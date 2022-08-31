ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comanche, TX

brownwoodnews.com

PHOTOS: 28th Annual Business Expo

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce’s 28th Annual Business Expo is taking place today, Thursday, Sept. 1, until 6 p.m. at the Brownwood Coliseum, presented by KANAR RV Sales. This year’s theme is Movies of the 90s!. The Taste of Brownwood returns from 4 to 6 p.m. today,...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

DIANE ADAMS: Storms at Fabis Park

My husband and I drove out to Fabis Park the other day. It was a beautiful evening, cooler, with storms promised soon by forecasters. They are bound to be right sometimes. The park is one of our favorites because of the beautiful trees, the stillness that we find sitting on the banks of Pecan Bayou, watching the water flow past.
BROWNWOOD, TX
CBS DFW

Lake Worth police, Texas Parks & Wildlife relocate alligator spotted near an ATM

LAKE WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Wednesday night, Lake Worth police responded to a wildlife call when hissing was heard at an ATM.Once there, police located a 3.5 foot long alligator at the ATM. "We've never seen a gator outside of the lake, ever," one of the responding officers said. The alligator was relocated to an appropriate habitat nearby with the assistance of Texas Parks & Wildlife, police said. The Lake Worth Police Department asked that if you see wildlife, to leave the handling to professionals at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. To report a dangerous animal or an animal in distress, call the Lake Worth police at 817-237-1224.
LAKE WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Drought is Still There, But it's Shrinking Across Texas; See Before/After

The unusually plentiful rainfall in North Texas over the past couple of weeks has certainly put a dent in the drought. With rain amounts of more than 15 inches, or about half of the normal yearly amount, were reported around parts of Dallas since late August. Elsewhere, rainfall ranged from an inch to six inches on average.
TEXAS STATE
koxe.com

Football Scoreboard – Week 2

Santa Anna at Lueders-Avoca (cancelled) Westbrook 30, Jonesboro 14 (Thursday) Cherokee 65, Gold-Burg 19 (Thursday) Mullin at Panther Creek (Saturday) (courtesy Brownwoodnews.com)
BROWNWOOD, TX
fox4news.com

Lightning blamed for 2 house fires in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Lightning is to blame for at least two house fires in Fort Worth on Thursday. In north Fort Worth near Highway 287 and West Bond Ranch Road, a family heard a crackling noise after a lightning strike. A few minutes later, they got a call from a neighbor who saw smoke.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Clear the Shelters Adoption Rescues Dog and Family

Alma Chavez and her new canine companion Scooter are already fast friends. "He makes us happy," Chavez said sitting inside her Dallas home as Scooter offered his paw to shake. Scooter was 3 years, 4 months, and 9 days old when he was seized from his previous home and taken to the SPCA in Dallas. That's where Chavez first saw him on Clear the Shelters Day last Saturday.
DALLAS, TX
KHOU

Texas surgical center stops operations after 'compromised' IV bag found

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is investigating after a local surgical center notified them of a "compromised" IV bag. Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, located on 12230 Coit Road, contacted the department after discovering an IV bag appeared to be "compromised." It is unclear what the...
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.1.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Book of Acts Now Ecclesia

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Book of Acts Now Ecclesia on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. They are located at 1800 Belle Plain Street in Brownwood. The Book of Acts Now Ecclesia (BOANE) exists to represent the priority, focus, and passion of the Book of...
BROWNWOOD, TX

