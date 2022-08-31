Read full article on original website
WLOX
Firefighter’s memory honored with CrossFit event at Jones Park
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Fire Department and Harrison County Fire Rescue took part in a CrossFit event Saturday to honor one of their fallen brothers. District Chief Mark Hilley died last year after a battle with COVID-19. He served more than 20 years with Gulfport Fire and was a battalion chief for Harrison County Fire Rescue. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
WLOX
Singing River Health pediatrician gives students a lesson in kindness
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Singing River Health System pediatrician Dr. Tyler Sexton knows how to connect with kids in and out of the office. When it comes to those who have been bullied for being different, few understand their pain better. “I was bullied almost my entire life,” he said....
WLOX
Ingalls master shipbuilders pass on their knowledge to the next generation
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - At the Haley Barbour Maritime Training Academy, the next generation of shipbuilders are just starting off in their careers. With a little luck, and a lot of effort, they could one day call themselves master shipbuilders, a title given to those with 40 years of experience on the yard working on all types of vessels. Donna Gardner is one of 27 master shipbuilders at Ingalls. She started her career back in 1982.
WLOX
Biloxi Shuckers present "Strikeout the Stigma" in honor of Suicide Awareness and Prevention Week
WLOX
Moss Point honors new medical commander at Keesler
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point native Col. Ada Collier was honored on Thursday as the new commander of the Aeromedical Unit of Keesler Airforce. Her team was alongside her and had nothing but praise for the new commander. “Look at all your women and men from her unit...
WALA-TV FOX10
Facing $6 million hit from temporary loss of cruise ship, Mobile looking for second vessel
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Facing a $6 million hit in the coming fiscal year, city leaders are trying to find a new cruise ship to replace the Ecstasy when the Carnival vessel leaves town next month. Carnival Cruise Line announced earlier this year that it planned to move the Ecstasy...
WLOX
Moss Point gathers to honor community leader Eric Barnes
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Moss Point community gathered at the Riverfront downtown to celebrate the life of Eric Barnes with a candlelight vigil. Authorities said on August 25, family members found the Trendsetters Barber Shop owner dead in his home. Barnes’ longtime client Dorris Sylvester said she was...
Mississippi Press
Ocean Springs Library to close for several months for $1.6 million renovation
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Planning to return a book to the Ocean Springs Library? Better do it soon, because the library will very shortly be closing down for several months to undergo what is being called “a planned makeover and renovation.”. The library will close at midnight on Friday,...
WLOX
Trespassers damage Gautier basketball courts amid construction
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A $2 million renovation and improvement project at Bacot Park began mid-August; now, Gautier Police are searching for a group of individuals who walked onto and damaged the outdoor basketball courts during resurfacing- despite warning signs and posts by the city. Gautier Police posted on Facebook...
WLOX
Family holds balloon release vigil for lawn care worker gunned down in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A family is mourning the loss of one of their own, and a community is still searching for answers after what authorities call a senseless shooting when a Saucier man was gunned down while mowing a lawn. “Yesterday when I heard it, it was just so...
thegazebogazette.com
Carnival Association of Long Beach Announces 2023 Mardi Gras Royalty
Last week, the Carnival Association of Long Beach (CALB) announces the Royal Candidates for the 2023 Mardi Gras season. Michael Levens and Jenny Levens will reign as King Scott 63rd and Queen Rosalie 2023. Jenny is a lifelong resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, graduating from the University of Southern...
WLOX
How Jackson County is addressing the nationwide school bus driver shortage
WLOX
104-year-old business Ellzey’s Hardware closes its doors
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 104-year-old business in downtown Biloxi has closed its doors. Wednesday was the last day of operation for Ellzey’s Hardware. People came in not just to shop but to also to pay their respects. Owner Sandra Cannette had mixed feelings. “It’s so bittersweet because I’m...
bslshoofly.com
Hancock Chamber Awards Gala Recognizes Outstanding Citizens, Businesses
Hancock County Chamber of Commerce's Outstanding Citizens Award winners (l-r): John Anderson, Clarence Harris, Kay Kell, Julie Cannon, John Ferrucci, Joy Saucier, Dina Rosetti, Myrna Green, Geoff Belcher, Ginny Cabell, and Mike Lee. Joy Saucier was elected Citizen of the Year. The Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast rolled out the red...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mississippi inmate dies at detention center
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is working with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to find out why an inmate died Friday morning in the Adult Detention Center. Around 9 a.m., deputies found Justin Holloman unresponsive in his cell. The jail’s medical staff gave Holloman...
WLOX
Ocean Springs Mayor Kenny Holloway discusses proposed Ad Valorem tax hike
Jackson Has A $1 Billion Water Problem—Feds Gave Mississippi $75 Million
Many residents in Jackson have been without usable water following the flooding of the Pearl River.
WLOX
Residents demand answers from Hancock County School Board over superintendent’s firing
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Ten days after the Hancock County School Board unanimously voted to fire the superintendent, parents and residents were hoping to get some answers during the first school board meeting since Teresa Merwin was let go. Residents filled all the seats of the Hancock County School...
WLOX
4th congressional district candidates campaigning in South Mississippi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mike Ezell, Jackson County sheriff, defeated incumbent Steven Palazzo in a Republican primary runoff. Now, he’s set to face former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree -- vying for Mississippi’s 4th congressional district seat. Jackson County sheriff Mike Ezell was making his pitch for Washington at...
wxxv25.com
Inmate jailed on public drunk charge dies in Jackson County jail
Jackson County Sheriff and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are looking into the Friday morning death of a Moss Point man at the Jackson County jail. Sheriff Mike Ezell said 33-year-old Justin Holloman was arrested Wednesday on a public drunk charge and was taken to the Jackson County jail. Friday morning...
