late Saturday night into Sunday, this time with no extra help required.
Shatel: A salute to Nebraska fans — a tough crowd, wonderful audience and family

It’s a great day to be alive. Football season has arrived in Lincoln. Memorial Stadium is open for business. And Jary Phillip has a new seat. Phillip, 80, is my father-in-law. He’s a Vietnam vet, devout family man and red-blooded American football fan. Nebraska football. He has a Husker room at home. The last time I saw him, he was wearing a Tom Osborne shirt.
Husker Mash: Thompson likes the sideline feedback, strong TV ratings for Nebraska game, discipline test ahead

Welcome to the Mash, a breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. How about a little chat? Casey Thompson and Oliver Martin met on the sideline to exchange information after that costly fourth-quarter pick this past Saturday. Not just because it was a critical play. Nebraska's starting quarterback likes to talk shop after every series with his receivers. Even about the seemingly mundane plays. What did they see? What did he see?
How Bryan Applewhite is managing moods in Nebraska’s five-way back battle

LINCOLN –Bryan Applewhite had a word for Anthony Grant’s 46-yard touchdown run through Northwestern’s defense. Yes, really. Grant’s had a big run in every scrimmage since he arrived, Nebraska running backs coach said Wednesday night on the Huskers Radio Network. What impressed Applewhite more, he said,...
Live updates: Nebraska vs. North Dakota

The Huskers are back in the U.S., and it's time for their home opener. Nebraska will be looking for redemption as they take on North Dakota at 2:30 p.m. Join us as we provide live coverage of the game from Memorial Stadium, and stay tuned throughout the day for stories, analysis, photos, videos and more.
Mount Husker: Top four gameday traditions around Nebraska football

Nebraska's season opener was last week. And finally, the home opener is here. Memorial Stadium and the city of Lincoln will fill up with Husker Red yet again thanks to one of the most loyal fanbases in college football. What we love about this sport is the history, the pageantry...
Husker History Highlights - September 1

What are the most memorable Husker touchdowns for every yard on the field, from 1 to 100? HuskerExtra revisits the Lincoln Journal-Star's 2016 series on the 100 greatest touchdowns in Nebraska football history. Asante lookin' good. The distance: 74 yards. The star: Larry Asante. The date: Sept. 26, 2009. The...
Amie Just: Despite Nebraska’s embarrassing Week 0 loss, bowl eligibility is still possible

Scott Frost left his phone uncharged for most of the week following the Northwestern game. Literally blocking out the noise, if you will. While it’s not entirely ignorable – an Irish reporter did ask him postgame if he’s given any thought to resigning if things continue to sour – Nebraska has the opportunity to hush some of that this week when FCS North Dakota rolls into town. Or amplify it tenfold in the event the Hawks walk out of Memorial Stadium with their $515,000 check and a win.
Offensive line target Zalance Heard commits to LSU over Nebraska

For Zalance Heard, it made all the sense in the world to stay home for college. Nebraska tried its hardest to land one of the top 2023 offensive tackle recruits in the country, but the home-state LSU Tigers won out in the recruiting battle. Heard committed to LSU on Thursday afternoon, choosing the Tigers over Nebraska, Houston, Florida and Florida State.
Nebraska vs. North Dakota: How to watch Week 1 matchup

The Nebraska Cornhuskers football program returns to Memorial Stadium for the 2022 season’s home opener against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks. The Huskers enter the matchup 0-1 on the season (0-1 Big Ten), but the 2022 season also marked the third straight season the Huskers have opened the season away from Memorial Stadium and the third straight season-opening loss for the program. The last time UNL opened the season on the road prior to the current three-game streak was 1999, a 42-7 win at Iowa.
Huskers roll out two-setter rotation in sweep of Loyola Marymount

John Cook wanted to change things up. Nebraska’s head coach said he wasn’t going to consider running a 6-2 rotation for myriad reasons for last week’s games. But the switch flipped for No. 2 Nebraska’s sweep of Loyola Marymount on Thursday evening with Nicklin Hames and Anni Evans rotating as the two setters in Nebraska’s 25-17, 25-16, 25-17, win.
Ragweed pollen level high, allergy season getting longer in Nebraska

(Omaha, NE) -- Ragweed season is now underway in Nebraska and Iowa, with rising levels of pollen. For allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection...
