Fascination takes flight: The Western Pacific 0-6-0 Steam Switching Locomotive returns September 3-4 after thundering debut across the tracks

Read full article on original website
Related
Plumas County News
Highway 70 Canyon closure to begin at 7 a.m. Sept. 6
A full highway closure is planned for Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon following the Labor Day weekend to replace a culvert at Opapee Creek. Caltrans announced today, Sept. 2, that the closure will go into effect Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7 a.m., with anticipated reopening to traffic by Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 7 a.m.
Plumas County News
Stewardship coalition to hold public tour of project within Dixie Fire footprint
Mark your calendars for Friday, Sept. 9, the Feather River Stewardship Coalition is hosting a public field tour that will highlight lessons learned from the Plumas National Forest’s Franks Valley project area within the Dixie Fire. Discussion will focus on forest management, the success and limitations of treatments, long-term forest change, and strategies for recovery.
Plumas County News
Hwy 32 closed from junction with 36 to Humboldt Road
Sept. 2 10:30 a.m. Caltrans is reporting that State Route 32 is currently closed from the junction with State Route 36 (Tehama County) to Humboldt Road (Butte County) due to a big rig rollover. No current estimated time to reopen; please use alternate routes.
Plumas County News
Changes at CPUD appear to be bearing fruit
The August meeting of the Chester Public Utility District (CPUD) board of directors opened right on time and with the new wireless PA system working well. There were quite a few empty seats with 11 members of the public in attendance. The first few items on the agenda went very quickly and the General Manager’s report gave a good overview of activities for the last month. GM Adam Cox did stress the importance of having a Strategic Planning session by the board in the near future in order to search out a definitive plan for all the departments that make up CPUD.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plumas County News
More positive COVID cases at QHS — brings the one-week total to 22
Plumas Unified School District reported receiving notice of 9 positive COVID cases on Sept. 1 – eight for Quincy High School and one for CRC Elementary School in Portola. The eight positive cases for QHS follow 10 that were reported on Aug. 29 and four that were reported on Aug. 26.
loghome.com
This Log Home is Gone, but Not Forgotten
Photo courtesy of Tyler Edwards. Tyler and Jennifer Edwards put meticulous thought and care into building their dream log and timber home in Oroville, California. The 5,600-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom hybrid is one of very few log-style residences in their area, but an international move for the couple means it’s hitting the market. Here, Tyler looks back on their dream-home journey.
Gold miner found after being stranded near Pickering Bar
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A gold miner who was reported missing by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Monday was found later in the day. The sheriff’s office said Jason Koch contacted them Sunday at 8 p.m. He told them he could not make his way back from the area of Pickering Bar on […]
Plumas County News
Sheriffs Blotter Aug 19-22: Cows seek freedom and the bears seek food
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 19-22, 2022. August 19. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Plumas County News
Plumas Arts holds gallery reception this Friday
Plumas Arts is pleased to announce a gallery opening reception this Friday, Sept. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 525 Main Street in Quincy. Through September, the Plumas Arts Gallery will displaying art from local artist Debbie Kercmar-Brookshier. Debbie grew up surrounded by nature in the rolling hills of Southern California. The country beauty of her hometown and its native wildlife inspired the self-taught artist, who has always loved arts and crafts of all types. A passion—leading to a small independent business—in scrapbooking led to Debbie finding her talents in painting. Her talents grew from small tole painting projects in 2002 to another small independent business in 2004, painting faux projects and murals, bringing her creative vision into homes and businesses. This month we will be exhibiting a collection of paintings featuring animals of all sorts. She utilizes many mediums including, watercolor, acrylic, and oil.
Roseville neighborhood being sprayed for yellow fever mosquito
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Mosquito and Vector Control District will be spraying in Roseville’s Hillcrest neighborhood on Thursday, according to the city of Roseville. The spraying will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in order to reduce the spread of invasive yellow fever mosquitos, according to the city. The city […]
Here are 5 art installations at Burning Man 2022 that embody 'Waking Dreams'
Every year, Burning Man is full of innovative and inspiring art installations that help make the festival what it is, and this year is no different. The theme for art in 2022 is "Waking Dreams," which "will explore the transformative power of dreams, both literal and figurative, and celebrate the dreamers who channel this potent energy in eye-opening, often surrealistic, sometimes life-changing ways," according to Burning Man. ...
Plumas County News
Public Health releases its flu vaccine schedule
Yes, it’s that time again. The Plumas County Public Health Agency is organizing its annual drive-thru flu clinics. The schedule was released this morning so mark your calendars for the appropriate date in early October.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Aug. 23-25: Traffic accidents and more cows
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 23-25, 2022. August 23. In...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Aug. 26-28: And the calls keep coming …
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 26-28, 2022. August 26. Swerving...
News & Review
Best of Chico 2022: Ed Picks – “Best bites”
For at least two decades, my greatest Chico food craving has been the al pastor from Crazy Taco, the walk-up taqueria connected to Duke’s Bottle Shop. During times of peak fiending, I’d measure my amount of pork ingested—sitting on the curb outside the liquor store—in pounds per month.
Comments / 0