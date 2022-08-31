Read full article on original website
Related
‘Baby Wipes’ Sent to Texas From Mexico Were Actually a Huge Shipment of Cocaine
After a random inspection by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Laredo, Texas, it was found that a shipment of baby wipes sent from Mexico was actually around $11.8 million worth of cocaine. It's incredible to imagine the scope and intensity of the work done every single day by...
kgns.tv
Laredo seeks to expand trade routes for hazardous materials
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo is looking to start crossing hazardous materials through World Trade International Bridge, but there is a holdup. The Mexican government has not given the green light. The city of Laredo bridge director, Yvette Limon, said, “at the moment we have not been...
kgns.tv
CBP unveils ‘wanted’ campaign targeting five human smugglers
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Customs and Border Protection (CBP) unveiled a ‘wanted’ campaign targeting a handful of human smugglers. The initiative was launched in 2016 with joint efforts by Border Patrol and the Mexican government. The flyers are placed along heavily-traveled areas for the public to see. The...
kgns.tv
Five-year-old shot and killed in Nuevo Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Mexican government is investigating the death of a five year old girl in Nuevo Laredo. Officials are investigating after she was killed during a confrontation between the Mexican Army and members of a criminal organization. The child, identified as Heidi Mariana Pérez was inside a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New binational rail crossing to connect northern Mexico and Laredo, Texas
The railroad company Kansas City Southern soon hopes to break ground on a second binational freight railroad crossing that will connect the border cities of Laredo, Texas, to Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, the company's president told Border Report.
kgns.tv
Agents arrest Salvadorian with prior convictions
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest a Salvadorian man with a prior conviction. The arrest happened on Thursday, after agents encountered an undocumented immigrant in south Laredo. The man was identified as Arnoldo Garcia-Murillo, a 55-year-old Salvadorian. When they ran a background check, they discovered he had a...
kgns.tv
Courts side with man fired by the City of Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo finds itself on the losing side of an Appeals Court ruling saying 49th District Court Judge Joe Lopez does have the power to temporarily reinstate a Laredo city employee while his wrongful termination lawsuit makes its way through the court system. But city...
People
Texas Border Patrol Discovers 'Record Setting' $11.8M of Cocaine Disguised as Baby Wipes
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Office of Field Operations officers found a "colossal" amount of cocaine worth nearly $12 million last week. The drugs were found inside a 2016 Stoughton trailer at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge last Friday, according to a news release from the CBP issued Monday. The bridge is located in the city of Laredo, connecting Texas to the Mexican state of Nuevo Laredo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
‘El Grito’ celebrations returning after two years
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Public celebrations of Mexico’s independence will be making their return after two years. The Mexican consulate’s office will be holding an ‘El Grito’ festival in two weeks, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 15 by the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo. With the...
kgns.tv
Juan Manuel Garza runs for mayor of Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The KGNS Digital News Desk kicked off the election season with its first candidate interview for one key race on the ballot this November. On Wednesday, August 31, Juan Manual Garza stopped by the studios to announce his mayoral candidacy and platform. Garza was born and...
Laredo Cigarroa outlasts Laredo LBJ in defensive duel (Photos)
The Toros took a late lead over Laredo LBJ and held on through a turbulent fourth quarter as Cigarroa eked out a 14-13 win on Thursday night
kgns.tv
Beto O’Rourke hosting Friday Night Fiesta in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke is hosting a fiesta in the Gateway City. The visit is part of O’Rourke Drive for Texas tour. It starts at 6 p.m. and is taking place at the Laredo Firefighters Union Hall 872 located at 5219 Tesoro Plaza.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kgns.tv
CBP officers seize $7.6 million dollars worth of cocaine
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A K-9 agent sniffs out several pounds of drugs at the World Trade Bridge. On Tuesday agents found over 200 packages of cocaine in a shipment of furniture. CBP officials say the estimated street value was over five million dollars. Later that day, agents found over...
kgns.tv
Friday Football Fever (Week 2)
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition, Martin goes south to face Zapata, United South opens up their home slate, and we hand out our first Player of the Week award, plus check in on Alexander as they get ready for Saturday’s showdown in San Antonio. For...
kgns.tv
Saturday marks four years since first alleged killing of Juan David Ortiz
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s a story that shook the Laredo community four years ago; a Border Patrol agent who allegedly went on a killing spree, killing four women. This Saturday marks the four years since the death of Melissa Ramirez who was allegedly the first of four women killed by the hands of former agent Juan David Ortiz.
kgns.tv
Encinal Police Dept. sees increase in human smuggling attempts
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - More than a thousand people live in the City of Encinal and just like any other community on the border, the city has seen its fair share of crime within the past few months. Encinal is just a few miles north of the Border Patrol checkpoint...
kgns.tv
Laredo man killed on I-35 after loose tire hits windshield
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo resident is dead after a tragic accident on Highway 35 Thursday morning. The crash happened at around 8:14 a.m. seven miles north of Encinal in La Salle County. According to DPS, a 1995 International Truck Tractor towing a 2014 direct trailer was traveling southbound;...
kgns.tv
State approves Webb County’s request for county-wide voting sites
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Election Day is coming but people who live in Webb County will have to wait longer to know the official list of candidates running for county seats. Elections season is in full swing and while a lawsuit in El Cenizo pushed back the release of sample ballots for Webb County both the Democratic and Republican parties say they are more than ready for the November Elections.
kgns.tv
City of Laredo plans tiny home village for homeless veterans
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is building towards creating a tiny-home village for homeless veterans. The city is looking at a donation for eight tiny homes from Last Chance Ministries on behalf of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9194. Each tiny home is designed for one...
kgns.tv
Rollover accident reported on San Dario Avenue
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A vehicle rollover in north Laredo is reported Thursday afternoon. The accident happened near 7100 block of San Dario Avenue. The Laredo Police Department arrived and saw a gray colored car rolled over on its side. It’s believed another vehicle was involved in the accident.
Comments / 0