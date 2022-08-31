DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A wrong-way drunk driver nearly collided with a Colorado State Patrol trooper on Tuesday night. Multiple calls came in on Tuesday night around 9:00 p.m. of a wrong-way driver on C-470. A nearby trooper was able to locate the SUV within a few minutes and narrowly missed being hit head-on by the driver. The trooper was able to get the driver to stop on the shoulder, but as he approached the vehicle, the driver backed into the patrol car. Thankfully, there weren’t any injuries to the drunk driver or trooper.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO