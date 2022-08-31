ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
komando.com

Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected

Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
SlashGear

The Reason Why Ford Discontinued The Thunderbird

For decades, the Thunderbird was a staple in Ford's lineup. All told, the vehicle lasted 11 generations before ending its run in 2005. With a history as long as the Thunderbird's, there are bound to be hits and misses among the model years. The Thunderbird of the mid-1950s is a quintessentially American piece of car-design history and is recognized all over the world as an example of good design.
MotorBiscuit

5 Used Cars Faster Than a Mustang GT

The Ford Mustang GT is a formidable performance bargain. However, if you want a used car that's faster than a Mustang GT, check out the C5 Z06, C7, and others. The post 5 Used Cars Faster Than a Mustang GT appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com

Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival

Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
MotorBiscuit

GTO: What Does It Stand For?

The Pontiac GTO has been called many things like "the Goat." Still, its a special chapter in the American muscle car and its epic moniker deserves explanation. The post GTO: What Does It Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
SlashGear

The Electric Car Charging Problem Is Worse Than You Realized

Electric vehicles are becoming more and more mainstream every day. The success of Tesla has made Elon Musk the world's richest man while rival EV companies like Lucid have the backing of the Saudi Arabian royal family. Traditional car companies are shifting their focus to electric cars too. Ford is offering electric versions of some of its most popular vehicles — even gas-guzzling muscle cars like the iconic Mustang and workhorses like the F-150 have electric alternatives. And then there's Dodge which is retiring its two muscle car lines, the Charger and Challenger, in 2024. Dodge's gas-powered muscle is set to be replaced by at least one EV — they've gone so far as to unveil a concept car which was met with a mixed response.
SlashGear

The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now

Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
Carscoops

Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes

Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
The US Sun

How long does it take to charge an electric car?

GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
MotorBiscuit

What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?

Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat.  What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
