sciotopost.com
Ross County One Person Dies from Falling from Bucket Truck in Ross County
ROSS – Emergency crews were dispatched to a terrible accident where a man fell from a bucket truck and went unresponsive around 11:15 am on Tuesday. According to reports, emergency crews were called to the scene at Mitten lane and Charleston Pike. According to the emergency department, the man...
sciotopost.com
Fayette County – Sheriff Investigating Fairground Vandals
Fayette County – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that occurred during late Thursday or early Friday morning at the Fayette County Fairgrounds. Several buildings throughout the grounds were entered and/or vandalized. If you have any information pertaining to this crime, we encourage you to...
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Two People Suspected of Arson Fire at Gas Station
Fairfield – Several people are wanted for arson at a gas station. According to Fairfiled Sheriff office, on August 23, 2022, a tree crew out of Springfield arrived at the Friendship Kitchen Gas Station in the City of Canal Winchester. While all five subjects were in the store, the interior of their truck became fully engulfed in flames.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Double Motorcycle Crash vs Car in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Emergency services are heading to the scene of a two motorcycle crash around 6:30 pm on Friday. Accoridng to early reports the two motorcycle crash occurred around the area of 25250 Shoemaker road in Pickaway County. At least one person is injured. Emergency crews are heading to...
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Pedestrian Hit by Car, Vehicle has Left the Scene in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Around 11 am on Saturday a caller to the 911 system reported that a person was struck in his driveway and was injured. According to early reports the crash happened around the area of 16599 Lockbourne Eastern road when the person was struck in a driveway. The vehicle then took off and left the area. Currently, law enforcement is looking for the vehicle a Grey Hyundai Elantra.
‘They almost killed me;’ 911 call details moments after fatal shooting at Trotwood bar
TROTWOOD — Newly released 911 calls give more insight to a deadly shooting at a Trotwood bar early Saturday morning. Crews responded to a reported shooting at Arena Bar and Grill on Salem Avenue just before 2:00 a.m., according to a press release from Trotwood Police Department. The victim...
Times Gazette
Courtroom fire, stolen tackle and a huge snake
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
Times Gazette
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. A deputy responded to the 12000 block of North Shore Drive after a report of a stolen generator from a construction site. This incident remains under investigation. A business in the 6900 block of S.R. 753 advised a female...
WLWT 5
Rescue crews save Brown County man stung by thousands of bees
RIPLEY, Ohio — The furious sight of swarming bees won't be forgotten anytime soon by Ripley Fire Chief Tony Pfeffer. "Bees were everywhere. Everybody on the scene was getting stung. And there were 1000's and 1000's and 1000's of bees," Pfeffer said. "I mean, just a black, dark cloud of bees."
WCPO
Clermont County man indicted in connection to missing persons case
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Washington Township man was indicted Thursday after the Clermont County Sheriff's Office said he lied multiple times about the location of a missing man. Family members reported Roger "Shane" Bruce missing to the Brown County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 23 after they said they...
Jackknifed semi, debris causes lane closures on I-75 in Dayton
DAYTON — A jackknifed semi-trailer caused traffic delays and lane closures on Interstate 75 in Dayton Saturday morning. Crews were called to reports of a semi-trailer that had crashed into a wall and jackknifed on I-75 North near Stanley Avenue around 9:30 a.m. No one was taken to the...
Urbana Citizen
Mechanicsburg police seeking man who ‘severely assaulted’ woman
MECHANICSBURG – On Friday, September 2 at approximately 11:48 a.m., the Mechanicsburg Police Department along with the Mechanicsburg Fire Department responded to 305 Pleasantview Estates on the report of a female that had been assaulted. On arrival, officers and medics located a female victim age 41 that had been severely assaulted. As a result, the victim was flown aboard Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital.
Fox 19
‘Incident’ involving Campbell County District Transportation under investigation
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Campbell County Schools superintendent released a statement to FOX19 NOW Friday after parents expressed concerns about an incident involving students. The statement from Superintendent Shelli Wilson does not offer context to what may have happened. Wilson did say the “situation” occurred off school property...
‘You will go to jail’ Three arrested in Butler Co. drug bust
Sheriff Jones said that Butler County deputies and other law enforcement officers searched a Middletown home on the 400 block of Cribbs Avenue on Thursday, September 1. During the search, officers found multiple loaded firearms, as well as approximately 25,000, pressed Fentanyl pills. The pills have an estimated value of $750,000.
WKRC
"Have to kill me first:" Judge allows message from Rhoden victim in Pike County trial
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) – The Pike County massacre, one of the biggest murder cases in Ohio history, is finally going to trial next week, but there were a few last-minute decisions on what prosecutors can tell the jury, including a key piece of evidence from the social media account of one of the victims.
Times Gazette
TAKE NOTE
HCHD Care-A-Van The Highland County Health Department Care-A-Van offers many services such as free blood pressure checks, $5 blood sugar checks, lice checks, COVID-19 vaccines, adult vaccines and child vaccines. The Care-a-Van will be at the following locations this month: Tuesday, Sept. 13, 9-11 a.m., Greenfield HCCAO, and 12-2 p.m., Leesburg at the U.S. Route 62/S.R. 28 intersection; Tuesday, Sept. 20, 9-11 a.m. Buford Community Park, and 12-2 p.m., Allensburg Church of Christ; Tuesday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Y Restaurant.
18-year-old missing from Galloway found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old reported missing from Galloway Thursday night has been found safe. Whitehall police reportedly found Faith Trischler around 7:30 a.m. Friday after she was reported missing from the Galloway area on Hubbard Road by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Times Gazette
Times-Gazette available for free at Highland County Fair
Free copies of The Times-Gazette will be available daily Tuesday through Saturday at the 75th Highland County Fair. The papers will be available at Herb Day’s Red, White and Blue Real Country Music booth in the Wharton Building on the fairgrounds, while supplies last. Each day’s papers will include...
Car crashes into house in Clark County
SOUTH VIENNA — Troopers are investigating after a car crashed into a house in Clark County Tuesday afternoon. Crews were called to reports of a truck fully into a house in the 12000 block of East National Road around 6:20 p.m., according to initial reports. Video from the scene...
sciotopost.com
Pike County – 22 Year Old Man Arrested After Barricade Situation
Pike County – Sheriff Tracy D. Evans would like to report that on August 30. 2022, his ofice received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle and male subject. The male subject was identified as Austin Tyler Humphrey, 22-year-old male of’ 308 South Lock Street. Waverly, who was reported knocking on residences’ doors and having multiple warrants for his arrest.
