WRAPPED: A week in Jackson Hole Aug. 28-Sept. 3
JACKSON, Wyo. — That’s a wrap on August, folks. Into September we go!. To no surprise, wildlife stole the show this week.
Modifications in place as JHHS stadium construction wraps up
JACKSON, Wyo. — With the Bronc’s home opener kicking off at 5 p.m. tonight, Teton County School District (TCSD) is excited to welcome spectators to the new grandstands. But some modifications are still in place as construction wraps up. “We are very excited to welcome spectators to our...
SNAPPED: Life imitates art outside Museum of Wildlife Art
JACKSON, Wyo. — On Wednesday afternoon, a black bear wandered onto the terrace of the National Museum of Wildlife Art. Security guard Tim Diaz snapped this photo of the curious visitor before he hightailed it through the Sculpture Trail, through the parking lot and safely back up the butte.
Expect 20-minute delays this week in Snake River Canyon
JACKSON, Wyo. — Traffic during the day and evenings will be reduced to a single alternating lane with a pilot car from milepost 127 to 132 in the Snake River Canyon, the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) announced this morning. According to the release, WYDOT and crews from Avail...
SNAPPED: Eagle, fish, magpie oh my!
JACKSON, Wyo. — Rafter J resident Dawn Ruser Lotshaw snapped photos Wednesday morning of an eagle feeding on a fish while a magpie waited in the wings for the chance at scraps. Lotshaw said the ponds in Rafter J were recently restocked with fish. “This magpie wanted part of...
Pet of the Week: Meet Boris
JACKSON, Wyo. — A great head of hair, and energy for days, meet Boris! Boris is a young male terrier blend available for adoption from PAWS of Teton Valley, located at 15 South 1750 East, Driggs, ID. Call 208-354-3499 to set up a meet and greet with Boris.
START alters bus service for Labor Day
JACKSON, Wyo. — START Bus announced that it will be adjusting service for Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day by canceling some commuter services for both the Teton Valley, Idaho and the Star Valley, Wyoming bus lines. The START Bus Teton Valley & Star Valley Commuter routes...
CWC’s Bridge Program boosts college value
JACKSON, Wyo. — A time-tested Central Wyoming College program has a track record of success in making the path from high school to college smoother. After launching in the complicated academic environment of 2020, CWC’s Bridge to College & Success program is completing a successful third year in helping Latino students make the high-school-to-college transition.
Two transported after UTV overturns outside Alpine
In a coordinated effort between the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Star Valley Health and Alpine EMS, first-responders answered a call of an overturned UTV just over the Idaho border outside of the Town of Alpine. According to Alpine Fire Chief, Mike Vogt, two individuals were traveling in a side-by-side...
Recycling Center and Trash Transfer station closed Labor Day
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County Trash Transfer Station and Recycling Center will be closed to the public on Monday, Sept. 5 for the Labor Day holiday. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 6. As always, outdoor recycling bins at the Recycling Center and the community sites are...
Sawtelle Peak in Island Park catches fire
ISLAND PARK – Sawtelle Peak in Island Park is on fire. Multiple witnesses have sent us photos of smoke and flames on the mountain top. EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to the Caribou-Targhee National Forest for details about how the blaze started. This story will be updated when more information...
Jackson Fork Ranch oral arguments now in Cheyenne
SUBLETTE COUNTY – With the assignment of a different judge to a Bondurant citizens’ civil complaint against Sublette County commissioners and Jackson Fork Ranch’s resort rezone comes a new location for oral arguments. The January petition, filed to remand Sublette Board of County Commissioners’ majority approval of...
National Elk Refuge Gets Gigantic Elk Incinerator To Burn Carcasses In Case Of Wasting Disease
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD) onto the National Elk Refuge near Jackson could be inevitable, a refuge official said. Incinerating infected elk carcasses would be one way of halting wasting disease’s spread among the thousands of animals that live...
Silent disco at library aims to boost mental health
JACKSON, Wyo. — Shh! It never gets noisy in the library, even on disco night. In an effort to boost mental health, community members of all ages are invited to don headphones and dance to the beats of multiple DJs at a silent disco party next weekend at the Teton County Library.
20-Year-Old Wyoming Man Killed After SUV Goes Airborne, Rolls
A 20-year-old Wyoming man is dead after rolling his SUV near Star Valley Ranch, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 11:42 p.m. on Aug. 8 near milepost 2.9 on Muddy String Road. According to a crash summary, Andrew Breidenstein was headed south when he drove off the road...
BYU-Idaho announces fall concert lineup
REXBURG — BYU-Idaho Center Stage is pleased to announce the Fall 2022 Semester performance lineup. Among these are a world-renowned pianist, a tribute band, family performers, and a Tony Award-winning singer. Performing on Friday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium is the Liverpool Legends, one of...
Witnesses knocking on doors again
Bonneville County Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning September 1 when a two-and-a-half-year suspension of the work is officially lifted, just in time to begin a global campaign featuring a new interactive Bible study program. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration...
Man arrested after leading officer on chase, said he was nervous when he saw police
IDAHO FALLS — A Rexburg man was arrested after he allegedly refused to stop his motorcycle for police and led an officer on a chase. He later told the officer he had several tickets, no insurance and was “nervous” when he saw the cop. Gabriel Blaser, 23,...
