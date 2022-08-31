SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - The high prices we're still seeing continues to affect those close to us. "Its just heartbreaking. I see families go to the store, trying to figure out can we have this or we have that. We got to put back the chicken to buy the hot dogs cause we can't afford the chicken," said Sue Scherer, Illinois State Representative 96th District.

