ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CBS4 Investigates: South Florida safety reporting tools at local schools

By Nicole Lauren
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uFmIG_0hd6l3oL00

CBS4 Investigates: South Florida safety reporting tools at local schools 03:04

MIAMI – School shootings continue to plague campuses across the country. CBS4 investigated the various safety reporting tools that our South Florida school districts offer to protect both staff and students.

Two of the main reporting tools include Fortify and SaferWatch. Both apps are similar but, SaferWatch has a panic button to alert law enforcement to emergency and non-emergency situations in real time.

Chief of Miami-Dade Schools Police Edwin Lopez stressed time is of the essence when it comes to these situations.

Lopez told CBS4, "In Miami-Dade County we are prepared to deal with any incident that comes our way. But just because it occurs in Uvalde, just because it occurs in Las Vegas, New York or Connecticut, it still hurts us here."

Most reporting tools allow both students, staff, and parents to remain anonymous. When using Fortify, for example, you select your school, write the incident, you can upload a photo or video and you also have the option to add your name.

Chief of Safety and Security for Broward County Schools Jaime Alberti says if they are willing, coming directly to a school administrator is always best.

Alberti said, "We have different avenues so students can submit a tip or parents. So, it's important to make sure if they're uncomfortable with something that they see to report it. So, if they see something they need to say something."

The SaferWatch app and panic alarm system was put into effect in coordination with Alyssa Law. The law was named after Parkland school shooting victim Alyssa Alhadeff.

Chief Edwin Lopez says apps like this make it easy for law enforcement to respond to situations in real time.

He said, "And just with the simplicity of the push of a button all 911 centers and police command centers and school police headquarters will be notified in real time without delay."

According to education week, there have been 27 school shootings this year alone.

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

After a grand jury report blasted Broward schools over campus safety, the state wants answers

A statewide grand jury’s blistering critique of a school renovation program led to the removal of four Broward school board members, but the report also accuses the school district of serious safety failures. The state Department of Education believes some of these issues — including under-reporting of crimes, failure to work with law enforcement and allowing students with serious felony ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Attention Drivers: South Florida law enforcement will be out in force this weekend looking for impaired drivers

MIAMI (CBSMiami) - Police across South Florida will be looking out for impaired drivers this holiday weekend. Starting Friday night, Saturday, and Sunday DUI task force units will be hitting major South Florida highways and roadways. Police said if you plan on drinking this weekend, don't get behind the wheel and if you don't have a designated driver, call a cab or a ride-sharing service.  If you are headed to Miami Beach, there will be sobriety checks in place:
MIAMI BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Miami-dade County, FL
Education
City
Miami, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Florida Government
L. Cane

Which Florida School Districts Fund Student Education Most Equally? Which School Districts Fund it the Least Fairly?

There's arguably little question that school funding impacts student learning. Data showed that students in poorer neighborhoods with less student funding suffered more "learning loss" during the pandemic. And schools that invest more in their students can have higher academic achievement from their students. Unfortunately, not all school districts invest in all schools evenly and equitably.
FLORIDA STATE
fortlauderdale.gov

SCAM ALERT: Caller posing as City, demanding payment

The City of Fort Lauderdale has received reports from the public of fraudulent phone calls from an individual claiming to represent the City. These calls are not legitimate and are not coming from the City of Fort Lauderdale. The scam may target those with a City of Fort Lauderdale existing...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#Education Week#School Administrator#K12
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Parkland shooter described as ‘loving kid,’ ‘gentle soul’ and ‘menace to society’

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. The Parkland mass shooter was described in court Friday as a “loving kid” and “gentle soul” who descended into violent outbursts when he lost his temper, often while playing video games that did not go his way. Lynda Cruz confided that her home had “polka-dotted walls” because of how often ...
PARKLAND, FL
click orlando

VIDEO: Man attacks, robs mother with 3 children at South Florida grocery store, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man punched and robbed a woman walking into a South Florida grocery store with her three young children, according to sheriff’s officials. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video from Aug. 23 that showed the woman walking through the parking lot with her children and the man walking toward the Fort Lauderdale store while appearing to be talking on the phone.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
click orlando

👴Counties with the most seniors in Florida

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Miami New Times

Miami Police Officer Who Resigned Amid Scandal Hired at FIU

On July 1, the Florida International University Police Department announced its hiring of longtime South Florida officer Yesid Ortiz. After FIU police chief Alexander Casas swore Ortiz in, the pair posed for a photo, shaking hands while grinning at the camera. Though the announcement did not mention it, New Times...
MIAMI, FL
yieldpro.com

Berkadia arranges sale and financing of build-for-rent community in Broward County

Berkadia announces it has arranged the sale and financing of Stellar at Palm Aire, a new build-for-rent community consisting of 39 townhomes located in the center of the Palm Aire Country Club in Pompano Beach, Fla. Senior Managing Directors Roberto Pesant and Jaret Turkell, along with Director Yoav Yuhjtman, Associate Director Omar Morales and Senior Analyst Jose Mota of Berkadia Miami, marketed the property on behalf of Stellar Communities. Pulso Capital purchased the property for $21.5 million, or $551,282 per unit.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Proud: Meet "Mr. Imperial Point," the heart of Broward Health Imperial Point

MIAMI - Doctors, nurses, and technicians seemingly run things in hospitals, including Broward Health Imperial Point in Fort Lauderdale. But the heart of the organization may just be Steve Fredrickson, or, as he's commonly referred to 'Mr. Steve' or 'Mr. Imperial Point.' He has worked here since the beginning in 1973.We met Fredrickson who is the current regional manager of facilities services, to hear about his long career, and what makes him a favorite among the staff. He seems to know everyone and interacts on every floor. He does have a lot of responsibilities."Any construction, the upkeep of the preventative maintenance of all the...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Drive-by shooting under investigation in Lauderhill

MIAMI - A man was injured Saturday morning following a drive-by shooting in Lauderhill.  Lauderhill police said the shooting happened at around 9 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of the 1200 block of NW 31st Avenue after receiving a call regarding a man bleeding from the head.Here is what police said about the shooting:"The initial investigation indicates that the male was standing near a store plaza when a gray vehicle drives by, fires a few rounds in his direction then continues south on NW 31st Avenue. The male suffered an injury to his head and was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale with minor injuries."Authorities said the victim of the shooting is "not completely cooperating with police.Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
LAUDERHILL, FL
CBS Miami

Florida National Guard could help at short-staffed prisons

TALLAHASSEE - As the state continues to struggle with a shortage of correctional officers, a legislative panel next week will consider a plan that would activate Florida National Guard members to help at prisons, according to a document published Friday.The Joint Legislative Budget Commission is slated Sept. 9 to take up a proposal to free up $31.25 million that, at least in part, would be used to cover the costs of activating National Guard members."The Florida Department of Corrections is currently experiencing a correctional officer staffing shortage resulting in extensive correctional officer overtime," the proposal said."In an effort to reduce...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
80K+
Followers
20K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy