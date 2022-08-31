Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Retains Undisputed Title Thanks to Solo Sikoa Interference at WWE Clash at the Castle (Pics, Video)
– Drew McIntyre had all of Cardiff, Wales behind him tonight at WWE Clash at the Castle, but it was not enough to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Roman Reigns was successful in beating McIntyre for the match, thanks to interference from what appears to be the newest member of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa.
411mania.com
WWE News: Big Names Sitting Ringside at Clash at the Castle, Cody Rhodes on Road to Recovery Video, Top 10 SmackDown Moments
– A number of big names were shown sitting ringside tonight at WWE Clash at the Castle, including WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. Also in attendance were the newly crowned UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards and undefeated boxing champion Tyson Fury. Fury announced that he would be attending the...
411mania.com
Tyson Fury Is Open To Possibility Of Full-Time WWE Career, Triple H Weighs In After Clash At The Castle
As previously noted, Tyson Fury appeared at today’s WWE Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, where he punched out Austin Theory to prevent a Money in the Bank cash-in. During the postshow media scrum, Fury addressed the possibility of joining WWE in a full-time role after his boxing career, with Triple H also commenting on it.
411mania.com
Spoiler On WWE Star Returning to Company
A former WWE star is set to return to the company very soon, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Braun Strowman is returning to the company, with several sources confirming that he will be at Monday night’s episode of Raw in Kansas City. Strowman is a former...
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
WWE News: WWE Says It Is ‘Wrestling,’ Drew McIntyre Talks Clash at the Castle Match
– WWE has officially declared itself “wrestling’ on social media. Twitter is currently in the midst of a trend where companies and more have been sharing tweets that describes their brand in one word. The WWE Twitter account posted to describe itself, perhaps surprisingly to anyone who knows how focused on “sports entertainment” as it is, as:
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 Review
Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. It’s the first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years and that means it is time for one of the biggest WWE shows of the year. The main event is a showdown between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title, with McIntyre almost having to win. Other than that, Sheamus vs. Gunther should be a heck of a hoss fight. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Sami Zayn Clarifies Why He Didn’t Hit Kevin Owens On WWE Raw
Sami Zayn held back from attacking Kevin Owens on this week’s WWE Raw, and Zayn has taken to social media to explain why. There has been speculation that Zayn and Owens might reunite as friends in Owens’ current feud against the Usos, and that speculation intensified when Zayn refused to hit Owens with a chair during the latter’s match with Jey Uso on Raw, which Owens ultimately won.
411mania.com
Special Saturday Edition Of AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
AEW has a special episode of AEW Dark: Elevation airing today, and the livestream is online. You can check out the livestream below for the episode, which has the following lineup:. * GPA & Laynie Luck vs. Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo. * Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee &...
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Triple H Praises Stars & Crew Following WWE Clash At the Castle
– Triple H is proud of his team following WWE Clash At the Castle, and took to Twitter to comment on the PPV. The WWE CCO posted to his account to praise the stars, staff and local partners for the PPV, as you can see below. The Game wrote:. “Couldn’t...
411mania.com
Solo Sikoa Reportedly Getting Called Up In Immediate Future
Solo Sikoa’s days in NXT are reportedly at an end, with a main roster call-up coming very soon for him. PWInsider reports that Sikoa, who is the brother of The Usos, will be called up “ASAP” according to one source who noted he will be joining the Smackdown roster.
411mania.com
Gunther Retains Intercontinental Title Over Sheamus in Brutal, Hard-Hitting Match at WWE Clash at the Castle (Pics, Video)
– It was a brutal, hard-fought match, but Sheamus was not able to obtain his first WWE Intercontinental Championship at today’s Clash at the Castle event. Gunther retained his title over Sheamus in the extremely physical, hard-hitting match. Before the bout started, Gunther came out with the newly reformed...
411mania.com
Details On Warner Bros. Discovery’s Plans For TNT & TBS, How AEW May Be Affected
TNT and TBS are under new ownership due to Warner Bros. Discovery’s merger, and new details lay out potential plans for the networks and how AEW would factor in. Warner Bros. and Discovery merged back in March and since then, WBD CEO David Zaslaz has been shaking up the existing structures in order to make the new company profitable. That has seen a lot of controversial moves such as the cancelling of the Batgirl movie and several shows on HBO Max getting cancelled, with others like Batman: Caped Crusader likely to be shopped to other networks instead of HBO Max.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Drew McIntyre Warns Tyson Fury To Stay Out Of His Match at WWE Clash At The Castle
Drew McIntyre knows Tyson Fury will be at ringside for his match at WWE Clash At The Castle, and he has some advice for Fury. Fury spoke with Gorilla Position for a new interview from Cardiff and talked about how Fury, who has teased a match with McIntyre, will be at ringside. McIntyre made fun of Fury accidentally calling the event Battle at the Castle, saying:
411mania.com
Triple H Has Scheduled Talks With Bad Bunny About Possible WWE Return
Triple H spoke to the media following WWE Clash at the Castle on Saturday, and one of the topics he discussed was the potential for Bad Bunny to make his return to WWE, with talks already scheduled between the two parties. Here’s what Triple H had to say (via Fightful):
411mania.com
AEW News: RJ City Gives AEW Stars Ride to All Out In New Video, Chris Jericho Appears on Podcast
– RJ City is being a helpful guy, giving AEW wrestlers a ride to tomorrow’s All Out PPV in a new video. You can see the video below, with the Hey! (EW) host ride-sharing for FTR and Danhausen:. – Chris Jericho recently appeared on the Superstar Crossover podcast. You...
411mania.com
WWE News: Footage of Clash at the Castle Entrance Stage & Set, The Best of Drew McIntyre, McIntyre Answers His Most Googled Questions
– NoDQ.com’s Aaron Rift tweeted a sneak peek at the WWE Clash at the Castle entrance stage and set. You can check out that footage, along with some other photos and clips posted from Principality Stadium, below:. – WWE is livestreaming The Best of Drew McIntyre ahead of his...
411mania.com
Note on Solo Sikoa Making His WWE Main Roster Debut at Clash at the Castle
– As noted, WWE NXT Superstar Solo Sikoa made his WWE main roster debut tonight at WWE Clash at the Castle. He assisted his cousin Roman Reigns to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event. PWInsider reports that Solo Sikoa will be on the road with WWE regularly moving forward, and he’s officially part of The Bloodline now.
411mania.com
Ryan Katz Confirms He’s Returning To WWE
Ryan Katz has confirmed that he’s heading back to WWE. Katz, who was a creative producer for NXT before he was released in January as part of the company’s NXT cuts, confirmed on the latest episode of the Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast he co-hosts with Road Dogg, acknowledged that he is returning to the company in a similar capacity as he previously had.
411mania.com
Backstage Notes on WWE Clash at the Castle, Match Order, Allotted Time for Main Event (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
– Fightful Select has an update with some backstage notes on today’s WWE Clash at the Castle event, including the expected bout order, which is as follows:. * Kickoff Show: Madcap Moss & Street Profits vs. Theory & Alpha Academy: This match was not announced or advertised beforehand, but it happening right now on the Kickoff show.
411mania.com
WWE News: Seth Rollins Pays Tribute to Elton John Film at Clash at the Castle, Adrian Street & Miss Linda Appear, STARDOM Gets Shout-Out
– Seth Rollins paid tribute to Elton John (or the biopic on him) with his ring gear at WWE Clash at the Castle. Rollins came out with a ring gear inspired by film about the legendary pop/rock singer, and you can see comparison pics between Rollins and the outfit Taron Egerton wore in the Elton John biopic Rocketman below.
Comments / 0