CBS 46
Man shot by police in Forest Park after wielding a strap with metal buckle
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A Clayton County police officer opened fire on a man trying to break into a car who was wielding a nylon tie-down strap with a metal buckle. The incident happened on September 2 around 11 a.m. near Charles W. Grant Parkway and College Street, according to police.
fox5atlanta.com
Man in Henry County hotel standoff wanted for gas station murder, shooting homeless man, deputies say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The man cornered and arrested by a SWAT team in Henry County on Friday night was wanted for a June 30 murder at a Stockbridge gas station and a separate shooting involving a homeless man, law enforcement said. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators tracked...
fox5atlanta.com
Police determine gang-related shooting happend off of Ponce de Leon Avenue
Police said a gang dispute left a person shot and seriously injured on Friday night near a busy Midtown-area intersection. Police went to Emory Hillandale Hospital and spoke to DeKalb County Police Department investigators. DeKalb officers said a person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound in a private...
16-year-old arrested in Gwinnett County lake shooting deaths of two other teens
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Editors note: The video above is previous reporting on the case. A teen was identified in connection to a double shooting where two other teens were killed in late July, according to Gwinnett Police Department. Le’Quan Dempsey, who is 16-years-old, was charged with:. Two counts;...
Police shoot man suspected of stabbing Macy’s manager
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — After surviving the mass shooting at her high school in Parkland, Florida in 2018, Angelina Lazo and her family moved to Buford to get far away from all the violence. But on Friday, it found her again. “Moving here was kind of my out to...
police1.com
Watch: Atlanta officers jump into lake to arrest fleeing murder suspect
ATLANTA — Camera footage caught the moment Atlanta police officers apprehended a fleeing suspect wanted for murder and vehicular theft. WSB-TV2 reported that the officers saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in the month. The driver, Jetarvius Q. Thompson, 21, had previously fled from police. However, thanks to the Aviation Unit, the suspect was located and followed from the sky.
Clayton News Daily
Clayton police announce arrest of 3 alleged violent criminals
FOREST PARK — Three men on the run from police for a number of different crimes are now behind bars. According to the Clayton County Police Department, three arrest warrants were served by the Multi-Jurisdictional Crimes Suppression Task Force in Forest Park Aug. 30 resulting in the arrest of the three wanted men.
Jonathan Denham, 41, Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Fulton County (Fulton County, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating a two-car crash that left 1 driver dead. The incident is reported to have taken place on Friday morning on Roosevelt Highway at Delano Road in Fulton County.
One person stabbed at Mall of Georgia’s Macy’s in Gwinnett County before thief gets shot by police
A MACY'S employee has been stabbed following a robbery attempt at the department store, which led to the suspect being shot by police. The bloody incident unfolded Friday afternoon at the department store's location inside the Mall of Georgia in Gwinnett County. Gwinnett County police said an unidentified suspect ran...
wfxl.com
Arrest made after overdose death of 23-year-old
A Hall County Man was arrested for murder after the overdose death of a young woman. On August 31, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) and the Cleveland Police Department arrested Olaffia Hester, age 27, of Gillsville, GA. Hester was arrested for felony murder in connection to the overdose...
fox5atlanta.com
Wanted murder suspect in custody after standoff with police at Henry County hotel
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Henry County arrested a wanted murder suspect who they say barricaded himself inside a hotel room Friday night, forcing an hours long standoff. FOX 5 first reported around 7:30 p.m. about a large police presence responding to the Home 2 Home Hotel, located on...
Fulton County’s Five-Star District Attorney Fani Willis Being Sued
Fulton DA Fani Willis has been making many big moves as of late. As we know she is responsible for the case against YSL leader Young Thug as well as 25+ codefendants with quite a few cooperating. She has even began her own investigation into former President Trump’s RICO case. Willis is invested in taking down RICO cases as well as gang oriented activity as in her case against Alleged gang members "Drug Rich Gang" indicted on crimes against Atlanta celebrities.
fox5atlanta.com
Neighbors describe chaotic 'gun battle' in College Park
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Neighbors in one College Park community describe an epic gun battle that sent those nearby scrambling for cover. Witnesses describe countless shots after they say two men opened fire which ultimately hit several people. FOX 5 reached out to College Park police repeatedly for comment on...
APD officers dive into lake to arrest suspect wanted for vehicle theft, murder
ATLANTA — Atlanta police officers dived into a lake to arrest a suspect wanted for vehicular theft and murder, officials say. Last week, police spotted a Dodge Charger that was reported stolen on Aug. 24. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The driver previously fled...
Polk Jail report – Friday, September 2, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the single page of arrests for Friday,
WXIA 11 Alive
Tex McIver transferred to Fulton County Jail with new bond hearing set
ATLANTA — Tex McIver, the Atlanta attorney whose murder conviction was overturned by the Georgia Supreme Court in June, has been transferred out of state prison and into county jail ahead of a bond hearing that could grant him a release roughly four years after the original conviction. According...
CBS 46
Man found shot dead in street, Atlanta police looking for shooter
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man was found shot to death in the street overnight in southwest Atlanta. Police say a man in his 30s was found around 11:20 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds outside of his home on the 3200 block of Lynfield Drive. They tell us the shooting does appear to be targeted and may have been drug-related.
Gwinnett police charge 16-year-old with murder in deaths of teens near lake
Gwinnett County police investigated after two teenagers were found dead July 21 in a lakefront neighborhood.
Take It All: Atlanta Panhandler Awarded $100 Million After Being Tasered By Cop And Left Paralyzed
A panhandler named Jerry Blasingame was awarded a $100 million settlement after tasered by Atlanta police and left paralyzed
fox5atlanta.com
Police find man stabbed multiple times at Downtown apartment building
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are trying to figure out who attacked a man found stabbed overnight at a Downtown apartment complex. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded at around 10:24 p.m. on Friday to a building on Centennial Olympic Park Drive. First responders found the man with multiple stab...
