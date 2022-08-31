Boy Ran Over Crossing Mill Street In Worcester: Police

Worcester Police Department Photo Credit: Worcester Police Department Facebook

A car hit a minor as he crossed the street in Worcester on Tuesday, Aug. 30, authorities said.

Worcester police said boy was crossing Mill Street when a car crashed into him around 4 p.m. Responders rushed him to a hospital for treatment. A Worcester police spokesperson did not release the boy's age or an update on his condition on Wednesday.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with authorities, the spokesperson said. It's unclear if officials will file any charges in the crash. Police are still investigating.

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.