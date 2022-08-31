Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Playoff expansion could hasten Scott Frost decision
With the College Football Playoff officially expanding to 12 teams by 2026 at the absolute latest, it’s natural for Nebraska football fans to wonder how this move might affect them. The obvious joke here is that Husker fans don’t need to worry about it since they’re not going to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Scott Frost obliterated on social media as Nebraska struggles in first half vs. North Dakota
It was a surprise for many that Nebraska brought Scott Frost back for another year. And his start to the 2022 season hasn’t inspired any new confidence in the former Cornhuskers quarterback. A week ago, Nebraska lost its opener at Northwestern, 31-28. Frost was criticized for some of his...
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska tied with North Dakota at halftime
LINCOLN – North Dakota put together a 16-play, 80-yard touchdown drive right before halftime to silence a full Memorial Stadium crowd and tie the game 7-7. The Huskers – playing without a pair of injured co-captains in inside linebacker Nick Henrich and tight end Travis Vokolek – rarely appeared in sync in the first 30 minutes of their home opener in front of 86,590. The Fighting Hawks outpossessed them 20:38 to 9:22 and won the yardage battle 173-147.
HuskerExtra.com
Body and spirit: Nebraska vs. North Dakota gives Huskers a chance to get back on schedule
LINCOLN — If overseas sleeping were a competition, Casey Thompson did as well as anyone last week. The Nebraska quarterback took some medicine and allergy pills on the overnight flight to Ireland and slumbered for more than seven hours — he awoke only when the flight attendant alerted him the plane was landing. Thompson repeated the feat on the way home late Saturday night into Sunday, this time with no extra help required.
HuskerExtra.com
Shatel: A salute to Nebraska fans — a tough crowd, wonderful audience and family
It’s a great day to be alive. Football season has arrived in Lincoln. Memorial Stadium is open for business. And Jary Phillip has a new seat. Phillip, 80, is my father-in-law. He’s a Vietnam vet, devout family man and red-blooded American football fan. Nebraska football. He has a Husker room at home. The last time I saw him, he was wearing a Tom Osborne shirt.
Husker Mash: Thompson likes the sideline feedback, strong TV ratings for Nebraska game, discipline test ahead
Welcome to the Mash, a breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. How about a little chat? Casey Thompson and Oliver Martin met on the sideline to exchange information after that costly fourth-quarter pick this past Saturday. Not just because it was a critical play. Nebraska's starting quarterback likes to talk shop after every series with his receivers. Even about the seemingly mundane plays. What did they see? What did he see?
HuskerExtra.com
How Bryan Applewhite is managing moods in Nebraska’s five-way back battle
LINCOLN –Bryan Applewhite had a word for Anthony Grant’s 46-yard touchdown run through Northwestern’s defense. Yes, really. Grant’s had a big run in every scrimmage since he arrived, Nebraska running backs coach said Wednesday night on the Huskers Radio Network. What impressed Applewhite more, he said,...
HuskerExtra.com
Game On: Storylines, matchups to watch (and a prediction) for Huskers vs. Hawks
Coming off a season-opening loss to Northwestern, Nebraska opens its home schedule against North Dakota at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Here’s a closer look at how the Huskers and Hawks match up. How the Huskers light up the scoreboard. 1. Run the ball. A large portion of Husker nation...
HuskerExtra.com
Live updates: Nebraska vs. North Dakota
The Huskers are back in the U.S., and it's time for their home opener. Nebraska will be looking for redemption as they take on North Dakota at 2:30 p.m. Join us as we provide live coverage of the game from Memorial Stadium, and stay tuned throughout the day for stories, analysis, photos, videos and more.
HuskerExtra.com
Mount Husker: Top four gameday traditions around Nebraska football
Nebraska's season opener was last week. And finally, the home opener is here. Memorial Stadium and the city of Lincoln will fill up with Husker Red yet again thanks to one of the most loyal fanbases in college football. What we love about this sport is the history, the pageantry...
HuskerExtra.com
Husker History Highlights - September 1
What are the most memorable Husker touchdowns for every yard on the field, from 1 to 100? HuskerExtra revisits the Lincoln Journal-Star's 2016 series on the 100 greatest touchdowns in Nebraska football history. Asante lookin' good. The distance: 74 yards. The star: Larry Asante. The date: Sept. 26, 2009. The...
HuskerExtra.com
North Dakota-Nebraska predictions and random over/unders: Here are our best bets
Week 1, Game 2. Nebraska is set to open its home schedule against FCS opponent North Dakota. The Huskers are eager to shake off a disappointing Week 0 loss to Northwestern in Dublin — and Saturday is a prime chance to do it. Here's how we see the game...
HuskerExtra.com
Corn This Way: Episode 17- The Kumbaya Husker coaching staff
On a new episode of "Corn This Way," Z verifies there are no bus tire marks on Mark Whipple and looks at Nebraska's home opener against North Dakota. Check out all of our team coverage from Husker football and volleyball.
York News-Times
Why Kayla Banwarth says bringing Mississippi to Lincoln to play Nebraska is a 'no-brainer'
Now in her third year as a college head coach at Mississippi, Kayla Banwarth was ready to bring the Rebels to Lincoln for a match against Nebraska. So she made the ask to John Cook, her former coach and boss at Nebraska. “He said, ‘Yeah, absolutely,’” Banwarth said....
HuskerExtra.com
Amie Just: Despite Nebraska’s embarrassing Week 0 loss, bowl eligibility is still possible
Scott Frost left his phone uncharged for most of the week following the Northwestern game. Literally blocking out the noise, if you will. While it’s not entirely ignorable – an Irish reporter did ask him postgame if he’s given any thought to resigning if things continue to sour – Nebraska has the opportunity to hush some of that this week when FCS North Dakota rolls into town. Or amplify it tenfold in the event the Hawks walk out of Memorial Stadium with their $515,000 check and a win.
HuskerExtra.com
Offensive line target Zalance Heard commits to LSU over Nebraska
For Zalance Heard, it made all the sense in the world to stay home for college. Nebraska tried its hardest to land one of the top 2023 offensive tackle recruits in the country, but the home-state LSU Tigers won out in the recruiting battle. Heard committed to LSU on Thursday afternoon, choosing the Tigers over Nebraska, Houston, Florida and Florida State.
Corn Nation
Nebraska vs. North Dakota: How to watch Week 1 matchup
The Nebraska Cornhuskers football program returns to Memorial Stadium for the 2022 season’s home opener against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks. The Huskers enter the matchup 0-1 on the season (0-1 Big Ten), but the 2022 season also marked the third straight season the Huskers have opened the season away from Memorial Stadium and the third straight season-opening loss for the program. The last time UNL opened the season on the road prior to the current three-game streak was 1999, a 42-7 win at Iowa.
HuskerExtra.com
Huskers roll out two-setter rotation in sweep of Loyola Marymount
John Cook wanted to change things up. Nebraska’s head coach said he wasn’t going to consider running a 6-2 rotation for myriad reasons for last week’s games. But the switch flipped for No. 2 Nebraska’s sweep of Loyola Marymount on Thursday evening with Nicklin Hames and Anni Evans rotating as the two setters in Nebraska’s 25-17, 25-16, 25-17, win.
iheart.com
Ragweed pollen level high, allergy season getting longer in Nebraska
(Omaha, NE) -- Ragweed season is now underway in Nebraska and Iowa, with rising levels of pollen. For allergy sufferers, it's getting worse. Studies show the pollen produced by ragweed has increased in both amount and potency over the past 40 to 50 years. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection...
KETV.com
Plan on being outdoors for Labor Day weekend? Here's what to expect for weather in Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — The weather in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will be fantastic for any outdoor plans during the long holiday weekend. Highs are expected to be in the low to mid-80s with tons of sunshine Saturday and Sunday. Nighttime lows will dip down into the upper 50s...
