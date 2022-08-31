ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’s ex-teammate fires back at Browns fans calling him ‘bitter’

Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz retired back in July. However, retirement hasn’t saved him from catching flack from NFL fans. A now-deleted tweet from a Cleveland Browns fan drew the ire of the former Chiefs lineman. Without reservation, Schwartz decided to hit back at the fan’s insinuation of the veteran lineman being […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’s ex-teammate fires back at Browns fans calling him ‘bitter’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Kickoff Game odds, spread, line: Rams vs. Bills picks, NFL predictions from expert on 44-33 roll

The long-awaited return for pro football games that count finally ends on Thursday, September 8 when the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams open the new season by hosting the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The last time a game was played at this venue, the Rams won the Super Bowl before their hometown fans in February, when they beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Their title defense comes with a home opener against the AFC East champion Bills, whose season ended in a memorable 42-36 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Signing Notable Wide Receiver Thursday

It appears that the New England Patriots aren't totally set at wide receiver just yet. They're adding one more body to their ranks ahead of Week 1. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Patriots are signing Lynn Bowden Jr. to their practice squad. Bowden has spent the last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins after being drafted by the Raiders in 2020.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Buffalo, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mellencamp
Person
John Hiatt
Person
Jim Irsay
Person
Buddy Guy
Person
Ann Wilson
Person
Clayton Anderson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here are all Chiefs' Red Friday events leading up to Week 1

The Kansas City Chiefs have a ton of events going on leading up to what they describe as the largest edition of Red Friday in franchise history. First and foremost, the Chiefs will sell a limited-edition Chiefs Kingdom flag for a minimum donation of $5 at participating McDonald’s locations across the Kansas City and St. Joseph, Missouri areas on Friday, September 9th. Fans who don’t live in the area can purchase a flag beginning on Friday, September 9 on shop.chiefs.com for $10. This is the ninth consecutive season that the team has sold the Chiefs Kingdom flags on Red Friday. They’ve raised more than $3.5 million for Ronald McDonald House Charities over the years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bears' Tough Injury News

A few weeks ago, Chicago Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry underwent tightrope surgery to correct a high-ankle sprain. Although he didn't suffer a season-ending injury, he will miss at least a few games. On Thursday morning, the Bears officially placed Harry on injured reserve. Harry will have to miss at...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins GM Chris Grier said undrafted TE Tanner Conner (knee) is not at risk of going on the injured reserve: “Tanner Conner improved every day,” Grier said. “No IR for Tanner. Talent-wise we would have lost him.” (Joe Schad) Grier added that they do not feel...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#Coltskickoff#The Colts Pro Shop#Buffalo Wild Wings#Kickoff Sweepstakes#Colts Chiefs#Colts Owner#Watch Party
The Spun

Josh Gordon To Titans: NFL World Reacts To Move

After spending the 2022 offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs, former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon was released during the team's final roster cuts. But he's landed on his feet a lot faster than he has in the past. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Gordon has joined the...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Fans React To Drew Brees' Appearance On FOX Last Night

Legendary quarterback Drew Brees was a special guest for FOX's pregame coverage of Thursday night's matchup between Penn State and Purdue. Brees spent last college football season as a color commentator for NBC. He called Notre Dame games alongside Mike Tirico. Following the conclusion of the 2021 season, it was...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Manning Brothers Announcement

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli was a massive success in its inaugural year this past season. So much so that ESPN has re-upped the alternate broadcast for another year in 2022. ESPN announced the decision in the style of Michael Jordan's iconic return-to-the-NBA announcement. "We're back." The NFL...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy