Cate Blanchett’s new movie is sitting at 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes
Acting icon Cate Blanchett’s latest foray into film looks to be a hit with it getting outrageous reception from critics and audiences alike. Tár sees Blanchett star as a renowned conductor of classical music who is considered one of the greatest in the world and becomes the first woman to conduct a big German orchestra. The chameleonic actress is clearly back on her awards season trail, with the film getting glowing reviews.
Shia LaBeouf Joins Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’
The cast of Francis Ford Coppola’s upcoming $100 million epic feature “Megalopolis” is shaping up — and it includes Shia LaBeouf. Reports surfaced earlier this month indicating that the controversial actor was circling a leading role in Coppola’s passion project. Now, with production slated to begin this fall, LaBeouf’s casting has been confirmed. Also set to join the picture — which already boasts an all-star lineup including Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight and Laurence Fishburne — are Talia Shire, Coppola’s sister who starred in his “Godfather” films; “The French Dispatch” actor Jason Schwartzman (Shire’s son); Grace VanderWaal...
Ezra Miller Won’t Be Cut From TIFF Movie, Director Says ‘Nothing Bad Happened’ on Set but Actor Needs ‘Serious Intervention’
“The Flash” is not the only upcoming movie starring Ezra Miller that is being forced to contend with the actor’s recent controversies. The upcoming Toronto International Film Festival will close with the premiere of Mary Harron’s “Dalíland,” which features Miller in a small supporting role as a young Salvador Dalí. Ben Kingsley stars in the film more prominently as an older Dalí. Harron confirmed to Vanity Fair that Miller is not being cut out of the film. “The film was completely finished and wrapped,” Harron said. “It might have been different, especially if we were shooting, if there had been bad...
Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie
In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell play cannibals in love
VENICE, Italy (AP) — Timothée Chalamet was feeling cut off from the world in the early days of the pandemic. Then Luca Guadagnino, whom Chalamet saw as a father figure while filming “Call Me By Your Name,” called with a new possible project. It would be another young romance set in the 1980s. But instead of Italy they’d be going to the American Midwest. And they’d be cannibals.
Catherine Deneuve in Venice: It Is “Much Better to Be in Europe Than in America If You Are an Actress and Are Older”
French cinema legend Catherine Deneuve was all smiles as she glided into the press conference room of the Venice International Film Festival on Wednesday. Deneuve is being honored in Venice this year with the festival’s Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement.More from The Hollywood Reporter'White Noise' Review: Adam Driver and Noah Baumbach Take a Bold Stab but Don DeLillo's Novel Still Seems UnfilmableVenice Film Festival Kicks Off With Netflix's 'White Noise' and a Message From Ukraine's Volodymyr ZelenskyNoah Baumbach on Getting LCD Soundsystem to Create New Track for 'White Noise': I Told James Murphy to Write a "Catchy, Fun Song About...
Paul Lynde Made Elizabeth Montgomery Laugh Behind the Scenes of TV's "Bewitched"
[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. The classic TV show Bewitched, which originally aired on ABC from 1964 to 1972, is one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time. That is mostly due to the chemistry of its cast, including star Elizabeth Montgomery (daughter of famed film and TV actor Robert Montgomery), and an extensive list of supporting actors such as Agnes Moorehead, Marion Lorne, and Paul Lynde.
‘Awful’ Ryan Reynolds film from 2013 finally gets sequel – despite getting just 12 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes
A poorly received film from nearly a decade ago starring Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges is set to get a sequel.Released in 2013, RIPD saw Reynolds and Bridges play two deceased police detectives tasked with hunting down wayward ghosts in the afterlife.The film (the title of which was an acronym for “Rest In Peace Department”) was considered a box office flop when it first came out.Reviews were generally damning, with RIPD earning a score of just 12 per cent on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.Viewers also condemned the film on social media, with some branding it “awful” and...
New ‘Empire of Light’ Images Offer a Closer Look at Sam Mendes’ Love Letter to Cinema
One of the most anticipated — and mysterious — films of the fall festival season is “Empire of Light.” Sam Mendes’ first film since his stunning war epic “1917” promises to be a departure from the blockbuster filmmaking that has consumed him in recent years. The film, which Mendes wrote himself, is a smaller and more personal reflection about the power of cinema and the effect that it can have on people in difficult circumstances. Many have compared the film to Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film “Belfast.” which won him his first Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. A new series of promotional images...
Ana De Armas Has Thoughts On Blonde Landing That NC-17 Rating At Netflix
Ana de Armas will play Marilyn Monroe Netflix's first NC-17 rated film.
Venice Film Festival 2022: all the red-carpet fashion
At the end of August every year, the stars abandon their summer holidays and descend on Venice for the glittering annual film festival – one of the biggest events in the cinema calendar. As the world's longest-running film festival, it usually attracts the industry's top talent and the most highly anticipated movies – and this year looks set to be no different.
Venice Review: Timothée Chalamet & Taylor Russell In Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones And All’
The beginning of Bones and All is genuinely the stuff of nightmares and could easily stand alone as a short, tapping into the American tradition of the urban myth while at the same time laying down a deceptively sophisticated narrative. The rest of Luca Guadagnino’s latest doesn’t quite maintain this level of mastery and tension, which is in some ways a blessing, but that’s possibly because Bones and All isn’t really a horror movie. After the shocking opening salvo, the film sheds its genre skin to become an almost anthropological study of outsiderdom, using the false dawn of the American...
Movies Like 'The Big Lebowski' For More Laid-Back Action Comedy, Man
The Big Lebowski is one of the Coen brothers' most unique films. Jeff Bridges plays something other than a grizzled action hero, the soundtrack is phenomenal as a standalone mixtape, and the meandering dreamy plot puts this in a category above stoner comedy, though it does frame itself as such. The film also pulls out all the stops with casting, featuring stars like John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Julianne Moore, John Turturro, and Phillip Seymour Hoffman. If you already know you like The Big Lebowski, then you are sure to like some of these other irreverent action comedies:
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Dave Chappelle & Norm Macdonald Get Cold Shoulder As Adele Performance Scores Variety Special Emmy
Adele beat Dave Chappelle and Norm Macdonald to the Outstanding Variety Special Emmy. The CBS special, produced by Fulwell 73 and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions, won the award at tonight’s Creative Arts ceremony. Adele: One Night Only featured the British songstress singing songs from her new album at Griffith Observatory in LA. Presented by Oprah Winfrey, it aired in November. Collecting the award was exec producer Ben Winston, who dedicated it to his mother Lira Helen Feigenbaum, who passed away this summer. “I think you can tell by our faces we truly are surprised. But let’s be honest, you could film...
With Emmy Win, Adele Just Needs Tony Award to EGOT
Adele is one step closer to achieving EGOT status after winning the Emmy Award for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) for her CBS special, “One Night Only.” With multiple Grammy Awards under her belt and an Academy Award for best original song, the singer and songwriter only needs a Tony Award to achieve the elusive EGOT. It is a title given to artists who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. The special aired last November and included a new sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. It was billed as her “first televised wide-ranging conversation about her new album ’30,’ the stories behind...
Zendaya Celebrates 26th Birthday With Tom Holland and 'Euphoria' Co-Star Hunter Schafer in NYC
Zendaya may have just turned 26 but she looked like a million bucks. The Euphoria star hit up New York City on Thursday and was surrounded by possibly her biggest fan, boyfriend Tom Holland. The couple was spotted heading into the ritzy MAMO Italian Restaurant in SoHo, where they were...
Venice Flashback: Cate Blanchett Danced Her Way to the Lido 22 Years Ago
Cate Blanchett has become a mainstay of the Venice Film Festival. She was named best actress in 2007 for her turn as a reimagined version of Bob Dylan in Todd Haynes’ I’m Not There, and she served as the international jury president in 2020 as the festival emerged from COVID. But her allegiance to Venice dates back to 1998, when, at age 29, the Australian actress made her first visit to the fest with Shekhar Kapur’s Elizabeth, in which she played the English queen as a young woman, earning her first Oscar nomination in the process. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Tár' Review:...
'Biosphere' Releases First Image Ahead of Surprise Screening at TIFF 2022
It was announced today by the Toronto International Film Festival that the directorial debut from award-winning producer Mel Eslyn, Biosphere, will have its world premiere at 2022 TIFF as a surprise presentation at the 47th edition of the event. The film will premiere at 2:30 pm on Saturday, September 10. Along with the announcement, a brand-new first-look image was released featuring the film's two stars.
Taylor Swift to Attend Special 'All Too Well: The Short Film' Screening at TIFF 2022
Last year, Taylor Swift added yet another title to her resume with the release of All Too Well: The Short Film as the director and producer. All Too Well stars Teen Wolf's Dylan O'Brien and Stranger Things' Sadie Sink as Him and Her, or fictionalized versions of actor Jake Gyllenhaal and Swift. Now, the singer-songwriter will be appearing at this year's Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Friday, September 9. In a special In Conversation With…, the singer-songwriter turned director will introduce the very first 35mm screening of All Too Well: The Short Film, inspired by her song of the same name, the 10-minute version of which was released last year on "Red (Taylor's Version)."
