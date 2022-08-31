ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The fair has come to town -- and maybe a bit of the circus with it. Trapeze artists took to the heights Friday on the midway. The Flying Cortes Spectacular is back for a third year, wowing audiences with daring feats of strength and skill. For these artists, trapeze work runs in their blood.

ESSEX, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO