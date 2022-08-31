Former president Donald Trump is in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, today for his first rally of the midterm election season since the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago residence.In his speech, Mr Trump went after Joe Biden for calling MAGA Republicans and their election denial a threat to democracy.“He’s an enemy of the state,” the former president said. “You want to know the truth. The enemy of the state is him and the group that controls him, which is circling around him.”Mr Trump also unloaded on federal officials for searching his Mar-a-Lago estate last month in an investigation over mishandled classified documents.“The FBI...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO