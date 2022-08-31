Read full article on original website
WNDU
Local mental health leader discusses addressing intense situations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a story you will see first on 16 News Now. A mental health professional said the community needs to work together when responding to situations like the South Bend police shooting of Dante Kittrell. John Horsley, who has been at Oaklawn for 11...
95.3 MNC
Presumptive positive test of H5 avian flu in Elkhart County
The H5 avian flu started in February and seemed to come to a temporary end in July. Now, a presumptive positive test in Elkhart County means the virus is back. A hobby flock of birds in Elkhart County tested positive on Tuesday, August 30th, according to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health. This flock had chickens, ducks and geese.
abc57.com
ABC57 Sound Off: Long COVID patient struggles accessing disability
Brian Yost left a message on the ABC57 Sound Off inbox, complaining about issues dealing with the Social Security Administration, as he tried to get disability benefits for long COVID. While life has mostly gone back to normal since the height of the pandemic, there’s still an estimated 24.8 million...
WNDU
Pet Vet: Pregnancy facts
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As we get ready to celebrate Labor Day this upcoming Monday, our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us Saturday morning to tell us what you need to know if your pet is going through labor. If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can...
WNDU
Mother of Rio Allred sues Elkhart Community Schools for wrongful death
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A lawsuit was filed against Elkhart Community Schools for wrongful actions that led to the death of 12-year-old Rio Allred. The school district will be sued for Wrongful Death, Violating Title IX, and Violating the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. According...
WNDU
No water distribution in Benton Harbor on Labor Day
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor residents will not be able to receive water distribution on Monday. There will be no bottled water distribution on Monday due to the holiday. The city advises residents to preemptively pick up water on Saturday and Sunday. Water bottle pick up is located at the Boys and Girls Club on Nate Wells Sr. Drive.
WNDU
Indiana schools receive $22.9M in state safety grants
Indiana Latino Education Summit, College & Career Fair held at Century Center. This is the 2nd time the Indiana Latino Institute has held the fair in South Bend. Medical Moment: Game changing garments for mosquito protection. Pulling out a win at the horseshoe in Columbus won’t be an easy task...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Felix
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday morning, we got a chance to meet Felix, who is currently at the Humane Society of St. Joseph County. He’s 2-years-old, and has tons of energy. If you would like to adopt Felix or any other pet from the Humane Society of...
WNDU
Senator Todd Young attends 2nd graduation for Elkhart County Drug Court
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart County celebrated it’s second year of Drug Court graduations, and Senator Todd Young was in attendance. The Drug Court program is an alternative to the traditional criminal justice model, and for many of the participants, it was life changing. Drug Court was not a...
abc57.com
Clay High School on lockdown Friday in response to student fight
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Clay High School was on a brief lockdown on Friday in response to a fight between students, according to the South Bend Community School Corporation. The St. Joseph County Police Department was called to the school at 11:20 a.m. for a fight involving three students. By...
WNDU
Inmate death at Marshall County Jail under investigation
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Marshall County Jail Thursday night. Just after 9:05 p.m. Marshall County jail staff located an inmate that was unresponsive and later pronounced dead. The inmate, identified as Kelly Peterson, 53, of Culver, was alone...
rv-pro.com
Dometic Makes Splash at Forest River Owner’s Group Rally
Dometic participated in the annual Forest River Owner’s Group (FROG) International Rally held at the Elkhart (Indiana) County 4-H Fairgrounds Aug. 14-20. At the event, Dometic showcased the recently released Dometic GO collection, a series of camp and RV furniture, storage, and hydration products designed to promote and enhance mobile living. Dometic’s team of service technicians provided on-site repair services and technical assistance for attendees as well. In addition, the company hosted a fundraiser for the Special Olympics of Indiana – St. Joseph County, donating 100% of the funds raised to the organization to support athletes, purchase new equipment and promote sports participation.
abc57.com
Family of 12-year-old Rio Allred sues Elkhart school district for wrongful death
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The family of Rio Allred has filed a lawsuit against Elkhart Community Schools for wrongful death, violating Title IX and violating the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. The family alleging students harassed Rio because of her hair loss and sexual orientation....
WISH-TV
Police: Mishawaka teen dies after shooting
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WISH) — A teenager died after a shooting in Mishawaka Friday evening, police say. Officers from the Mishawaka Police Department said the shooting happened on the 600 Block of Locust Street. When officers arrived they found a 14-year-old inside a house with gunshot wounds. Police say that...
WNDU
Labor Day will adjust trash pickup schedule in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New details with Labor Day right around the corner, the City of South Bend announces their trash schedule for next week. The city will not pick up trash or yard waste on Monday in observation of Labor Day. Residents who typically have their trash picked up on Monday will have it picked up on Tuesday.
WNDU
Faith leaders meet with South Bend mayor, call on him to improve public safety
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s mayor today met with leaders of the faith community five weeks to the day after police shot and killed a man who was having a mental health episode. 14 faith leaders from 12 different congregations attended a closed-door session that lasted about...
abc57.com
15 year old teen missing from Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- The Marshall County Sheriff's Department is seeking help in locating 15-year-old Kianna Piner. Piner was last seen on Wednesday, August 31 at approximately 5:30 p.m. She is 5'7, weighs 125 pounds and has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black...
WNDU
Marshall County Blueberry Festival underway in Plymouth
Plans to improve housing for juvenile inmates at St. Joseph Co. Jail. Efforts are on the way to change the way youth offenders are housed at the St. Joseph County Jail. Michigan City mayor accused of leaving scene of accident. Updated: 25 minutes ago. The crash report also details that...
hometownnewsnow.com
Vehicle Strikes La Porte Chain Store
(La Porte, IN) - It appears no injuries resulted from a motor vehicle striking the wall of a pharmacy this afternoon in La Porte. At about 12:30 p.m., emergency responders were called to CVS at 1407 Lincolnway. A small hole was left in the brick exterior of the structure while...
22 WSBT
Waiver hearing set for 14-year-old in death of corrections officer
Should a 14-year-old suspect in the death of a St Joseph County Corrections officer be waived to adult court?. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has filed for a waiver hearing for that suspect. The hearing is scheduled for September 16th at 1:30 p.m. Magistrate Graham C. Polando authorized...
