Child and staff member hit by car during pickup at Junction City elementary school

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A child and a school staff member in Junction City were treated by emergency services after they were hit by a car during school pickup on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

A news release from the Junction City Police Department (JCPD) says around 3:25 p.m., officers received a call for the report of a pedestrian and vehicle crash at Westwood Elementary School in Junction City.

The driver of the car was at the school for pickup and had a child in the backseat of the car, when they suffered an unknown medical condition, causing the car to hop the curb and hit the child and staff member.

The vehicle came to a stop after continuing and hitting a tree. Only the driver was transported to the hospital. All others involved were treated at the scene by EMS, only suffering minor scrapes and bruises.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.