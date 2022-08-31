Pickaway – Around 11 am on Saturday a caller to the 911 system reported that a person was struck in his driveway and was injured. According to early reports the crash happened around the area of 16599 Lockbourne Eastern road when the person was struck in a driveway. The vehicle then took off and left the area. Currently, law enforcement is looking for the vehicle a Grey Hyundai Elantra.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO