North Carolina student scores improve, but more schools low-performing
RALEIGH, N.C. - North Carolina’s education department has released student test scores and school performance grades for the past school year. They show hundreds of additional public schools are now labeled as low-performing compared to the last time the designation was calculated in 2019. That’s based on passing rates...
North Carolina offering new round of rural transformation grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Local governments in North Carolina’s rural areas can once again apply for support from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund. The grant fund is run by the Department of Commerce and helps communities overcome challenges that limit their economic competitiveness. Starting September 1, and running through...
Governor Cooper appoints two new judges
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has appointed two judges to fill vacant spots in the Superior and District Courts. Bob Roupe has been appointed successor to Judge Charles Henry who retired from the Superior Court in Jacksonville. Roupe will oversee Judicial District 4 which serves Duplin, Jones, Onslow, and Sampson counties. Roupe previously served as assistant district attorney in those counties.
