Dayton, OH

WHIO Dayton

Circle K to offer 40 cents off per gallon today

Circle K is offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel Thursday afternoon ahead of Labor Day weekend. The discount will be available from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations. There are nearly a dozen Circle K locations in the Miami Valley, including stores in Moraine, Dayton, Xenia...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Gas leak closes Dayton Municipal Court

DAYTON — A gas leak has forced the Dayton Municipal Court and Clerk’s Office to close early today. The court and clerk’s office on W. Third Street closed at noon today, city officials confirmed. The leak has since been repaired and offices will reopen Friday at 8...
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Agraria Center works to train and connect Black farmers

DAYTON, Ohio — On three acres of land, Anita Armstead hopes to build something she never would have imagined just years ago. With help from volunteers, her friends and family, and fellow Agraria fellows, she’s prepared a dozen raised beds, a rain barrel watering system and planting the seeds for something bigger.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

13 things you might not have known were invented in Dayton

Dayton, a hotbed of ingenuity, was known as the invention capital of the United States in the early 1900s. The Dayton area has a rich history of innovators and inventions coming out of the Miami Valley. When the Wright Brothers flew in 1903, Dayton had more patents per capita than...
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Lunken Airport Days brings military history to Cincinnati's east side

CINCINNATI — While much of the Labor Day focus in greater Cincinnati centers on fireworks, there’s another reason to look to the sky this long holiday weekend. Airport Days return to historic Lunken Airport this Labor Day weekend. The event celebrates vintage aircraft, military vehicles and classic cars.
CINCINNATI, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Abandoned Sycamore Street property to be acquired by city

XENIA — Xenia City Council recently passed a resolution that authorized a sale agreement for the acquisition of a property on Sycamore Street. The sale agreement between the city and Anthony W. Collier and Walter D. Crum, II, involves a “swap” with a vacant city-owned parcel at 403 E. Main Street.
XENIA, OH

