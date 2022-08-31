Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Solo Sikoa Reportedly Getting Called Up In Immediate Future
Solo Sikoa’s days in NXT are reportedly at an end, with a main roster call-up coming very soon for him. PWInsider reports that Sikoa, who is the brother of The Usos, will be called up “ASAP” according to one source who noted he will be joining the Smackdown roster.
411mania.com
Details On Malakai Black’s AEW Status Following Release Request Rumors
Several rumors have been flying about Malakai Black requesting his release, and a new report has some details on the situation. It was reported by Raj Giri that Black had asked for his release from the company citing “concerns about his mental health due to personal life and demoralization due to the booking and handling of his character.” PWInsider reports that according to sources close to Black, there is a personal situation that has been affecting him strongly and that he’s privately discussed taking a long and potentially permanent break from wrestling so he can deal with the situation.
411mania.com
Good Brothers Expected To Go To NJPW Following Impact Exit, Note On WWE Interest
The Good Brothers are now free agents after their Impact Wrestling contracts expired, and a new report has details on where they’re expected to go next. According to The WON, the team is expected to work in NJPW now that the company is more open to foreign wrestlers than it was during the pandemic. This is not a big surprise as Karl Anderson is the current NEVER Openweight Champion, having won the title in June from Tama Tonga at NJPW Dominion 6.12 in Osaka-jo Hall.
411mania.com
John Wayne Enterprises Files Opposition to WWE Trademark Filing
WWE is in a duel at high noon with John Wayne Enterprises over one of their trademark filings. The company in charge of the actor’s name and likeness filed an opposition on August 25th to WWE’s filing for “Duke’s Poker Room.”. The opposition for the filing...
Comments / 0