San Diego County, CA

In San Diego, four public safety employees made $200k plus in overtime in 2021

(The Center Square) - Four employees in the city of San Diego fire department made $200,000 plus in overtime in 2021 and were the highest paid employees in the city. A police officer was the highest paid in the city in 2021 with gross pay of $359,138 including $219,805 in overtime. Another police officer made $345,337 with $212,995 in overtime.
Certain neighborhoods in San Diego are becoming a preferred choice of families

Are you soon going to move to San Diego? Well, San Diego is a wonderful place to settle down for families as it has got good schools, better transportation connectivity, and friendly neighborhoods. In your relocation, the leading moving companies near me can be a great help as they ensure a hassle-free and safe relocation. However, it’s always confusing for people to choose the best neighborhood in San Diego which is family-friendly and safe.
New COVID-19 boosters on the way as case numbers continue to decline

San Diego County expects to receive new COVID-19 boosters that target multiple strains of the virus next week, it was announced Friday. The bivalent boosters were developed to generate an immune response from the original COVID-19 virus and BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants. The Pfizer/BioNTech is for those age 12 and over, while the Moderna bivalent booster is for those age 18 and older.
TWO WEEKENDS OF POWWOWS

September 3, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – This weekend, the Barona Band of Mission Indians hosts its 50th annual powwow September 2-4. Next weekend, the Sycuan Powwow will be held September 9-11. Each powwow commences on Friday night, continuing through the weekend. The powwows includes dancing, birdsinging...
My Body My Data Act

August 30, 2022 (San Diego) – San Diego County Supervisors voted 4-1 earlier this month for a resolution to support the “My Body, My Data Act” introduced by Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, a Democrat whose 53rd district includes portions of San Diego and East County. The bill, if enacted, would protect the privacy of reproductive health data nationwide.
Firefighters slowly containing Border 32 fire

The wildfire that began Wednesday in San Diego’s East County near the town of Potrero has charred about 4,400 acres, jumped state route 94 and burned south toward the Tecate area. It destroyed several structures including three homes and two people have been badly burned. In other news, the last days of California’s two-year legislative session ended with a flurry of votes this week. One of the bills that did not make it would have ended the practice of transferring non-citizens to immigration custody when they’re released from jail or prison. And finally in our weekend preview, the musical, “Ragtime,” "Fandango for Butterflies and Coyotes" at the La Jolla Playhouse, ballet at the Mingei from the Rosin Box Project and Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra at the Shell.
San Diego Woman Creates Unique Way to Address Bullying

With schools back in session across San Diego County, a local theatre troupe has released a creative, new tool to help kids cope with bullying. It’s called “Baffle Away Bullying!” -- a video designed to help kindergarten through third-graders stand up to bullying behavior in a positive way.
AfroCon 2022 coming to San Diego on September 3-4

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This Saturday, AfroCon 2022 will take place at the Jackie Robinson YMCA. The founder of the Afro-Futurism Lounge, Dr. Lawana Richmond, along with Artist Tony Washington, previewed the event on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego. For more information visit: www.afrofuturismlounge.com.
Beating the Hot Weather in San Diego: 15 Hotel Pool Day Passes for $50 or Less

Summer may be winding down, but the heat in San Diego is not. In the midst of the recent heat wave, you may need a quick and easy way to cool off. One classic solution is taking a quick dive into your local pool. No pool nearby? No problem. We compiled a list of 15 local hotel pools throughout San Diego County that sell day passes for $50 or less.
San Diego County showing way forward in beating back water shortages

SAN DIEGO – More than 30 years ago, if you were to visit San Diego County, you would be struck by the lush green lawns, beautiful gardens, and many folks washing their cars. The county alongside the Pacific Coast appeared to be flush with water. But in all actuality, a major water catastrophe was already in the works.From 1987-1992, California was hit with a megadrought, and San Diego, which was at the end of the fresh water pipeline, was in deep trouble."In that time period, We had only one source of water and that was from the Metropolitan Water District,"...
