Albert Breer: I would say Week 1 matters more to Baker than the Browns' organization

Albert Breer of The MMQB joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about the storyline around Baker Mayfield and comments attributed to him about facing the Browns, why he believes Week 1 matters more to Baker than the Browns, Jimmy Garoppolo's restructured one-year deal with the 49ers, whether Jon Gruden will get another coaching opportunity in the NFL and which other AFC North team is most likely to have a disappointing year.