3 adults and 3 dogs displaced after an early morning fire in Indio

Three adults and three dogs were displaced from the home after a shed caught on fire behind a residence early Wednesday morning in Indio.

The fire occurred on the 81000 block of Alberta Avenue, west of Clinton Street, shortly before 4:00 a.m.

According to Cal Fire, the first arriving crews found a shed fully engulfed in flames to the rear of the home. The fire spread to the back patio, threatening two adjacent homes.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the rear of the home.

The displaced adults and pets were referred to the Red Cross for assistance.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

