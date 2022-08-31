Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
You Can Walk Through Whimsical Trails Full Of 5,000 Glowing Pumpkins In Texas This Fall
Spooky season is right around the corner, which means fall plans need to be made pronto. One magical option Texans can add to their to-do list is walking through a trail of 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins that are lit up each night to illuminate the autumn sky in a hazy orange.
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
"Everybody loves fried chicken and if you don't, then you're probably a vegan. Everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, and the best fried chicken in Texas is so good, it's like biting into a drumstick of heaven."
Best fried chicken restaurants in Dallas, Fort Worth & Arlington: According to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pull up your socks, loosen your pants and let’s make this September one to remember as it is National Chicken Month and we need to celebrate this bird in epic style. So, what’s the best way to eat chicken? Many claim baking, and broiling, while...
Dickey’s BBQ wants to help you celebrate Labor Day with some legit barbecue
Labor Day is all about kicking back and reflecting on the fruits of your labor so far in the year but if you want to not think about work at all, which we recommend, think instead of some delicious food.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brownwoodnews.com
PHOTOS: 28th Annual Business Expo
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce’s 28th Annual Business Expo is taking place today, Thursday, Sept. 1, until 6 p.m. at the Brownwood Coliseum, presented by KANAR RV Sales. This year’s theme is Movies of the 90s!. The Taste of Brownwood returns from 4 to 6 p.m. today,...
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Storms at Fabis Park
My husband and I drove out to Fabis Park the other day. It was a beautiful evening, cooler, with storms promised soon by forecasters. They are bound to be right sometimes. The park is one of our favorites because of the beautiful trees, the stillness that we find sitting on the banks of Pecan Bayou, watching the water flow past.
AOL Corp
West 7th Street construction uncovers century-old remnants of Fort Worth history
An excavator positioned in the middle of West 7th Street tears through the roadway’s concrete as cars pass by, their drivers unaware that a piece of Fort Worth history is peeking out beneath the rubble. Red bricks and traces of streetcar tracks were revealed during recent construction work on...
3 North Texas cities named the best places to buy a house
If you're looking to buy a home, it's a good idea to do some research into the housing markets before you make your decision.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lake Worth police, Texas Parks & Wildlife relocate alligator spotted near an ATM
LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Wednesday night, Lake Worth police responded to a wildlife call when hissing was heard at an ATM.Once there, police located a 3.5 foot long alligator at the ATM. "We've never seen a gator outside of the lake, ever," one of the responding officers said. The alligator was relocated to an appropriate habitat nearby with the assistance of Texas Parks & Wildlife, police said. The Lake Worth Police Department asked that if you see wildlife, to leave the handling to professionals at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. To report a dangerous animal or an animal in distress, call the Lake Worth police at 817-237-1224.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Drought is Still There, But it's Shrinking Across Texas; See Before/After
The unusually plentiful rainfall in North Texas over the past couple of weeks has certainly put a dent in the drought. With rain amounts of more than 15 inches, or about half of the normal yearly amount, were reported around parts of Dallas since late August. Elsewhere, rainfall ranged from an inch to six inches on average.
koxe.com
Football Scoreboard – Week 2
Santa Anna at Lueders-Avoca (cancelled) Westbrook 30, Jonesboro 14 (Thursday) Cherokee 65, Gold-Burg 19 (Thursday) Mullin at Panther Creek (Saturday) (courtesy Brownwoodnews.com)
$1 million winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in North Texas
Do you remember when you won $1 million in September? No? Not you? Someone else? Well, someone in the state of Texas definitely won some big money from the Texas Lottery Friday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4news.com
Lightning blamed for 2 house fires in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Lightning is to blame for at least two house fires in Fort Worth on Thursday. In north Fort Worth near Highway 287 and West Bond Ranch Road, a family heard a crackling noise after a lightning strike. A few minutes later, they got a call from a neighbor who saw smoke.
People Are Moving To This Texas City More Than Any Other
Move Buddha compiled a list of the top cities in Texas people are moving to.
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Central & North Texas
"It takes two to make a thing go right!" That fun song lyric is ringing true as the Texas Lottery reports two new top prize winners from one of its games.
Whataburger submits plans for new restaurant on FM 407
A new Whataburger drive-thru restaurant is expected to be coming soon to southern Denton County. The town of Bartonville recently revealed that the Texas fast food favorite has submitted plans to build a new location on the corner of Blanco Road and FM 407, across the street from Kroger in Lantana Town Center.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Clear the Shelters Adoption Rescues Dog and Family
Alma Chavez and her new canine companion Scooter are already fast friends. "He makes us happy," Chavez said sitting inside her Dallas home as Scooter offered his paw to shake. Scooter was 3 years, 4 months, and 9 days old when he was seized from his previous home and taken to the SPCA in Dallas. That's where Chavez first saw him on Clear the Shelters Day last Saturday.
KHOU
Texas surgical center stops operations after 'compromised' IV bag found
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is investigating after a local surgical center notified them of a "compromised" IV bag. Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, located on 12230 Coit Road, contacted the department after discovering an IV bag appeared to be "compromised." It is unclear what the...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.1.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
brownwoodnews.com
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Book of Acts Now Ecclesia
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Book of Acts Now Ecclesia on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. They are located at 1800 Belle Plain Street in Brownwood. The Book of Acts Now Ecclesia (BOANE) exists to represent the priority, focus, and passion of the Book of...
Comments / 1