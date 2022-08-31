ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland County, OH

sciotopost.com

Fayette County – Sheriff Investigating Fairground Vandals

Fayette County – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that occurred during late Thursday or early Friday morning at the Fayette County Fairgrounds. Several buildings throughout the grounds were entered and/or vandalized. If you have any information pertaining to this crime, we encourage you to...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Two People Suspected of Arson Fire at Gas Station

Fairfield – Several people are wanted for arson at a gas station. According to Fairfiled Sheriff office, on August 23, 2022, a tree crew out of Springfield arrived at the Friendship Kitchen Gas Station in the City of Canal Winchester. While all five subjects were in the store, the interior of their truck became fully engulfed in flames.
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Double Motorcycle Crash vs Car in Pickaway County

Pickaway – Emergency services are heading to the scene of a two motorcycle crash around 6:30 pm on Friday. Accoridng to early reports the two motorcycle crash occurred around the area of 25250 Shoemaker road in Pickaway County. At least one person is injured. Emergency crews are heading to...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Pedestrian Hit by Car, Vehicle has Left the Scene in Pickaway County

Pickaway – Around 11 am on Saturday a caller to the 911 system reported that a person was struck in his driveway and was injured. According to early reports the crash happened around the area of 16599 Lockbourne Eastern road when the person was struck in a driveway. The vehicle then took off and left the area. Currently, law enforcement is looking for the vehicle a Grey Hyundai Elantra.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Courtroom fire, stolen tackle and a huge snake

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
GREENFIELD, OH
Times Gazette

HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. A deputy responded to the 12000 block of North Shore Drive after a report of a stolen generator from a construction site. This incident remains under investigation. A business in the 6900 block of S.R. 753 advised a female...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Rescue crews save Brown County man stung by thousands of bees

RIPLEY, Ohio — The furious sight of swarming bees won't be forgotten anytime soon by Ripley Fire Chief Tony Pfeffer. "Bees were everywhere. Everybody on the scene was getting stung. And there were 1000's and 1000's and 1000's of bees," Pfeffer said. "I mean, just a black, dark cloud of bees."
BROWN COUNTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

Mechanicsburg police seeking man who ‘severely assaulted’ woman

MECHANICSBURG – On Friday, September 2 at approximately 11:48 a.m., the Mechanicsburg Police Department along with the Mechanicsburg Fire Department responded to 305 Pleasantview Estates on the report of a female that had been assaulted. On arrival, officers and medics located a female victim age 41 that had been severely assaulted. As a result, the victim was flown aboard Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital.
MECHANICSBURG, OH
WDTN

‘You will go to jail’ Three arrested in Butler Co. drug bust

Sheriff Jones said that Butler County deputies and other law enforcement officers searched a Middletown home on the 400 block of Cribbs Avenue on Thursday, September 1. During the search, officers found multiple loaded firearms, as well as approximately 25,000, pressed Fentanyl pills. The pills have an estimated value of $750,000.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Times Gazette

TAKE NOTE

HCHD Care-A-Van The Highland County Health Department Care-A-Van offers many services such as free blood pressure checks, $5 blood sugar checks, lice checks, COVID-19 vaccines, adult vaccines and child vaccines. The Care-a-Van will be at the following locations this month: Tuesday, Sept. 13, 9-11 a.m., Greenfield HCCAO, and 12-2 p.m., Leesburg at the U.S. Route 62/S.R. 28 intersection; Tuesday, Sept. 20, 9-11 a.m. Buford Community Park, and 12-2 p.m., Allensburg Church of Christ; Tuesday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Y Restaurant.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

18-year-old missing from Galloway found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old reported missing from Galloway Thursday night has been found safe. Whitehall police reportedly found Faith Trischler around 7:30 a.m. Friday after she was reported missing from the Galloway area on Hubbard Road by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
GALLOWAY, OH
Times Gazette

Times-Gazette available for free at Highland County Fair

Free copies of The Times-Gazette will be available daily Tuesday through Saturday at the 75th Highland County Fair. The papers will be available at Herb Day’s Red, White and Blue Real Country Music booth in the Wharton Building on the fairgrounds, while supplies last. Each day’s papers will include...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Car crashes into house in Clark County

SOUTH VIENNA — Troopers are investigating after a car crashed into a house in Clark County Tuesday afternoon. Crews were called to reports of a truck fully into a house in the 12000 block of East National Road around 6:20 p.m., according to initial reports. Video from the scene...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Pike County – 22 Year Old Man Arrested After Barricade Situation

Pike County – Sheriff Tracy D. Evans would like to report that on August 30. 2022, his ofice received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle and male subject. The male subject was identified as Austin Tyler Humphrey, 22-year-old male of’ 308 South Lock Street. Waverly, who was reported knocking on residences’ doors and having multiple warrants for his arrest.
PIKE COUNTY, OH

