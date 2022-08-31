ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
411mania.com

Spoiler On WWE Star Returning to Company

A former WWE star is set to return to the company very soon, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Braun Strowman is returning to the company, with several sources confirming that he will be at Monday night’s episode of Raw in Kansas City. Strowman is a former...
411mania.com

WWE News: WWE Says It Is ‘Wrestling,’ Drew McIntyre Talks Clash at the Castle Match

– WWE has officially declared itself “wrestling’ on social media. Twitter is currently in the midst of a trend where companies and more have been sharing tweets that describes their brand in one word. The WWE Twitter account posted to describe itself, perhaps surprisingly to anyone who knows how focused on “sports entertainment” as it is, as:
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 Review

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. It’s the first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years and that means it is time for one of the biggest WWE shows of the year. The main event is a showdown between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title, with McIntyre almost having to win. Other than that, Sheamus vs. Gunther should be a heck of a hoss fight. Let’s get to it.
WWE
411mania.com

Sami Zayn Clarifies Why He Didn’t Hit Kevin Owens On WWE Raw

Sami Zayn held back from attacking Kevin Owens on this week’s WWE Raw, and Zayn has taken to social media to explain why. There has been speculation that Zayn and Owens might reunite as friends in Owens’ current feud against the Usos, and that speculation intensified when Zayn refused to hit Owens with a chair during the latter’s match with Jey Uso on Raw, which Owens ultimately won.
WWE
411mania.com

Special Saturday Edition Of AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

AEW has a special episode of AEW Dark: Elevation airing today, and the livestream is online. You can check out the livestream below for the episode, which has the following lineup:. * GPA & Laynie Luck vs. Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo. * Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee &...
WWE
411mania.com

Triple H Praises Stars & Crew Following WWE Clash At the Castle

– Triple H is proud of his team following WWE Clash At the Castle, and took to Twitter to comment on the PPV. The WWE CCO posted to his account to praise the stars, staff and local partners for the PPV, as you can see below. The Game wrote:. “Couldn’t...
WWE
411mania.com

Solo Sikoa Reportedly Getting Called Up In Immediate Future

Solo Sikoa’s days in NXT are reportedly at an end, with a main roster call-up coming very soon for him. PWInsider reports that Sikoa, who is the brother of The Usos, will be called up “ASAP” according to one source who noted he will be joining the Smackdown roster.
WWE
411mania.com

Details On Warner Bros. Discovery’s Plans For TNT & TBS, How AEW May Be Affected

TNT and TBS are under new ownership due to Warner Bros. Discovery’s merger, and new details lay out potential plans for the networks and how AEW would factor in. Warner Bros. and Discovery merged back in March and since then, WBD CEO David Zaslaz has been shaking up the existing structures in order to make the new company profitable. That has seen a lot of controversial moves such as the cancelling of the Batgirl movie and several shows on HBO Max getting cancelled, with others like Batman: Caped Crusader likely to be shopped to other networks instead of HBO Max.
BUSINESS
411mania.com

Drew McIntyre Warns Tyson Fury To Stay Out Of His Match at WWE Clash At The Castle

Drew McIntyre knows Tyson Fury will be at ringside for his match at WWE Clash At The Castle, and he has some advice for Fury. Fury spoke with Gorilla Position for a new interview from Cardiff and talked about how Fury, who has teased a match with McIntyre, will be at ringside. McIntyre made fun of Fury accidentally calling the event Battle at the Castle, saying:
WWE
411mania.com

Triple H Has Scheduled Talks With Bad Bunny About Possible WWE Return

Triple H spoke to the media following WWE Clash at the Castle on Saturday, and one of the topics he discussed was the potential for Bad Bunny to make his return to WWE, with talks already scheduled between the two parties. Here’s what Triple H had to say (via Fightful):
WWE
411mania.com

Note on Solo Sikoa Making His WWE Main Roster Debut at Clash at the Castle

– As noted, WWE NXT Superstar Solo Sikoa made his WWE main roster debut tonight at WWE Clash at the Castle. He assisted his cousin Roman Reigns to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event. PWInsider reports that Solo Sikoa will be on the road with WWE regularly moving forward, and he’s officially part of The Bloodline now.
WWE
411mania.com

Ryan Katz Confirms He’s Returning To WWE

Ryan Katz has confirmed that he’s heading back to WWE. Katz, who was a creative producer for NXT before he was released in January as part of the company’s NXT cuts, confirmed on the latest episode of the Oh…You Didn’t Know podcast he co-hosts with Road Dogg, acknowledged that he is returning to the company in a similar capacity as he previously had.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Seth Rollins Pays Tribute to Elton John Film at Clash at the Castle, Adrian Street & Miss Linda Appear, STARDOM Gets Shout-Out

– Seth Rollins paid tribute to Elton John (or the biopic on him) with his ring gear at WWE Clash at the Castle. Rollins came out with a ring gear inspired by film about the legendary pop/rock singer, and you can see comparison pics between Rollins and the outfit Taron Egerton wore in the Elton John biopic Rocketman below.
WWE

