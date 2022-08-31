ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

Flint Beat

Danielle Green resigns from Flint Board of Ed.

Flint, MI—Danielle Green has tendered her resignation from Flint Community Schools’ Board of Education as part of a condition to dismiss her case for allegedly assaulting board member Laura MacIntyre. On Aug. 22, 2022, Green appeared at the courtroom of Judge Herman Marable, Jr. at the 67th District...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Arab Americans celebrate their heritage at community picnic

Holly, MI—As Seven Lakes glistened in the harsh afternoon sunlight a few hundred feet away, Zain Salman and Dr. Abd Alghanem carefully unwrapped layers and layers of foil from an enormous round dish, revealing a freshly roasted lamb resting on a bed of rice garnished with lemons, veggies and pine nuts. This dish was the centerpiece of a spread that seemed to keep growing as dozens of people of Middle Eastern descent with homemade meals in hand gathered under the shade of the Fisherman’s Cove Pavilion to celebrate their culture at the Arab American Heritage Council (AAHC) of Greater Flint’s annual community picnic on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

International staffing service provider opens in Flint

Flint, MI—Job Impulse Inc., an international personnel services provider, is set to open its newest branch office in Flint, Mich. on Aug. 24, 2022. Though Germany-based, Job Impulse has more than 50 locations across a dozen countries and has been operating in the United States since 2013. The Flint...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Cheers Market loses liquor license after Flint Police investigate alcohol sales to minors

Flint, MI—Cheers Market has lost its liquor license after a Flint Police Department investigation confirmed the west Flint store was selling alcohol to minors. The market, located at 2809 W. Court Street, had its license revoked on Aug. 22, 2022, in response to a petition the Flint PD filed with the Michigan Liquor Control Commission upon concluding its investigation.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

City of Flint shares timeline for adoption of new marijuana ordinance

Flint, MI—With the deadline to adopt a new marijuana ordinance looming, the city of Flint’s Planning and Development Department shared its timeline for getting a new ordinance passed. Flint’s marijuana ordinance, which regulates marijuana businesses in the city, became a priority for the department when Flint City Council...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Nation’s new suicide hotline services Flint area and beyond

Genesee County, MI—The nation’s 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has been launched for people experiencing mental distress. By calling, texting or chatting on the lifeline, which is free, confidential and available 24/7, individuals will be able to reach a trained mental health professional for help. The 988 lifeline...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Genesee healthcare providers celebrate National Health Center Week

Flint, MI—On the second week of August, the annual National Health Center Week raises awareness for the work and accomplishments of health centers across the U.S. In Genesee County, healthcare providers observed the week with fun activities, educational opportunities and resources for those in need. Check out the National Health Center Week’s events in Flint below:
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint MTA receives $4.3 million grant to expand zero-emissions bus program

Flint, MI—The Flint Mass Transportation Authority received a multi-million dollar grant to support the expansion of its zero-emissions bus program. In an Aug. 16 press release, Flint MTA announced a $4,334,800 grant from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low and No Emission Vehicle program, itself funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Officials share their views on ‘wins’ for Flint in state budget

Flint, MI—Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the state of Michigan’s education and general budgets in mid-July, solidifying millions of dollars in financing for Flint’s struggling pension fund, students, and multiple community organizations. Flint Beat spoke with some of the officials who helped secure those dollars. Here’s what they...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint celebrates 810 Day

Flint, MI — Whether it was for the food, a fashion show or a concert, residents came to Downtown Flint, Mich. in droves on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 to celebrate 810 Day, a holiday originating from Flint’s area code, 810. The day started with the Street Food Cypher,...
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Summer’s second PorchFest comes to Flint’s north side

Flint, MI—Flint Residents Organizing for the Good (F.R.O.G.) will be hosting the summer’s second PorchFest event on the city’s north side this weekend. The neighborhood celebration will be held Saturday, August 13 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Caniff Street, near Fleming Park, from Warrington Street to Wiser Street.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint Board of Ed. candidates host August campaign events

Flint, MI—For August 2022, five candidates running for Flint Community Schools Board of Education are hosting a series of “Meet and Greet” events in Flint’s nine wards. The slate of candidates is Michael Clack, Emily Doerr, Terae King Jr., Dylan Luna and Melody Relerford. They are among the 15 candidates who will be on the ballot for the November 2022 election, contending for five out of seven seats on the Board.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

PorchFest brings family fun to Flint’s north side

You may have heard The Eclipse Band or Gwen Pennyman-Hemphill perform at The Golden Leaf or the Flint Institute of Music, but residents on the north side of Flint, Mich. got to hear them and other local musicians live from their front yards at the second annual Canniff Street PorchFest on Saturday, August 13, 2022.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Flint Beat

Flint, MI
