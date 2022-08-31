Read full article on original website
pocketnow.com
The future of laptops is foldable
IFA 2022 is already underway, and companies are announcing new and impressive new devices left and right. Lenovo has already announced the new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop, and ASUS has done the same with the brand-new ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED device. The new ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold laptop...
Android Authority
Lenovo X1 Fold (2022) hands-on: The foldable laptop with flex
Lenovo has beefed up its foldable-screen laptop, focusing on productivity and performance. Lenovo showed us its first-gen foldable-display laptop, the X1 Fold, back in 2019. It was pretty futuristic at the time and was still so when it finally became available in late 2020. Fast forward another couple of years and the tech is still just as striking – and forward-looking – as it was back then. But does anyone need a laptop with a flexible OLED screen? Or is the X1 Fold a high-tech solution to a non-existent problem?
Your USB cable is about to get a huge speed boost
Your next USB cable could deliver much faster speeds and greater performance following the announcement of next-generation specifications. USB 4 version 2.0 is set to bring twice the speed of data performance over current USB Type-C cables and connectors used by many of us today, the body behind the technology has revealed.
Android warning for all users over ‘battery killer’ mistakes that quickly drain your phone
AN ANDROID holds a charge for about seven hours of screen time but users can get much more by avoiding a few battery-killing hazards. More battery may come at the expense of reduced features but it's a fair exchange. Touch-down. Letting some of the factory settings run wild will drop...
The best Labor Day tech sales in 2022: Laptops, TVs and more
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Monday is Labor Day, and in addition to spending the unofficial end of summer grilling in the backyard or tanning at the beach, you can shop sales on everything from tech, to mattresses, to furniture. If you’re in the market for a new TV for football Sundays this fall, or for a new eReader or iPad for evenings by the fireplace, now is the time to look.
Digital Trends
Dell XPS laptops and desktops are ON SALE today
It’s hard to pass up good laptop deals, but when you see solid desktop computer deals, it’s impossible not to want to share. And that’s exactly what we’re doing today, thanks to Dell. Right now you can save big on some of Dell’s most popular XPS models, so if you’ve been considering a new PC or laptop, there is no time like the present. Keep reading to check out some of our top picks.
If Lenovo’s new AR glasses can stick the landing I’ll be first in line to get a pair
Lenovo is gearing up to launch an all-new product: a pair of AR glasses for your smartphone, tablet, and computer. The Lenovo Glasses T1 AR wearable can be connected to a compatible device via a USB-C wired connection, and display a virtual screen that seemingly floats in the space in front of you. For your smartphone, this means blowing the size up considerably, making it feel like you’re watching a virtual TV.
Android Authority
Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED hands-on: There’s real potential here
The short time I spent with the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED has convinced me this form factor has immense potential. Folding-screen laptops were not something I thought I could be excited for, but after seeing Asus’ new Zenbook 17 Fold OLED at IFA, I am beginning to change my mind. Somewhat implausibly, Asus made a functional, practical even, 17-inch tablet that folds in half and becomes a portable 12-inch laptop. It’s eye-wateringly expensive, but after four generations of pricey Galaxy Folds, would you expect anything else?
Android Authority
Honor's latest lightweight laptop brings Nvidia RTX graphics
The Magicbook 14 2022 brings an optional RTX 2050 GPU, bringing more grunt than most slim notebook GPUs. Honor has launched several devices at IFA 2022. The Magicbook 14 2022 brings optional RTX graphics and fast charging. The company also launched the Honor 70 in global markets as well as...
Ring unveils an intercom extension to remotely control access to your home
Amazon-owned Ring has introduced a Wi-Fi-connected intercom that beefs up your existing audio intercom system, but U.S. customers will have to wait a while.
The Verge
Samsung’s first OLED gaming monitor doesn’t need a PC or console attached
Samsung has announced its first OLED gaming monitor, the 34-inch Odyssey OLED G8. It’s also one of the company’s first gaming monitors we’ve seen that includes Samsung’s Gaming Hub, which lets people stream games from services like Nvidia’s GeForce Now, Google Stadia, or Xbox Game Pass without the need for a console or PC. (The feature, which also lets you stream movies from services like Amazon Prime, Netflix, and the recently upgraded Samsung TV Plus, has been available on Samsung’s Smart Monitor line, but those aren’t really built for gaming.) But while it seems like a totally reasonable display in its own right, there are a few confusing things about it, as well as some important unknowns.
notebookcheck.net
HP ProBook 450 G9 reviewed: 15.6-inch laptop features long battery life thanks to efficient Core i7-1255U
The 9th generation of HP ProBook 450 has not brought many changes, going by its exterior. The laptop still features a robust case in plain silver colorway, made out of aluminum and plastic. The design gives you input devices with genetics of HP's higher-end laptops, which is praiseworthy. Because of...
PC Magazine
Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Review
Folding smartphones have arguably begun the transition from novelties to real products. Are PCs set for the same path? Following Lenovo's 13.3-inch ThinkPad X1 Fold from late 2020, Asus has introduced the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED ($3,499.99), a folding-screen convertible with built-in kickstand and wireless keyboard. The design delivers versatile mode options for different workflows, and the 17.3-inch display is big enough to divide into two smaller screens that are still large enough to be useful. Like Samsung's $1,800 Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is painfully expensive, and its Intel Core i7-1250U processor is much weaker than you'd normally get in a laptop at this price, putting it about as far from a value recommendation as possible. Wealthy early adopters may take the plunge, but everyone else will mostly find it an admirable engineering exercise that represents a first step toward making similar technology more accessible in the future.
hypebeast.com
Meta Is Working With Qualcomm To Build “Customized” Chipsets for VR Headsets
Meta has plans to build the next generation of chipsets to power its future VR headsets. The news was announced by semiconductor corporation Qualcomm at IFA 2022, a trade show for consumer electronics and appliances. Meta already uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 in its Quest 2. Originally called the Oculus Quest...
techeblog.com
LG OLED Flex LX3 is World’s First Bendable 42-inch OLED TV, Can Go from Flat to Curved (900R) in Seconds
We have Corsair’s Xeneon Flex bendable gaming monitor, and now, the LG OLED Flex LX3, the wold’s first bendable 42-inch OLED TV. Whether it be for game console, PC, or streaming use, this display is capable of going from completely flat to curved (900R) in seconds, complete with infinite contrast, deep blacks, highly-accurate colors (100% color fidelity certified), a 0.1 millisecond response time and low input lag.
PC Magazine
Walmart Labor Day Sale: Rollbacks on PCs, TVs, Monitors, More
Labor Day sales are underway and big box retailers are offering discounts on a variety of items. Walmart regularly holds sales or “rollbacks,” and the holiday season is no exception. Currently, there are deals on hundreds of items and we expect there will be more added as the sales event runs its course. With deals this good, you’re bound to find something you’ll want to buy. Plus, getting your order has never been more convenient with free shipping on orders over $35, or you can order it online and pick up in-store.
Digital Trends
Hurry! This Dyson cordless vacuum is $100 off at Walmart
If you’re searching for cordless vacuum deals because you need help in maintaining a clean home, it’s highly recommended that you go for Dyson vacuum cleaners. They’re powerful and reliable, but they don’t come cheap, so Dyson deals like Walmart’s $100 discount for the Dyson V7 Advanced cordless vacuum cleaner are always in high demand. This offer, which brings the vacuum’s price down to $300 from its original price of $400, will surely draw the attention of a lot of shoppers, so you better hurry up with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out.
inputmag.com
Lenovo's new ThinkPad X1 Fold may finally legitimize foldable PCs
The foldable trend isn’t limited to smartphones. While Samsung holds down the fort in mobile, Lenovo’s once again trying to make foldable PCs a thing with a new ThinkPad X1 Fold. Second-generation — The second-generation X1 Fold has the bells and whistles an expensive laptop should have in...
TechCrunch
AngelList, Calendly and Reddit hone product market fit at Disrupt
If customers are ripping products out of your hands, congratulations — you have PMF. But that definition does not necessarily apply to every startup’s product or service. Murky PMF definitions muddy challenging waters, but things become even more interesting during a changing market. Getting PMF right determines the...
NBC News
Our favorite new products from Asus, Jabra and more
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. This story is part of Select's New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches, major sales, what we're buying and some of our latest recommendations and advice.
