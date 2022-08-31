Read full article on original website
Parking is different in Downtown Xenia and how city collects money
XENIA — You will notice changes the next time you park in the City of Xenia. There are changes to the city’s parking meters and the amount of money collected from people who ran out of time and got a ticket. For decades, you’ve had to pay to...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man taken to hospital after bus driver denied him access to charge oxygen tank
A local man who relies on an oxygen tank to breathe says he tried to get a ride home on the access bus and ended up needing a ride to the hospital. It happened over the weekend in Avondale. The Golf Manor man says the driver's refusal to accommodate him could have cost him his life.
‘Chain reaction’ 15 injured after 3 school buses collide on ramp
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, multiple school buses crashed into each other at the westbound Hoke Road exit ramp off of I-70 around 7:35 a.m.
WATCH: RTA drivers rescue mother, child from rollover crash
On July 15, two cars collided outside the RTA Administrative Offices, sending one of the vehicles rolling onto its top.
WLWT 5
15 students injured after crash involving three school buses near Dayton
ENGLEWOOD, Ohio — Fifteen students were injured after a "chain-reaction" crash involving three school buses along I-70 in Englewood on Friday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around 7:35 a.m. on the westbound ramp from Interstate 70 to Hoke Road in Englewood. Police said two Huber Heights...
Jackknifed semi debris leads to I-75 closure
According to regional dispatch, at 9:32 a.m., a semi truck swerved to avoid hitting a car heading north on I-75 past the Stanley Avenue exit.
Chief: Officer Burton transferred to hospice facility
Officer Burton's condition has remained unchanged, according to the update. She is still fighting for her life in Miami Valley Hospital, where she is being closely monitored.
spectrumnews1.com
Dayton named to National Civic League Hall of Fame for resident-led police reform efforts
DAYTON, Ohio – The City of Dayton earned national recognition for the community engagement strategies it used as part of an ongoing, multi-year police reform process. Dayton is set to become the fifth city inducted into the National Civic League Hall of Fame. The honor for the Gem City...
Circle K to offer 40 cents off per gallon today
Circle K is offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel Thursday afternoon ahead of Labor Day weekend. The discount will be available from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations. There are nearly a dozen Circle K locations in the Miami Valley, including stores in Moraine, Dayton, Xenia...
Ohio Government May Soon Kill a Solar Project in Gov. Mike DeWine's Backyard
State officials recommended against granting a permit to build a solar farm in Greene County capable of powering an estimated 34,000 homes per year.
Gas leak closes Dayton Municipal Court
DAYTON — A gas leak has forced the Dayton Municipal Court and Clerk’s Office to close early today. The court and clerk’s office on W. Third Street closed at noon today, city officials confirmed. The leak has since been repaired and offices will reopen Friday at 8...
spectrumnews1.com
Agraria Center works to train and connect Black farmers
DAYTON, Ohio — On three acres of land, Anita Armstead hopes to build something she never would have imagined just years ago. With help from volunteers, her friends and family, and fellow Agraria fellows, she’s prepared a dozen raised beds, a rain barrel watering system and planting the seeds for something bigger.
Lines of law enforcement vehicles lined up outside hospitals for officers too common a sight
DAYTON — It’s become a far too common sight this summer in Dayton: Lines of law enforcement vehicles lined up outside a hospital as officers or deputies show their support and concern for a fellow officer attacked on the job. Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was brought to...
dayton.com
13 things you might not have known were invented in Dayton
Dayton, a hotbed of ingenuity, was known as the invention capital of the United States in the early 1900s. The Dayton area has a rich history of innovators and inventions coming out of the Miami Valley. When the Wright Brothers flew in 1903, Dayton had more patents per capita than...
spectrumnews1.com
Lunken Airport Days brings military history to Cincinnati's east side
CINCINNATI — While much of the Labor Day focus in greater Cincinnati centers on fireworks, there’s another reason to look to the sky this long holiday weekend. Airport Days return to historic Lunken Airport this Labor Day weekend. The event celebrates vintage aircraft, military vehicles and classic cars.
OSHP release results of OVI checkpoint held in Springfield Friday
SPRINGFIELD — An OVI checkpoint was held in Springfield Friday night, according to a media release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The checkpoint was on West National Road east of US 68 in Springfield. It ran from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. >>1 taken into custody after driver...
wvxu.org
Cincinnati mayor, some council members want voters to eliminate the 'pocket veto'
Some Cincinnati officials want to eliminate the mayor’s so-called pocket veto. That’s when the mayor doesn’t refer legislation to a council committee, effectively vetoing it before it’s even discussed. An ordinance filed Friday will be considered at council this month. It would put a charter amendment...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Abandoned Sycamore Street property to be acquired by city
XENIA — Xenia City Council recently passed a resolution that authorized a sale agreement for the acquisition of a property on Sycamore Street. The sale agreement between the city and Anthony W. Collier and Walter D. Crum, II, involves a “swap” with a vacant city-owned parcel at 403 E. Main Street.
Four Dayton-area CVS store locations closing their doors for good
DAYTON — Four Dayton-area CVS store locations will be closing their doors for good by early October, according to a news release. The closings will be staggered between September 7 through October 5, in a statement to News Center 7. All prescriptions and employees will be transferred to nearby...
Dayton board upholds decision to fire city employee for not following mask mandate
DAYTON — A Dayton city worker fired for refusing to abide by the city’s COVID-19 mask policy has had his dismissal upheld. The independent Dayton City Service Board ruled the city was justified last year. Kyle Seaquist was a construction electrician in the city’s aviation department. He...
