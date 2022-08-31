Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
Decatur designated a Dementia Friendly Community
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur has been designated a Dementia Friendly Community by the Dementia Friendly Network of America. A Dementia Friendly Community is one that is informed, safe and respectful of people living with the condition. Dementia Friendly Decatur’s mission is to educate people and increase awareness and understanding...
WAND TV
42nd annual Herald and Review 100 returns to Macon Speedway
MACON, Ill. (WAND) - The 42nd annual Herald and Review 100 was back at Macon Speedway Thursday. The event was originally supposed to be held in July, but mother nature postponed it to September 1. The 2022 Modified Feature winner was none other than Mike Harrison. Taking the 100 Super...
WAND TV
Local doctors warn of button battery dangers
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — More kids are visiting the emergency room due to button batteries and local doctors want to help parents avoid a scary trip to the hospital. A study from Safe Kids Worldwide found battery related ER visits from 2010 to 2019 more than doubled from what they were from 1990 to 2009. The vast majority of patients were 5 years old or younger — and around 90 percent of the visits were due to children ingesting the battery.
WAND TV
William St. Bridge gets millions in repairs
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A deteriorating bridge in Decatur will finally get repairs after years of patchwork fixes. The bridge spanning Lake Decatur on William Street has had weight limits for years. The structure underneath the deck of the bridge has rotted away so much that wood blocks are in place to give it added support.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAND TV
Black cats 'overlooked' at Macon Co. animal shelter
DECATUR, Ill. - (WAND) A local shelter is shedding light on some animals that need a little extra love. Books the cat is just one of many black animals often overlooked by potential adopters at the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center. “He’s been here for a month and...
WAND TV
Ways to Celebrate Labor Day Weekend on a budget
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - Looking ahead to the three day weekend, you deserve to relax and so does your wallet. Despite the high prices, there are plenty of ways to celebrate without breaking the bank. "Of course we have our parks and trails. We have over 60 parks and lots...
WAND TV
Police: Pedestrian hit and killed in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign Police report a man was pronounced dead Friday morning after being struck by oncoming traffic. According to police on September 2, 2022, at approximately 9:56 a.m., officers responded to the area of W. Windsor Road and Copper Road for the report of an accident with injuries.
WAND TV
Neighbors urge drivers to slow down after child was nearly hit by car
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Neighbors who live along East Garfield are frustrated with speeders traveling through. On Tuesday evening, a home surveillance camera caught James Gillenwater and his son walking across East Garfield to a neighbor's house. Gillenwater said they saw a car way in the distance and knew they could make it across. To their surprise, the driver was traveling faster than the posted 35 mile-per-hour speed limit sign and nearly hit Gillenwater and his son.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAND TV
LIHEAP applications now available
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - LIHEAP applications opened up today in Springfield. LIHEAP stands for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. It helps with energy bills from September 1st to May 31st. Many people who are unemployed or low income rely on the the program to pay for their utilities. Kyanna...
WAND TV
Pet bird flies 150 miles from home, reunites with owner
CERRO GORDO, Ill. - (WAND) The power of social media has reunited a Naperville family with their pet bird, after he flew over 150 miles to central Illinois. Last week, Brandon Walker of Cerro Gordo found a bright blue parakeet in his backyard. “I reached down and picked him up...
WAND TV
A life lost by gun violence: Why this family is speaking out
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND)- "That we lost in Decatur Illinois strictly from gun violence." "I remember the phone call. I just kept screaming," said Wendy Lowe, mother of Nicholas Demmer. Wendy Lowe says she received a phone call no parent should ever get. "He passed the 25th which was my father's...
WAND TV
Active shooter drill at Nokomis school
NOKOMIS, Ill. (WAND) - Several law enforcement agencies met in Nokomis today to do a training exercise. They simulated an active shooter at North Elementary School. No students were present except for Junior EMT students who acted as victims in the simulation. Law enforcement officers say after many recent mass...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAND TV
Two bats test positive for rabies in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two bats in Champaign County have tested for rabies over the past several months. The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District wants to make the public alert. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, rabies is a fatal but preventable viral disease. It can spread...
WAND TV
LIHEAP's program here to assist
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - The high prices we're still seeing continues to affect those close to us. "Its just heartbreaking. I see families go to the store, trying to figure out can we have this or we have that. We got to put back the chicken to buy the hot dogs cause we can't afford the chicken," said Sue Scherer, Illinois State Representative 96th District.
WAND TV
Coroner identifies body found in vehicle near I-55
SANGAMON COUNTY, (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner has identified an individual found in his vehicle near I-55 and Lost Bridge Trail. Nickolas Stambaugh, 42, of Jacksonville was pronounced deceased at the scene of a motor vehicle crash Wednesday morning. According to the coroner the autopsy of Stambaugh showed he...
WAND TV
Friday Frenzy - Part 3
(WAND) -- The Friday Frenzy is back for week 2. The WAND Sports team covered 10 games in the area, including our first look at St. Teresa's new field in real game action.
WAND TV
Farmers concerned about Navigator requesting eminent domain to build pipeline
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, (WAND)- Farmers in Christian County are pleading with the Illinois Commerce Commission to not approve a proposal for a carbon dioxide pipeline to be built in central Illinois. "They knocked at my door, presented us with a manila envelope and it was very foreign to me because I...
Comments / 0