Read full article on original website
Related
The Pioneer Woman's Fresh Twist On Charcuterie Boards
If you haven't been crafting your own homemade charcuterie boards, then you are late to this food trend. These beautiful displays of meat and cheese have become all the rage over the last few years, and there's no sign of this fad slowing down anytime soon. The real reason charcuterie boards are so popular? People have speculated about what triggered this phenomenon, but one theory is that food art is the only thing better than food (via Buzz Feed). Millennials and Gen-Z love capturing the tasteful elegance of these boards and posting them on the #gram, along with other forms of social media.
Katie Lee May Have Just Invented Her Own Salad
With her West Virginia accent, Katie Lee Biegel has become the face of homestyle cooking that's unpretentious, just sinfully delicious. Biegel, focusing solely on flavor, doesn't pull back for calorie counting or carb-conscious viewers but instead offers fans the most delicious version of her recipes. According to her website, Biegel...
Snyder's Of Hanover Just Dropped The Perfect Fall Pretzel Treat
With fall being just around the corner, big food brands and chains are releasing their autumn lineups and dropping new products. We've also rounded up our own list of best fall recipes that you need to try, and classic dishes like chicken noodle soup and slow cooker apples will keep you warm and cozy all season long. Of course, pumpkin spice is one of fall's most common flavors, and brands often make pumpkin the center of seasonal lines. For example, Target's new fall snacks feature plenty of pumpkin, from granola to cookies. But if you're over the hype around that orange gourd and prefer salty snacks over sweet ones, Snyder's of Hanover's latest pretzel treat might be for you.
Classic Roy Rogers Drink Recipe
Mocktails aren't just for those who are pregnant or sober. These booze-free beverages can be enjoyed by anyone wanting to liven up their midday afternoon with a refreshing drink. One classic mocktail recipe that has been around for decades is the Roy Rogers. Recipe developer, Susan Olayinka, brings us this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sweet Coffee Jelly Recipe
In need of a new dessert idea? Recipe developer and health coach Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for coffee jelly. Never heard of coffee jelly? Think jello, but coffee flavored. Hahn notes, "I think this is a fun dessert to serve with brunch or with a fun lunch. It...
A Karen Screaming At A Food Delivery Driver Is Dividing TikTok
A video on TikTok shows a food service driver lambasted by a kitchen staff member (presumably a chef) for being late. While his annoyance may be understandable, the verbal abuse unleashed on the delivery driver is deplorable. The TikTok starts with the annoyed kitchen employee directing the driver to pack...
Mashed
143K+
Followers
38K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0