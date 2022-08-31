ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Book chronicles century of Champlain Valley Fair in photos

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A new book marks the 100-year anniversary of the Champlain Valley Fair through the photographs taken over the years. Steve Mease’s new book “Champlain Valley Fair” chronicles how the fair has and hasn’t changed over the century since opened for its first four-day run in the Essex Junction in 1923.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

What to do: Saturday, September 3

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the events in our region for Saturday, September 3, 2022. Northfield is hosting its annual Labor Day Celebration this weekend. From 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. in downtown Northfield, there will be performances, food vendors, crafts, game booths, and more.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Super Senior: Mary Fay

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a tradition at the Champlain Valley Fair. Precisely at 5 p.m., a parade with bands, horses... and Mary Fay. The fair this year is celebrating a big anniversary -- 100 years. So is Fay -- 50 Years of being a 4-H leader. “There are some people -- this is the only place I see them all year,” Fay said.
ESSEX, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
City
Cabot, VT
Essex, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Business
City
Essex, VT
Essex, VT
Business
City
Troy, VT
City
Essex Junction, VT
City
Stowe, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Industry
WCAX

Vt. State Park campgrounds near capacity for Labor Day weekend

The Vermont State Police hope to open their new barracks in Williston by next fall. Appointments are available for the Mpox vaccine for select Vermonters. Applicable Vermonters will be able to sign up for the Mpox vaccine. Water boil order for Iowa Circle in Plattsburgh, New York. Updated: 9 hours...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Annual Barre craft show calling it quits

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A longtime Central Vermont holiday craft show is coming to an end. The Winter Festival of Vermont Crafters is held every year at the Barre Auditorium, where thousands of visitors shop for locally made gifts and crafts with their families. But organizers said in an announcement...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

$4.5M in grants awarded to Northern Vermont University first-generation students

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of kids in Vermont have access to a higher education program that helps them prep for college and helps them financially. It’s all through the U.S. Department of Education’s Upward Bound initiative which awards millions of dollars to Vermont to help first-generation, disabled, or low to moderate-income students open doors to higher education.
LYNDON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Vermont Ag Hall Of Fame#Ag Innovator Of The Year
WMUR.com

New Hampshire first lady unveils large pollinator garden

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire first lady is unveiling a new pollinator garden at the governor's mansion in Concord. A ribbon-cutting will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bridges House to unveil the project. First Lady Valerie Sununu said the garden is already attracting butterflies and honeybees.
CONCORD, NH
WCAX

Back to school with the WCAX News team

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While your little ones head back to school, we’re remembering our back-to-school days!. Watch the video for pictures of the WCAX Morning News team: Dom, Alexandra, Melissa and Gary. There are also back-to-school shots of our Kelly O’Brien and Elissa Borden.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

The Flying Cortes Family takes to the sky

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The fair has come to town -- and maybe a bit of the circus with it. Trapeze artists took to the heights Friday on the midway. The Flying Cortes Spectacular is back for a third year, wowing audiences with daring feats of strength and skill. For these artists, trapeze work runs in their blood.
ESSEX, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WCAX

Richmond farm offering sunflower strolls, wagon rides

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Those looking for a little sunshine in their lives need look no further than Richmond. Farr Farms is hosting its sunflower walk for a second year. It’s four acres of flowers, and the pollinators are loving it. Erin Farr says people often ask how they...
RICHMOND, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermonters prepare for retail cannabis shops to open this fall

SHELDON, Vt. — The Lanza Family has been focused on growing a lot of green crops on their parcel of land, tucked away in Sheldon, Vermont. "We've been growing hemp here going on three years now, going on four. Now we're also licensed for adult use cannabis," Jane Lanza said.
SHELDON, VT
Addison Independent

Neighbors wary of state plans for Middlebury airport

The Vermont Agency of Transportation’s (VTrans) vision for the Middlebury State Airport — a blueprint that includes the potential addition of nine new aircraft hangars, lighting, an improved aircraft taxi-lane and a new road — is raising concerns among neighbors who must already contend with noise and the visual impacts of the airfield off Airport Road.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Final year for popular hypnotist show at the Champlain Valley Fair

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The man behind a popular show at the Champlain Valley Fair is calling it a career. Hypnotist Steve Bayner has been a staple at the fair for about 35 years, mixing comedy into his act and getting people to do things on stage that they normally wouldn’t or simply falling asleep!
ESSEX, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont’s hunting season for gray squirrels opens September 1

VTF&W Photo: Hunters can pursue one of Vermont’s tastiest and most abundant small game species—the gray squirrel—anywhere stands of nut-bearing trees are found. Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department The hunting season for gray squirrels begins Thursday, September 1. The season runs through Saturday, December 31, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
VERMONT STATE
vermontjournal.com

Local worship and church services in Vermont & New Hampshire

Third Congregational Church UCC, River St. Sunday worship begins at 11 a.m., led by Pastor Maureen Adams. Communion is the first Sunday of each month. For more information, email alsteadthirdchurch@gmail.com, call 603-835-6358, or go to www.facebook.com/Third-Congregational-UCC-Church-of-Alstead-NH-120645387960916. ASCUTNEY, Vt. Open Bible Baptist Church, 168 Cemetery Rd. Sunday services are being held...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy