Long Beach, MS

WLOX

Firefighter’s memory honored with CrossFit event at Jones Park

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Fire Department and Harrison County Fire Rescue took part in a CrossFit event Saturday to honor one of their fallen brothers. District Chief Mark Hilley died last year after a battle with COVID-19. He served more than 20 years with Gulfport Fire and was a battalion chief for Harrison County Fire Rescue. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Ingalls master shipbuilders pass on their knowledge to the next generation

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - At the Haley Barbour Maritime Training Academy, the next generation of shipbuilders are just starting off in their careers. With a little luck, and a lot of effort, they could one day call themselves master shipbuilders, a title given to those with 40 years of experience on the yard working on all types of vessels. Donna Gardner is one of 27 master shipbuilders at Ingalls. She started her career back in 1982.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Moss Point honors new medical commander at Keesler

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point native Col. Ada Collier was honored on Thursday as the new commander of the Aeromedical Unit of Keesler Airforce. Her team was alongside her and had nothing but praise for the new commander. “Look at all your women and men from her unit...
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Moss Point gathers to honor community leader Eric Barnes

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Moss Point community gathered at the Riverfront downtown to celebrate the life of Eric Barnes with a candlelight vigil. Authorities said on August 25, family members found the Trendsetters Barber Shop owner dead in his home. Barnes’ longtime client Dorris Sylvester said she was...
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Trespassers damage Gautier basketball courts amid construction

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A $2 million renovation and improvement project at Bacot Park began mid-August; now, Gautier Police are searching for a group of individuals who walked onto and damaged the outdoor basketball courts during resurfacing- despite warning signs and posts by the city. Gautier Police posted on Facebook...
GAUTIER, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Carnival Association of Long Beach Announces 2023 Mardi Gras Royalty

Last week, the Carnival Association of Long Beach (CALB) announces the Royal Candidates for the 2023 Mardi Gras season. Michael Levens and Jenny Levens will reign as King Scott 63rd and Queen Rosalie 2023. Jenny is a lifelong resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, graduating from the University of Southern...
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

104-year-old business Ellzey’s Hardware closes its doors

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 104-year-old business in downtown Biloxi has closed its doors. Wednesday was the last day of operation for Ellzey’s Hardware. People came in not just to shop but to also to pay their respects. Owner Sandra Cannette had mixed feelings. “It’s so bittersweet because I’m...
BILOXI, MS
bslshoofly.com

Hancock Chamber Awards Gala Recognizes Outstanding Citizens, Businesses

Hancock County Chamber of Commerce's Outstanding Citizens Award winners (l-r): John Anderson, Clarence Harris, Kay Kell, Julie Cannon, John Ferrucci, Joy Saucier, Dina Rosetti, Myrna Green, Geoff Belcher, Ginny Cabell, and Mike Lee. Joy Saucier was elected Citizen of the Year. The Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast rolled out the red...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mississippi inmate dies at detention center

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is working with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to find out why an inmate died Friday morning in the Adult Detention Center. Around 9 a.m., deputies found Justin Holloman unresponsive in his cell. The jail’s medical staff gave Holloman...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Ocean Springs Mayor Kenny Holloway discusses proposed Ad Valorem tax hike

Since surviving that fateful day of April 20, 1999, Craig Scott has dedicated his life to creating a culture of love and kindness in schools across the nation. It was a stormy afternoon for many of us! Most of the rain will wind down after the sunset, but a few showers may linger. Wednesday and Thursday will be drier, but very hot! Highs will be in the 90s.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

4th congressional district candidates campaigning in South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mike Ezell, Jackson County sheriff, defeated incumbent Steven Palazzo in a Republican primary runoff. Now, he’s set to face former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree -- vying for Mississippi’s 4th congressional district seat. Jackson County sheriff Mike Ezell was making his pitch for Washington at...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Inmate jailed on public drunk charge dies in Jackson County jail

Jackson County Sheriff and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are looking into the Friday morning death of a Moss Point man at the Jackson County jail. Sheriff Mike Ezell said 33-year-old Justin Holloman was arrested Wednesday on a public drunk charge and was taken to the Jackson County jail. Friday morning...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS

Community Policy