Read full article on original website
Related
Genesee County researchers to study universal postpartum depression prevention
Genesee County, MI—Postpartum depression (PPD) is a form of depression that can occur after a mother gives birth. Sleep and eating problems, anxiety and worry, and avoiding contact with the baby and other people are among the symptoms of PPD, which affects as many as one in seven women.
Officials back legislation expanding telehealth access for dialysis patients in Genesee County
Flint, MI—Congress is weighing in on legislation to expand access to telehealth for patients on dialysis. If passed, the bipartisan Kidney Health Connect Act would ensure that patients on dialysis would not be charged an additional fee for Medicare telehealth services from their dialysis clinic. Under the COVID-19 public...
Danielle Green resigns from Flint Board of Ed.
Flint, MI—Danielle Green has tendered her resignation from Flint Community Schools’ Board of Education as part of a condition to dismiss her case for allegedly assaulting board member Laura MacIntyre. On Aug. 22, 2022, Green appeared at the courtroom of Judge Herman Marable, Jr. at the 67th District...
Arab Americans celebrate their heritage at community picnic
Holly, MI—As Seven Lakes glistened in the harsh afternoon sunlight a few hundred feet away, Zain Salman and Dr. Abd Alghanem carefully unwrapped layers and layers of foil from an enormous round dish, revealing a freshly roasted lamb resting on a bed of rice garnished with lemons, veggies and pine nuts. This dish was the centerpiece of a spread that seemed to keep growing as dozens of people of Middle Eastern descent with homemade meals in hand gathered under the shade of the Fisherman’s Cove Pavilion to celebrate their culture at the Arab American Heritage Council (AAHC) of Greater Flint’s annual community picnic on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A year on, Flint residents still seek resolutions for blight, unpaid bills at Sunset Village Apartments
Flint, MI—A beige sofa, paint cans, empty beer bottles and at least seven mattresses lay scattered among the single-car garages off of Bradley Avenue in Flint, Mich. on a mid-August afternoon. The mattress count is estimated because some of the garages are too coated in discarded clothing, bagged and...
International staffing service provider opens in Flint
Flint, MI—Job Impulse Inc., an international personnel services provider, is set to open its newest branch office in Flint, Mich. on Aug. 24, 2022. Though Germany-based, Job Impulse has more than 50 locations across a dozen countries and has been operating in the United States since 2013. The Flint...
Cheers Market loses liquor license after Flint Police investigate alcohol sales to minors
Flint, MI—Cheers Market has lost its liquor license after a Flint Police Department investigation confirmed the west Flint store was selling alcohol to minors. The market, located at 2809 W. Court Street, had its license revoked on Aug. 22, 2022, in response to a petition the Flint PD filed with the Michigan Liquor Control Commission upon concluding its investigation.
City of Flint shares timeline for adoption of new marijuana ordinance
Flint, MI—With the deadline to adopt a new marijuana ordinance looming, the city of Flint’s Planning and Development Department shared its timeline for getting a new ordinance passed. Flint’s marijuana ordinance, which regulates marijuana businesses in the city, became a priority for the department when Flint City Council...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nation’s new suicide hotline services Flint area and beyond
Genesee County, MI—The nation’s 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has been launched for people experiencing mental distress. By calling, texting or chatting on the lifeline, which is free, confidential and available 24/7, individuals will be able to reach a trained mental health professional for help. The 988 lifeline...
Genesee healthcare providers celebrate National Health Center Week
Flint, MI—On the second week of August, the annual National Health Center Week raises awareness for the work and accomplishments of health centers across the U.S. In Genesee County, healthcare providers observed the week with fun activities, educational opportunities and resources for those in need. Check out the National Health Center Week’s events in Flint below:
Flint MTA receives $4.3 million grant to expand zero-emissions bus program
Flint, MI—The Flint Mass Transportation Authority received a multi-million dollar grant to support the expansion of its zero-emissions bus program. In an Aug. 16 press release, Flint MTA announced a $4,334,800 grant from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low and No Emission Vehicle program, itself funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Officials share their views on ‘wins’ for Flint in state budget
Flint, MI—Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the state of Michigan’s education and general budgets in mid-July, solidifying millions of dollars in financing for Flint’s struggling pension fund, students, and multiple community organizations. Flint Beat spoke with some of the officials who helped secure those dollars. Here’s what they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lawsuits filed regarding the future of Flint’s historic Paterson Building, hearings begin next week
Flint, MI—Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Flintstone Investment Group Corp, owner of the Paterson Building in downtown Flint, Mich., which was condemned in March 2022. Thomas W. Collison & Company, the building’s former owner, is requesting the immediate return of “possession, custody and control” of the premises to...
Flint celebrates 810 Day
Flint, MI — Whether it was for the food, a fashion show or a concert, residents came to Downtown Flint, Mich. in droves on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 to celebrate 810 Day, a holiday originating from Flint’s area code, 810. The day started with the Street Food Cypher,...
Summer’s second PorchFest comes to Flint’s north side
Flint, MI—Flint Residents Organizing for the Good (F.R.O.G.) will be hosting the summer’s second PorchFest event on the city’s north side this weekend. The neighborhood celebration will be held Saturday, August 13 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Caniff Street, near Fleming Park, from Warrington Street to Wiser Street.
Flint Board of Ed. candidates host August campaign events
Flint, MI—For August 2022, five candidates running for Flint Community Schools Board of Education are hosting a series of “Meet and Greet” events in Flint’s nine wards. The slate of candidates is Michael Clack, Emily Doerr, Terae King Jr., Dylan Luna and Melody Relerford. They are among the 15 candidates who will be on the ballot for the November 2022 election, contending for five out of seven seats on the Board.
PorchFest brings family fun to Flint’s north side
You may have heard The Eclipse Band or Gwen Pennyman-Hemphill perform at The Golden Leaf or the Flint Institute of Music, but residents on the north side of Flint, Mich. got to hear them and other local musicians live from their front yards at the second annual Canniff Street PorchFest on Saturday, August 13, 2022.
‘Ladies and gentlemen’: Flint’s Block Party turns up for Jazze Pha
Flint, MI—Multi-platinum music producer Jazze Pha sent his iconic phrase “Ladies and Gentlemen” booming through Downtown Flint at the Beats x Beers Block Party on top of the Rutherford Parking Structure last Thursday, Aug. 18. In addition to Jazze Pha, the Block party featured DJ E-Nyce, DJ...
Whaley Children’s Center receives $15k grant to bolster youth services
Flint, MI—Whaley Children’s Center (WCC), a nonprofit organization that provides residential child care services, has received a $15,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Flint (CFGF). This funding will help the center meet the mental health needs of its youths, WCC said in a press release. According...
Flint Schools kicks off academic year, has plans to develop students from the ‘cradle to career’
Flint, MI—Students lined up across the hallways of Holmes STEM Middle School Academy, waiting to receive their class schedules for the semester. Others huddled shoulder to shoulder, comparing schedules with their peers. As students searched for their respective classrooms, staff members helped guide them along the way on the first day of school.
Flint Beat
Flint, MI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT
http://flintbeat.com/feed/http://flintbeat.com/
Comments / 0