Read full article on original website
Related
etxview.com
In San Diego, four public safety employees made $200k plus in overtime in 2021
(The Center Square) - Four employees in the city of San Diego fire department made $200,000 plus in overtime in 2021 and were the highest paid employees in the city. A police officer was the highest paid in the city in 2021 with gross pay of $359,138 including $219,805 in overtime. Another police officer made $345,337 with $212,995 in overtime.
SDSU confirms first Mpox case in off-campus student
San Diego State University on Thursday confirmed its first case of Mpox in an off-campus student.
KPBS
Advocates say 'Cool Zones' not accessible in all parts of San Diego County
Extreme heat is expected at the coast and inland valleys of San Diego County this Labor Day weekend and into early next week. The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued an excessive heat warning calling for triple-digit temperatures in some inland areas and the deserts through Tuesday. To...
8,800 County Residents in State Prisons, with Most from Southeast San Diego
Incarceration impacts all of San Diego County — but some communities are more affected than others. New data from the Prison Policy Initiative shows 8,800 residents of San Diego County were living in California state prisons at the time of the 2020 U.S. Census. And a disproportionate number of them are coming from Southern San Diego neighborhoods.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPBS
San Diego Mayor on latest efforts on homelessness, Sports Arena site, Care Court
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria praised the California Legislature for passing Gov. Gavin Newsom's CARE Court plan, calling it "a game changer" in the treatment of the severely mentally ill. "Care Court is designed to focus on what we believe is roughly the 12,000 most severe in our state, folks...
newswatchtv.com
Certain neighborhoods in San Diego are becoming a preferred choice of families
Are you soon going to move to San Diego? Well, San Diego is a wonderful place to settle down for families as it has got good schools, better transportation connectivity, and friendly neighborhoods. In your relocation, the leading moving companies near me can be a great help as they ensure a hassle-free and safe relocation. However, it’s always confusing for people to choose the best neighborhood in San Diego which is family-friendly and safe.
KPBS
New COVID-19 boosters on the way as case numbers continue to decline
San Diego County expects to receive new COVID-19 boosters that target multiple strains of the virus next week, it was announced Friday. The bivalent boosters were developed to generate an immune response from the original COVID-19 virus and BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants. The Pfizer/BioNTech is for those age 12 and over, while the Moderna bivalent booster is for those age 18 and older.
MedPage Today
A Trauma Team's Nightmare: Six Border Wall-Fall Patients in Six Hours
Eighteen miles north of the San Diego border with Mexico, doctors with the Scripps Mercy trauma service looked at the clock. When it struck midnight on September 1, it would again be their turn to receive migrants who fell off the border wall while trying to climb over into the U.S.
RELATED PEOPLE
eastcountymagazine.org
TWO WEEKENDS OF POWWOWS
September 3, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – This weekend, the Barona Band of Mission Indians hosts its 50th annual powwow September 2-4. Next weekend, the Sycuan Powwow will be held September 9-11. Each powwow commences on Friday night, continuing through the weekend. The powwows includes dancing, birdsinging...
Escondido’s Shelter for Homeless Families
“What ever happened to …” These topics were once front page news, but have since slipped out of the spotlight. So we’re checking back in. Read more stories in our series here. The county’s recent annual homeless census revealed that the number of families experiencing homelessness in...
kusi.com
KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon takes flight with United States Coast Guard Sector San Diego
The United States Coast Guard Sector San Diego took KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon up in the sky on the MH-60 Tango to get a first-hand look at the areas they serve and protect in San Diego. Lieutenant Tara Strauss was one of the pilots and she says, “Everyday on the job is a new day and it’s so rewarding”
South Bay Trolley, Bus Riders Warned of 5 Months of Exposure to Passenger with Tuberculosis
San Diego County on Thursday announced that a passenger using the Metropolitan Transit System in the South Bay has been diagnosed with infectious pulmonary tuberculosis. As a result, the county Health and Human Services Agency is working with MTS officials to notify individuals who possibly were exposed. Riders using the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastcountymagazine.org
My Body My Data Act
August 30, 2022 (San Diego) – San Diego County Supervisors voted 4-1 earlier this month for a resolution to support the “My Body, My Data Act” introduced by Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, a Democrat whose 53rd district includes portions of San Diego and East County. The bill, if enacted, would protect the privacy of reproductive health data nationwide.
kusi.com
Domestic violence survivor fights to legally retake home from squatters
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A domestic violence survivor has a new fight on her hands. After the man abusing her was taken away by police – he continues to terrorize her by allowing squatters to live in the home they shared. KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries has her story in...
KPBS
Firefighters slowly containing Border 32 fire
The wildfire that began Wednesday in San Diego’s East County near the town of Potrero has charred about 4,400 acres, jumped state route 94 and burned south toward the Tecate area. It destroyed several structures including three homes and two people have been badly burned. In other news, the last days of California’s two-year legislative session ended with a flurry of votes this week. One of the bills that did not make it would have ended the practice of transferring non-citizens to immigration custody when they’re released from jail or prison. And finally in our weekend preview, the musical, “Ragtime,” "Fandango for Butterflies and Coyotes" at the La Jolla Playhouse, ballet at the Mingei from the Rosin Box Project and Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra at the Shell.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Woman Creates Unique Way to Address Bullying
With schools back in session across San Diego County, a local theatre troupe has released a creative, new tool to help kids cope with bullying. It’s called “Baffle Away Bullying!” -- a video designed to help kindergarten through third-graders stand up to bullying behavior in a positive way.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kusi.com
AfroCon 2022 coming to San Diego on September 3-4
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This Saturday, AfroCon 2022 will take place at the Jackie Robinson YMCA. The founder of the Afro-Futurism Lounge, Dr. Lawana Richmond, along with Artist Tony Washington, previewed the event on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego. For more information visit: www.afrofuturismlounge.com.
NBC San Diego
Beating the Hot Weather in San Diego: 15 Hotel Pool Day Passes for $50 or Less
Summer may be winding down, but the heat in San Diego is not. In the midst of the recent heat wave, you may need a quick and easy way to cool off. One classic solution is taking a quick dive into your local pool. No pool nearby? No problem. We compiled a list of 15 local hotel pools throughout San Diego County that sell day passes for $50 or less.
San Diego County showing way forward in beating back water shortages
SAN DIEGO – More than 30 years ago, if you were to visit San Diego County, you would be struck by the lush green lawns, beautiful gardens, and many folks washing their cars. The county alongside the Pacific Coast appeared to be flush with water. But in all actuality, a major water catastrophe was already in the works.From 1987-1992, California was hit with a megadrought, and San Diego, which was at the end of the fresh water pipeline, was in deep trouble."In that time period, We had only one source of water and that was from the Metropolitan Water District,"...
KPBS
Infectious tuberculosis case identified in MTS transit rider In South Bay
The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency Thursday announced a passenger using the Metropolitan Transit System has been diagnosed with infectious pulmonary tuberculosis. As a result, the HHSA is working with MTS officials to notify individuals who were possibly exposed. Riders using the following routes between Feb. 16...
Comments / 0