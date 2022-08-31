Read full article on original website
Related
kgns.tv
Agents arrest Salvadorian with prior convictions
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest a Salvadorian man with a prior conviction. The arrest happened on Thursday, after agents encountered an undocumented immigrant in south Laredo. The man was identified as Arnoldo Garcia-Murillo, a 55-year-old Salvadorian. When they ran a background check, they discovered he had a...
Baby wipe cocaine bust Laredo’s largest drug seizure in 20 years
What should have been a shipment of baby wipes turned out to be a load of cocaine, the largest uncovered at a Laredo port of entry in two decades, border officials said.
fox29.com
Border officials in Texas make largest cocaine bust in 20 years inside baby wipe shipment
Border protection officers in Texas discovered nearly $12 million worth of cocaine in a shipment labeled "baby wipes" last week, marking the agency’s largest bust of the drug in nearly two decades, officials said. The seizure happened Friday at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge near Laredo when a U.S. Customs and...
kgns.tv
Five-year-old shot and killed in Nuevo Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Mexican government is investigating the death of a five year old girl in Nuevo Laredo. Officials are investigating after she was killed during a confrontation between the Mexican Army and members of a criminal organization. The child, identified as Heidi Mariana Pérez was inside a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgns.tv
CBP unveils ‘wanted’ campaign targeting five human smugglers
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Customs and Border Protection (CBP) unveiled a ‘wanted’ campaign targeting a handful of human smugglers. The initiative was launched in 2016 with joint efforts by Border Patrol and the Mexican government. The flyers are placed along heavily-traveled areas for the public to see. The...
kgns.tv
Courts side with man fired by the City of Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo finds itself on the losing side of an Appeals Court ruling saying 49th District Court Judge Joe Lopez does have the power to temporarily reinstate a Laredo city employee while his wrongful termination lawsuit makes its way through the court system. But city...
kgns.tv
Encinal Police Dept. sees increase in human smuggling attempts
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - More than a thousand people live in the City of Encinal and just like any other community on the border, the city has seen its fair share of crime within the past few months. Encinal is just a few miles north of the Border Patrol checkpoint...
kgns.tv
Laredo seeks to expand trade routes for hazardous materials
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo is looking to start crossing hazardous materials through World Trade International Bridge, but there is a holdup. The Mexican government has not given the green light. The city of Laredo bridge director, Yvette Limon, said, “at the moment we have not been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New binational rail crossing to connect northern Mexico and Laredo, Texas
The railroad company Kansas City Southern soon hopes to break ground on a second binational freight railroad crossing that will connect the border cities of Laredo, Texas, to Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, the company's president told Border Report.
kgns.tv
Over 200 Mexican National Guardsmen deployed to Nuevo Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Mexican National Guards continue to arrive in Nuevo Laredo. According to the Secretary of Defense, over 200 guardsmen arrived in our sister city. It’s unclear what prompted the deployment; however, they are assigned along the international bridges. They will help Mexican customs officials, but this...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police urge parents to be vigilant to prevent child drownings
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating the near drowning of a two-year-old who was found unresponsive inside a pool Thursday afternoon. Fortunately, paramedics were able to regain a pulse and he was taken to Doctors Hospital in critical condition. The LPD Special Investigation Unit is handling the case. Although...
kgns.tv
Car ends up in ditch on McPherson Road
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in north Laredo causes first responders to rescue a driver in a ditch. Laredo Police were called to out to the H-E-B store located at the 7800 block of McPherson Road. When they arrived they saw a red car in a ditch. It’s believed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kgns.tv
Saturday marks four years since first alleged killing of Juan David Ortiz
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s a story that shook the Laredo community four years ago; a Border Patrol agent who allegedly went on a killing spree, killing four women. This Saturday marks the four years since the death of Melissa Ramirez who was allegedly the first of four women killed by the hands of former agent Juan David Ortiz.
kgns.tv
Laredo man killed on I-35 after loose tire hits windshield
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo resident is dead after a tragic accident on Highway 35 Thursday morning. The crash happened at around 8:14 a.m. seven miles north of Encinal in La Salle County. According to DPS, a 1995 International Truck Tractor towing a 2014 direct trailer was traveling southbound;...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police need help identifying man allegedly tied to theft case
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a man believed to be tied to a recent theft case. Laredo Police posted a picture of a man wearing a dark-colored polo shirt and white pants leaving a grocery store. If you have any information on the man’s identity or...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo plans tiny home village for homeless veterans
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is building towards creating a tiny-home village for homeless veterans. The city is looking at a donation for eight tiny homes from Last Chance Ministries on behalf of the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9194. Each tiny home is designed for one...
kgns.tv
‘El Grito’ celebrations returning after two years
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Public celebrations of Mexico’s independence will be making their return after two years. The Mexican consulate’s office will be holding an ‘El Grito’ festival in two weeks, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 15 by the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo. With the...
kgns.tv
Two-year-old child hospitalized after nearly drowning in north Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A two-year-old boy is hospitalized Thursday night after nearly drowning. The Laredo Fire Department responded to the 700 block of Dellwood for a reported drowning at around 5:11 p.m. Fire crews arrived and found a two-year-old child who was not breathing and did not have a...
kgns.tv
Rollover accident reported on San Dario Avenue
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A vehicle rollover in north Laredo is reported Thursday afternoon. The accident happened near 7100 block of San Dario Avenue. The Laredo Police Department arrived and saw a gray colored car rolled over on its side. It’s believed another vehicle was involved in the accident.
kgns.tv
Juan Manuel Garza runs for mayor of Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The KGNS Digital News Desk kicked off the election season with its first candidate interview for one key race on the ballot this November. On Wednesday, August 31, Juan Manual Garza stopped by the studios to announce his mayoral candidacy and platform. Garza was born and...
Comments / 1