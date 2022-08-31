With fall being just around the corner, big food brands and chains are releasing their autumn lineups and dropping new products. We've also rounded up our own list of best fall recipes that you need to try, and classic dishes like chicken noodle soup and slow cooker apples will keep you warm and cozy all season long. Of course, pumpkin spice is one of fall's most common flavors, and brands often make pumpkin the center of seasonal lines. For example, Target's new fall snacks feature plenty of pumpkin, from granola to cookies. But if you're over the hype around that orange gourd and prefer salty snacks over sweet ones, Snyder's of Hanover's latest pretzel treat might be for you.

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO