Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
WATCH: Groundbreaking ceremony for new Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Gov. John Bel Edwards will join Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary Jimmy Le Blanc and other elected officials for a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women (LCIW), which was destroyed by the flood of 2016. The new facility...
brproud.com
Energy project is recognized by Gov. Edwards, awarded $50M
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards sends a congratulations to Greater New Orleans, Inc. for the plan to create a new energy source in south Louisiana. The Greater New Orleans, Inc. and its affiliates have been awarded $50 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better Challenge for the off-shore win powered hydrogen energy industry cluster. Nicknamed H2theFuture, the project is one of the 21 projects chosen for funding through the American Rescue Plan competitive grant program.
brproud.com
New women’s state prison breaks ground six years after destroyed by flood
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- A plan six years in the making. A new women’s prison will be the beginning of the end of temporary housing for many female inmates in Louisiana. “It was August ‘16 when we had the second big flood of 2016,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
brproud.com
California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Six indicted for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Six people, five of whom are from Louisiana, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess, Ms. Duane A. Dufrene, 55, of Destrehan, La. Dillon J. Arceneaux, 31, of Marrero, La. Lance M....
brproud.com
15-year-old from Louisiana arrested after leading LSP on chase
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported vehicle theft on Friday, August 23. A car was allegedly taken from a business in Plattenville. APSO interviewed the victim and “deputies learned that while the victim was inside the establishment, her vehicle...
brproud.com
WATCH: State trooper narrowly misses head-on crash with drunk driver
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A wrong-way drunk driver nearly collided with a Colorado State Patrol trooper on Tuesday night. Multiple calls came in on Tuesday night around 9:00 p.m. of a wrong-way driver on C-470. A nearby trooper was able to locate the SUV within a few minutes and narrowly missed being hit head-on by the driver. The trooper was able to get the driver to stop on the shoulder, but as he approached the vehicle, the driver backed into the patrol car. Thankfully, there weren’t any injuries to the drunk driver or trooper.
Comments / 0