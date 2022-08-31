ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Cumberland nonprofit managed by Columbus Zoo earns accreditation

CUMBERLAND, Ohio (WCMH) — As Columbus’ zoo remains without the coveted accreditation from the American Zoological Association, a wildlife and safari park that it manages 90 minutes away has earned it. The Wilds, a 10,000-acre Cumberland conservation center that is managed by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, was granted full accreditation by the AZA, a […]
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Greek Festival returns to Downtown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Opa! The Columbus Greek Festival is celebrating its 49th anniversary this weekend, taking over parts of Downtown and the Short North.  On the grounds of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 555 N. High St., the festival runs this Saturday through Monday. Festival-goers will get an authentic taste of Greece, with […]
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin County commissioners’ employees to see pay raise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Workers at the Franklin County commissioners’ office are poised to earn a pay raise. The Board of Commissioners approved a resolution Wednesday to boost the minimum pay of non-union employees within its 1,400-person workforce from $15 to $17 per hour, or $35,360 per year, along with raises for other positions. “As […]
I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash

UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
Body of retired Navy chief recovered

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police reported the body of Shawnreno Ricks, who was reported missing Friday, has been recovered. He was pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m. Ricks’ body was found Saturday in the Scioto River, Columbus Police said. Police said Ricks went for a run at Scioto...
CPD: Body of missing girl, 4, found

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a 4-year-old reported missing Friday afternoon has been recovered, according to Columbus police. According to Columbus police social media post, the body of Ester Mutivito was found Saturday. Columbus Fire Batallion Chief Jeffery Geiter confirmed a child was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon in the area of Belcher Drive […]
Columbus City Schools attendance during, after teachers’ strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Attendance for online classes during the Columbus City Schools’ teachers’ strike was drastically lower than attendance for in-person learning. According to figures released by Columbus City Schools Wednesday, on the first day of remote learning — Aug. 24, the first day for students of the school year — 22,679 students are […]
Columbus developer Elford buying Goodwill’s Grandview-area HQ

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Goodwill Columbus plans to sell its headquarters to Elford Development. Ryan Burgess, CEO of Goodwill Columbus, confirmed that the nonprofit is in contract to sell the entire Edgehill Road campus to Columbus-based Elford, who plans to redevelop the Grandview-area site. Elford did not immediately respond to a request for […]
Accused Groveport shooter back in jail on $1 million bond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old accused of firing a gun outside a high school football game is back in jail on a $1 million bond, with police revealing in court that the gun has been linked to other shootings in central Ohio. https://nbc4i.co/3B4uyIH.
Intel shares plan for Ohio groundbreaking with Biden

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel has shared the start time for a groundbreaking ceremony involving President Joe Biden for its multi-billion-dollar plant in Ohio. The company’s CEO, Pat Gelsinger, will join Biden, Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Sen. Robert Portman at 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 9 in New Albany at the construction site for […]
18-year-old missing from Galloway found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old reported missing from Galloway Thursday night has been found safe. Whitehall police reportedly found Faith Trischler around 7:30 a.m. Friday after she was reported missing from the Galloway area on Hubbard Road by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Columbus police report claims Donovan Lewis hit, pushed pregnant woman

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A 20-year-old shot and killed by Columbus police was wanted on allegations of domestic violence, court records indicate. Records from the Franklin County Municipal Court released Wednesday evening revealed that Donovan Lewis, an unarmed Black man fatally shot by Officer Ricky Anderson around 2 a.m. Tuesday, was wanted by police after […]
Girl, 11, missing in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Newark police are asking for help finding an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday. Terrianna Jones was last seen leaving her home in the Washington Street area at approximately 8:15 p.m. Terrianna has black hair and brown eyes; her hair is shorter than seen in the accompanying photo. She was […]
Man, 27, turns himself in for fatal bar shooting in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested a man charged with fatally shooting a 21-year-old outside a bar in northeast Columbus. Torrod L. Carter was arrested on Friday on charges of murder and felonious assault, according to court records. Police identified Carter as the runaway suspect who shot and killed 21-year-old Dermahni A. Houston at […]
