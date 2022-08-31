ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

Morning Journal

Amherst vs. Avon Lake volleyball: Comets streak past Shoremen in SWC clash

Coming into a Southwestern conference showdown against Avon Lake on Sept. 1, Amherst’s coach Felicia Sanchez knew that they were going to be in a dog fight. “I told (the team) in my pre-game speech, that (both teams) have something to prove. They might be something different, but this is going to be a dog fight. We prepared for it,” she said.
AMHERST, OH
Morning Journal

Boys soccer: North Ridgeville off to historic start after 1-0 victory over Valley Forge

The North Ridgeville Rangers boys soccer team has been on a tear. After going 7-8-2 last season, 2022 has been vastly different. In Coach George Panagiotou’s seventh year at the helm, the Rangers moved to a perfect 6-0 after an Aidan Wood save in the final five seconds that sealed a 1-0 victory over Valley Forge on Sept. 3 in muggy weather at Byers Field.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
Morning Journal

Avon vs. Glenville football: Eagles can’t rally in 27-21 loss

The Glenville Tarblooders used an impressive two-pronged rushing attack to take down the Avon Eagles, 27-21, on Sept. 2 at Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet Stadium. Glenville’s D’Shawntae Jones ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns and J’Vaughn Goodson ran for 102 yards and a touchdown to hand the Eagles (2-1) their first loss.
AVON, OH

