Folding smartphones have arguably begun the transition from novelties to real products. Are PCs set for the same path? Following Lenovo's 13.3-inch ThinkPad X1 Fold from late 2020, Asus has introduced the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED ($3,499.99), a folding-screen convertible with built-in kickstand and wireless keyboard. The design delivers versatile mode options for different workflows, and the 17.3-inch display is big enough to divide into two smaller screens that are still large enough to be useful. Like Samsung's $1,800 Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is painfully expensive, and its Intel Core i7-1250U processor is much weaker than you'd normally get in a laptop at this price, putting it about as far from a value recommendation as possible. Wealthy early adopters may take the plunge, but everyone else will mostly find it an admirable engineering exercise that represents a first step toward making similar technology more accessible in the future.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO