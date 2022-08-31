Read full article on original website
Cumberland nonprofit managed by Columbus Zoo earns accreditation
CUMBERLAND, Ohio (WCMH) — As Columbus’ zoo remains without the coveted accreditation from the American Zoological Association, a wildlife and safari park that it manages 90 minutes away has earned it. The Wilds, a 10,000-acre Cumberland conservation center that is managed by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, was granted full accreditation by the AZA, a […]
Columbus Greek Festival returns to Downtown
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Opa! The Columbus Greek Festival is celebrating its 49th anniversary this weekend, taking over parts of Downtown and the Short North. On the grounds of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 555 N. High St., the festival runs this Saturday through Monday. Festival-goers will get an authentic taste of Greece, with […]
Tell Me More: Will an Upper Arlington boy go viral for a cure at the ’Shoe?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For Ohio State Buckeye fans, there’s only one thing to think about this weekend: conquering Notre Dame. Although most scarlet- and gray-clad football fans don’t want to think about what happened with that team up north in November 2021, the parents of an Upper Arlington boy named Landon want their son’s […]
Franklin County commissioners’ employees to see pay raise
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Workers at the Franklin County commissioners’ office are poised to earn a pay raise. The Board of Commissioners approved a resolution Wednesday to boost the minimum pay of non-union employees within its 1,400-person workforce from $15 to $17 per hour, or $35,360 per year, along with raises for other positions. “As […]
Columbus police use higher amounts of force against Black people, data shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Use of force data from the Columbus Division of Police shows a disproportionately high amount of force used against Black people in Columbus. According to public records, 52% of force by Columbus Police from 2017 to 2019 was used against Black people, despite the fact that Columbus’ population is roughly 29% […]
I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash
UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
Body of retired Navy chief recovered
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police reported the body of Shawnreno Ricks, who was reported missing Friday, has been recovered. He was pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m. Ricks’ body was found Saturday in the Scioto River, Columbus Police said. Police said Ricks went for a run at Scioto...
CPD: Body of missing girl, 4, found
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The body of a 4-year-old reported missing Friday afternoon has been recovered, according to Columbus police. According to Columbus police social media post, the body of Ester Mutivito was found Saturday. Columbus Fire Batallion Chief Jeffery Geiter confirmed a child was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon in the area of Belcher Drive […]
Columbus City Schools attendance during, after teachers’ strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Attendance for online classes during the Columbus City Schools’ teachers’ strike was drastically lower than attendance for in-person learning. According to figures released by Columbus City Schools Wednesday, on the first day of remote learning — Aug. 24, the first day for students of the school year — 22,679 students are […]
Columbus developer Elford buying Goodwill’s Grandview-area HQ
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Goodwill Columbus plans to sell its headquarters to Elford Development. Ryan Burgess, CEO of Goodwill Columbus, confirmed that the nonprofit is in contract to sell the entire Edgehill Road campus to Columbus-based Elford, who plans to redevelop the Grandview-area site. Elford did not immediately respond to a request for […]
Funeral date for Donovan Lewis, shot by Columbus police, set
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The family of a man shot and killed by Columbus police has set the date they plan to hold his funeral. Marlan Gary Funeral Home’s Chapel of Peace, located at 2500 Cleveland Ave., has scheduled visitation for Lewis at 1 p.m., and the funeral to immediately follow at 2 p.m on […]
Accused Groveport shooter back in jail on $1 million bond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old accused of firing a gun outside a high school football game is back in jail on a $1 million bond, with police revealing in court that the gun has been linked to other shootings in central Ohio. https://nbc4i.co/3B4uyIH.
Adopt adorable Lenny for $18 and give him a 4Ever Home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A year is a long time for anything, especially if you’re a dog. That is how long Lenny has been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center. This 7-year-old is wonderfully behaved, and he knows a number of commands: sit, stay, shake, down, and he’ll bark when you tell […]
Intel shares plan for Ohio groundbreaking with Biden
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel has shared the start time for a groundbreaking ceremony involving President Joe Biden for its multi-billion-dollar plant in Ohio. The company’s CEO, Pat Gelsinger, will join Biden, Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Sen. Robert Portman at 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 9 in New Albany at the construction site for […]
18-year-old missing from Galloway found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old reported missing from Galloway Thursday night has been found safe. Whitehall police reportedly found Faith Trischler around 7:30 a.m. Friday after she was reported missing from the Galloway area on Hubbard Road by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
WATCH: Band of the Week winner Jonathan Alder High School
PLAIN CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Jonathan Alder High School is NBC4 Football Friday Nite’s Week 3 Band of the Week. Watch the band’s halftime performance in the video player above.
Two taken to Children’s Hospital after fight following football game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fight at Eastmoor Academy High School following a football game Friday night, according to Columbus Police. A CPD dispatcher stated a fight involving more than 100 people broke out in the parking lot of Eastmoor Academy shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, […]
Columbus police report claims Donovan Lewis hit, pushed pregnant woman
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A 20-year-old shot and killed by Columbus police was wanted on allegations of domestic violence, court records indicate. Records from the Franklin County Municipal Court released Wednesday evening revealed that Donovan Lewis, an unarmed Black man fatally shot by Officer Ricky Anderson around 2 a.m. Tuesday, was wanted by police after […]
Girl, 11, missing in Newark
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Newark police are asking for help finding an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday. Terrianna Jones was last seen leaving her home in the Washington Street area at approximately 8:15 p.m. Terrianna has black hair and brown eyes; her hair is shorter than seen in the accompanying photo. She was […]
Man, 27, turns himself in for fatal bar shooting in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested a man charged with fatally shooting a 21-year-old outside a bar in northeast Columbus. Torrod L. Carter was arrested on Friday on charges of murder and felonious assault, according to court records. Police identified Carter as the runaway suspect who shot and killed 21-year-old Dermahni A. Houston at […]
