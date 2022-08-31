Read full article on original website
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home AgencyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’s ex-teammate fires back at Browns fans calling him ‘bitter’
Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz retired back in July. However, retirement hasn’t saved him from catching flack from NFL fans. A now-deleted tweet from a Cleveland Browns fan drew the ire of the former Chiefs lineman. Without reservation, Schwartz decided to hit back at the fan’s insinuation of the veteran lineman being […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’s ex-teammate fires back at Browns fans calling him ‘bitter’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
2022 NFL Kickoff Game odds, spread, line: Rams vs. Bills picks, NFL predictions from expert on 44-33 roll
The long-awaited return for pro football games that count finally ends on Thursday, September 8 when the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams open the new season by hosting the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The last time a game was played at this venue, the Rams won the Super Bowl before their hometown fans in February, when they beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Their title defense comes with a home opener against the AFC East champion Bills, whose season ended in a memorable 42-36 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Patriots Reportedly Signing Notable Wide Receiver Thursday
It appears that the New England Patriots aren't totally set at wide receiver just yet. They're adding one more body to their ranks ahead of Week 1. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Patriots are signing Lynn Bowden Jr. to their practice squad. Bowden has spent the last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins after being drafted by the Raiders in 2020.
New deal for Colts WR T.Y. Hilton seems unlikely following GM press conference
During a press conference earlier this week, general manager Chris Ballard said, “Do I think T.Y. can still play? Absolutely. But right now, I like where we’re at," via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. That echoes the sentiment expressed by owner Jim Irsay back in May on the subject of re-signing the 32-year-old.
No. 24 Houston prevails in 3 OT thriller with UTSA
Clayton Tune’s two-point conversion was successful thanks to an 8-yard run in the third overtime as visiting No. 24 Houston
WTHR
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week: Warren Central High School
INDIANAPOLIS — The Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week are the Warren Central Warriors. Click on the media player to see the cheerleaders' performance.
SBLive Indiana Power 25 Week 2 High School Football Rankings: Center Grove (Greenwood) and Brownsburg are top two
Week 2 of the Indiana high school football season features some thrilling games, including Center Grove (Greenwood) rallying to beat Carmel in their Copper Kettle rivalry game and Brownsburg knocking off then No. 1 Cathedral (Indianapolis). Previous rankings: PRESEASONPrevious rankings: WEEK ...
Pat McAfee contemplated suicide after 2007 loss
Broadcasting star and former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee says he contemplated suicide after missing two short field goals in
Here are all Chiefs' Red Friday events leading up to Week 1
The Kansas City Chiefs have a ton of events going on leading up to what they describe as the largest edition of Red Friday in franchise history. First and foremost, the Chiefs will sell a limited-edition Chiefs Kingdom flag for a minimum donation of $5 at participating McDonald’s locations across the Kansas City and St. Joseph, Missouri areas on Friday, September 9th. Fans who don’t live in the area can purchase a flag beginning on Friday, September 9 on shop.chiefs.com for $10. This is the ninth consecutive season that the team has sold the Chiefs Kingdom flags on Red Friday. They’ve raised more than $3.5 million for Ronald McDonald House Charities over the years.
NFL World Reacts To Bears' Tough Injury News
A few weeks ago, Chicago Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry underwent tightrope surgery to correct a high-ankle sprain. Although he didn't suffer a season-ending injury, he will miss at least a few games. On Thursday morning, the Bears officially placed Harry on injured reserve. Harry will have to miss at...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots
Dolphins GM Chris Grier said undrafted TE Tanner Conner (knee) is not at risk of going on the injured reserve: “Tanner Conner improved every day,” Grier said. “No IR for Tanner. Talent-wise we would have lost him.” (Joe Schad) Grier added that they do not feel...
CBS News
Franco Harris serves as honorary captain for Steelers 5K Run-Walk
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hundreds wrapped up taking a run around the North Shore as part of the Steelers 5K Run-Walk. It began at 8 a.m. right outside of Acrisure Stadium. The race is also a major fundraiser for the Art Rooney Scholarship fund as well as the Chuck Noll Foundation.
Dynamo in search of first win ever in Seattle
The Houston Dynamo have never won in Seattle, going 0-10-3. But they’ll take some momentum into Sunday night’s match against
‘Gaga’ Slonina excels in net as Fire tie Crew
Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina made nine saves for his 12th shutout of the season as the Chicago Fire tied the host
Josh Gordon To Titans: NFL World Reacts To Move
After spending the 2022 offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs, former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon was released during the team's final roster cuts. But he's landed on his feet a lot faster than he has in the past. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Gordon has joined the...
Look: Fans React To Drew Brees' Appearance On FOX Last Night
Legendary quarterback Drew Brees was a special guest for FOX's pregame coverage of Thursday night's matchup between Penn State and Purdue. Brees spent last college football season as a color commentator for NBC. He called Notre Dame games alongside Mike Tirico. Following the conclusion of the 2021 season, it was...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Manning Brothers Announcement
Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli was a massive success in its inaugural year this past season. So much so that ESPN has re-upped the alternate broadcast for another year in 2022. ESPN announced the decision in the style of Michael Jordan's iconic return-to-the-NBA announcement. "We're back." The NFL...
