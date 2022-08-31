Coming into a Southwestern conference showdown against Avon Lake on Sept. 1, Amherst’s coach Felicia Sanchez knew that they were going to be in a dog fight. “I told (the team) in my pre-game speech, that (both teams) have something to prove. They might be something different, but this is going to be a dog fight. We prepared for it,” she said.

AMHERST, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO