Clayton County, GA

police1.com

Watch: Atlanta officers jump into lake to arrest fleeing murder suspect

ATLANTA — Camera footage caught the moment Atlanta police officers apprehended a fleeing suspect wanted for murder and vehicular theft. WSB-TV2 reported that the officers saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier in the month. The driver, Jetarvius Q. Thompson, 21, had previously fled from police. However, thanks to the Aviation Unit, the suspect was located and followed from the sky.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Clayton police announce arrest of 3 alleged violent criminals

FOREST PARK — Three men on the run from police for a number of different crimes are now behind bars. According to the Clayton County Police Department, three arrest warrants were served by the Multi-Jurisdictional Crimes Suppression Task Force in Forest Park Aug. 30 resulting in the arrest of the three wanted men.
FOREST PARK, GA
wfxl.com

Arrest made after overdose death of 23-year-old

A Hall County Man was arrested for murder after the overdose death of a young woman. On August 31, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) and the Cleveland Police Department arrested Olaffia Hester, age 27, of Gillsville, GA. Hester was arrested for felony murder in connection to the overdose...
CLEVELAND, GA
Shine My Crown

Fulton County’s Five-Star District Attorney Fani Willis Being Sued

Fulton DA Fani Willis has been making many big moves as of late. As we know she is responsible for the case against YSL leader Young Thug as well as 25+ codefendants with quite a few cooperating. She has even began her own investigation into former President Trump’s RICO case. Willis is invested in taking down RICO cases as well as gang oriented activity as in her case against Alleged gang members "Drug Rich Gang" indicted on crimes against Atlanta celebrities.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Neighbors describe chaotic 'gun battle' in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Neighbors in one College Park community describe an epic gun battle that sent those nearby scrambling for cover. Witnesses describe countless shots after they say two men opened fire which ultimately hit several people. FOX 5 reached out to College Park police repeatedly for comment on...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Tex McIver transferred to Fulton County Jail with new bond hearing set

ATLANTA — Tex McIver, the Atlanta attorney whose murder conviction was overturned by the Georgia Supreme Court in June, has been transferred out of state prison and into county jail ahead of a bond hearing that could grant him a release roughly four years after the original conviction. According...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Man found shot dead in street, Atlanta police looking for shooter

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man was found shot to death in the street overnight in southwest Atlanta. Police say a man in his 30s was found around 11:20 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds outside of his home on the 3200 block of Lynfield Drive. They tell us the shooting does appear to be targeted and may have been drug-related.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police find man stabbed multiple times at Downtown apartment building

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are trying to figure out who attacked a man found stabbed overnight at a Downtown apartment complex. The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded at around 10:24 p.m. on Friday to a building on Centennial Olympic Park Drive. First responders found the man with multiple stab...
ATLANTA, GA

