Several rumors have been flying about Malakai Black requesting his release, and a new report has some details on the situation. It was reported by Raj Giri that Black had asked for his release from the company citing “concerns about his mental health due to personal life and demoralization due to the booking and handling of his character.” PWInsider reports that according to sources close to Black, there is a personal situation that has been affecting him strongly and that he’s privately discussed taking a long and potentially permanent break from wrestling so he can deal with the situation.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO