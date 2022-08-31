ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

3 adults and 3 dogs displaced after an early morning fire in Indio

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qn6hA_0hd6m0CN00

Three adults and three dogs were displaced from the home after a shed caught on fire behind a residence early Wednesday morning in Indio.

The fire occurred on the 81000 block of Alberta Avenue, west of Clinton Street, shortly before 4:00 a.m.

According to Cal Fire, the first arriving crews found a shed fully engulfed in flames to the rear of the home. The fire spread to the back patio, threatening two adjacent homes.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the rear of the home.

The displaced adults and pets were referred to the Red Cross for assistance.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post 3 adults and 3 dogs displaced after an early morning fire in Indio appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

One dead and another injured in Coachella shooting

One person is dead and another injured after an overnight shooting Saturday in Coachella. Riverside County Sheriff Deputies responded at 12:10 a.m. to the 53900 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella near Avenue 54. 53900 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella Deputies reported hearing several gunshots from inside the location while on scene. Deputies searched The post One dead and another injured in Coachella shooting appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KTLA

Mobile home abandoned in the middle of the street in Hemet

A mobile home suddenly stopped moving in the middle of a Hemet street Wednesday morning, impacting traffic and forcing police to look for the drivers who abandoned the damaged structure in the middle of the road. At about 8:40 a.m., members of the public began reporting a traffic hazard in the westbound lanes of Stetson […]
HEMET, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Boat catches on fire in garage of Cathedral City home

A boat inside a home in Cathedral City caught on fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire was initially reported at around 3:30 p.m. on Raposa Road, near Panorama Road. John Rizya, a witness, told News Channel 3 crew that he saw the fire break out in the home's garage as he was driving by after picking The post Boat catches on fire in garage of Cathedral City home appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Cathedral City woman possibly bitten by a bat

A Cathedral City woman was treated at a local hospital after possibly being bitten by a bat, the Department of Animal Services reported on Wednesday. The woman told Animal Services she woke up and the bat landed on her shoulder. She thought it was her dog and shooed her pet away twice. That’s when she The post Cathedral City woman possibly bitten by a bat appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indio, CA
Local
California Government
Indio, CA
Government
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Found Dead at Bus Stop Near College of the Desert

(CNS) – A man was found dead Thursday at a bus stop near College of the Desert. Palm Desert Station deputies responded to a bus stop on Monterey Avenue by Fred Waring Drive around 6 a.m. Thursday to a possible death investigation, Sgt. Edward Soto told City News Service.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Fighting fires: How departments work together to put out the flames

During a busy fire season, fire departments from different cities are called to help assist in times of need. Cal Fire crews responded to a fire on Tyler Street in Coachella on Monday, with some help from the Palm Springs Fire Department. “We sent out one engine and I believe they were requesting you know, The post Fighting fires: How departments work together to put out the flames appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One person dead after shooting in Thousand Palms

A person has been pronounced dead after a shooting in the Tri-Palm Estates & Country Club neighborhood in Thousand Palms Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of San Miguelito and Westchester Drive shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tri-Palm Estates resident, Kim Gieser, was heading home when she saw the heavy law enforcement presence down The post One person dead after shooting in Thousand Palms appeared first on KESQ.
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One killed, two injured in rollover crash possibly caused by fatigue on SR-62

A man was killed, while a child and a woman were hospitalized following a crash that may have been caused by fatigue on State Route 62 near Twentynine Palms. The crash happened on Wednesday at around 5:10 a.m. According to the California Highway Patrol, a 30-year-old woman from Chula Vista was driving her Fiat westbound The post One killed, two injured in rollover crash possibly caused by fatigue on SR-62 appeared first on KESQ.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Channel 3#The Red Cross
KESQ News Channel 3

Search continues for Yucca Valley man missing since August 9￼

Authorities put a call out for the community's help in finding a Yucca Valley man last seen in the Fontana area on August 9, 2022. Robert Frank Lewis, Jr., 43, was released from the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on August 9.  According to the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station, following his release, Lewis The post Search continues for Yucca Valley man missing since August 9￼ appeared first on KESQ.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Cathedral City man arrested in connection with 22-year-old’s fentanyl poisoning death

An arrest has been made in the fentanyl poisoning death of a 22-year-old Coachella Valley resident earlier this year. On January 1, 2022, Travis O'Brien, 22, was found dead in the 69000 block of Highway 111 in Rancho Mirage. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit (ODIN) determined that O’Brien was The post Cathedral City man arrested in connection with 22-year-old’s fentanyl poisoning death appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Scheduled Power Outages Amid Heat Wave, Where and Tips to Prepare

Southern California Edison (SCE) has more than 1,300 scheduled maintenance outages during this heat wave and many of their customers are uneasy. These planned outages are scheduled to happen overnight from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Even then, temperatures are still in the triple digits in the early morning hours.
PALM DESERT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Instagram
KESQ News Channel 3

Excessive Heat Warning remains until next Tuesday

The majority of California remains under an Excessive Heat Warning or Heat Advisories due to elevated temperatures caused by high pressure that is continuing to build over the Great Basin. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for the Coachella Valley until next Tuesday at 8 p.m.  KESQ Monsoonal moisture is embedded in this high The post Excessive Heat Warning remains until next Tuesday appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Man Charged With Murder For Alleged Connection to Fentanyl Poisoning Death

(CNS) – A Cathedral City man was charged with murder Friday for an alleged connection to the fentanyl poisoning death of a 22-year-old man in January. Riley Jacob Hagar, 25, arrested on Wednesday by the Riverside County Fire Department’s Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit on suspicion of murder, according to Sgt. Ryan Marcuse with the sheriff’s department.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Fire on Tyler Street in Coachella

A fire has broken out off of the I-10 freeway on Tyler Street in Coachella. The fire is at the Corona Yacht Club Compound, where palm trees and vegetation are fueling the blaze. Riverside County Sheriff's have closed off access to Tyler Street at Vista Del Sur and near Avenue 47. CalFire is on scene The post Fire on Tyler Street in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
theeagle1069.com

Alerts, Warnings Extended As September Heat Continues

Imperial Irrigation District has issued a Conserve Alert through Wednesday September 7th 2022, due to the Excessive Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service has extended its Excessive Heat Warning for the Coachella Valley through 8 p-m on Tuesday September 6th 2022. The California Independent...
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Hot Springs family remembers 58-year-old Paul Nava, killed in hit-and-run crash

A local family is remembering Desert Hot Springs resident Paul Nava, 58, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash last week. It happened just after 8 p.m. last Wednesday. Police say Nava was crossing the street, on Palm Drive and Cahuilla Avenue, when he was stuck by car. Police say the car immediately fled, and The post Desert Hot Springs family remembers 58-year-old Paul Nava, killed in hit-and-run crash appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Authorities say woman killed in Thousand Palms shooting had stabbed a man

A woman died Tuesday after authorities said she assaulted a man who was legally armed with a gun at a home in the Tri-Palm Estates & Country Club neighborhood. The shooting happened in the area of San Miguelito and Westchester Drive shortly before 2:30 p.m. "Deputies learned an adult male was assaulted by an adult The post Authorities say woman killed in Thousand Palms shooting had stabbed a man appeared first on KESQ.
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Felon sentenced to 6 years for Halloween explosion in Rancho Mirage

A convicted felon today is facing six years in state prison after pleading guilty to placing a bomb inside a cement trash can on Halloween 2020, causing an explosion that flung debris onto Highway 111 in Rancho Mirage.   Michael Henry Hardisty, 58, of Cathedral City, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one felony count of possession The post Felon sentenced to 6 years for Halloween explosion in Rancho Mirage appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy