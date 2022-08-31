Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Book chronicles century of Champlain Valley Fair in photos
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A new book marks the 100-year anniversary of the Champlain Valley Fair through the photographs taken over the years. Steve Mease’s new book “Champlain Valley Fair” chronicles how the fair has and hasn’t changed over the century since opened for its first four-day run in the Essex Junction in 1923.
WCAX
What to do: Saturday, September 3
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the events in our region for Saturday, September 3, 2022. Northfield is hosting its annual Labor Day Celebration this weekend. From 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. in downtown Northfield, there will be performances, food vendors, crafts, game booths, and more.
WCAX
Upward Bound provides college prep and scholarship help to Vermont students
Children are more prone to identity theft and experts offer advice on how to prevent identity theft and spot it if it occurred. Garlic Fest USA in Bennington, Vermont starts September 3rd. Updated: 36 minutes ago. Garlic Fest USA is everything garlic and at the festival, everything has garlic in...
WCAX
Super Senior: Mary Fay
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a tradition at the Champlain Valley Fair. Precisely at 5 p.m., a parade with bands, horses... and Mary Fay. The fair this year is celebrating a big anniversary -- 100 years. So is Fay -- 50 Years of being a 4-H leader. “There are some people -- this is the only place I see them all year,” Fay said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Vt. State Park campgrounds near capacity for Labor Day weekend
The Vermont State Police hope to open their new barracks in Williston by next fall. Appointments are available for the Mpox vaccine for select Vermonters. Applicable Vermonters will be able to sign up for the Mpox vaccine. Water boil order for Iowa Circle in Plattsburgh, New York. Updated: 9 hours...
WCAX
Annual Barre craft show calling it quits
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A longtime Central Vermont holiday craft show is coming to an end. The Winter Festival of Vermont Crafters is held every year at the Barre Auditorium, where thousands of visitors shop for locally made gifts and crafts with their families. But organizers said in an announcement...
colchestersun.com
A high-maintenance turtle: Research project at Colchester beach seeks to save a rare Vermont turtle community, the spiny softshell turtle
Once a week, University of Vermont grad student Destini Acosta hikes through the woods to a secluded area at the Colchester Point Fishing Access Area to a crime scene. The victims: any of three different kinds of turtles. The culprit: raccoons. Acosta is conducting a field research project for UVM...
WCAX
$4.5M in grants awarded to Northern Vermont University first-generation students
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of kids in Vermont have access to a higher education program that helps them prep for college and helps them financially. It’s all through the U.S. Department of Education’s Upward Bound initiative which awards millions of dollars to Vermont to help first-generation, disabled, or low to moderate-income students open doors to higher education.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
New Hampshire first lady unveils large pollinator garden
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire first lady is unveiling a new pollinator garden at the governor's mansion in Concord. A ribbon-cutting will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bridges House to unveil the project. First Lady Valerie Sununu said the garden is already attracting butterflies and honeybees.
WCAX
Back to school with the WCAX News team
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While your little ones head back to school, we’re remembering our back-to-school days!. Watch the video for pictures of the WCAX Morning News team: Dom, Alexandra, Melissa and Gary. There are also back-to-school shots of our Kelly O’Brien and Elissa Borden.
WCAX
The Flying Cortes Family takes to the sky
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The fair has come to town -- and maybe a bit of the circus with it. Trapeze artists took to the heights Friday on the midway. The Flying Cortes Spectacular is back for a third year, wowing audiences with daring feats of strength and skill. For these artists, trapeze work runs in their blood.
WCAX
Vt. campaign fundraising slows to a trickle ahead of November election
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With just over two months until the November election, the amount of money being raised by those seeking statewide office pales in comparison to previous elections. In any given year, candidates running for governor would be on their way to raising about a million dollars but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Richmond farm offering sunflower strolls, wagon rides
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Those looking for a little sunshine in their lives need look no further than Richmond. Farr Farms is hosting its sunflower walk for a second year. It’s four acres of flowers, and the pollinators are loving it. Erin Farr says people often ask how they...
mynbc5.com
Vermonters prepare for retail cannabis shops to open this fall
SHELDON, Vt. — The Lanza Family has been focused on growing a lot of green crops on their parcel of land, tucked away in Sheldon, Vermont. "We've been growing hemp here going on three years now, going on four. Now we're also licensed for adult use cannabis," Jane Lanza said.
Mike Pieciak is poised to become Vermont’s next treasurer. And then?
Despite having essentially no competition, the former financial regulation commissioner is campaigning and fundraising vigorously, earning the support of a range of political insiders. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mike Pieciak is poised to become Vermont’s next treasurer. And then?.
Vermont’s pandemic rental aid program to end
The state has been providing an average payment of $960 a month to about 12,600 households, but funding is exhausted.
Addison Independent
Neighbors wary of state plans for Middlebury airport
The Vermont Agency of Transportation’s (VTrans) vision for the Middlebury State Airport — a blueprint that includes the potential addition of nine new aircraft hangars, lighting, an improved aircraft taxi-lane and a new road — is raising concerns among neighbors who must already contend with noise and the visual impacts of the airfield off Airport Road.
WCAX
Final year for popular hypnotist show at the Champlain Valley Fair
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The man behind a popular show at the Champlain Valley Fair is calling it a career. Hypnotist Steve Bayner has been a staple at the fair for about 35 years, mixing comedy into his act and getting people to do things on stage that they normally wouldn’t or simply falling asleep!
vermontbiz.com
Vermont’s hunting season for gray squirrels opens September 1
VTF&W Photo: Hunters can pursue one of Vermont’s tastiest and most abundant small game species—the gray squirrel—anywhere stands of nut-bearing trees are found. Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department The hunting season for gray squirrels begins Thursday, September 1. The season runs through Saturday, December 31, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
vermontjournal.com
Local worship and church services in Vermont & New Hampshire
Third Congregational Church UCC, River St. Sunday worship begins at 11 a.m., led by Pastor Maureen Adams. Communion is the first Sunday of each month. For more information, email alsteadthirdchurch@gmail.com, call 603-835-6358, or go to www.facebook.com/Third-Congregational-UCC-Church-of-Alstead-NH-120645387960916. ASCUTNEY, Vt. Open Bible Baptist Church, 168 Cemetery Rd. Sunday services are being held...
Comments / 0