Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh Jurberg
news4sanantonio.com
Baby box proposal expands on Safe Haven infant surrender plan by adding anonymity
SAN ANTONIO - Now that almost all abortions are illegal in Texas, a plan to help people legally surrender unwanted infants is being promoted by Councilman John Courage. He led a news conference today on the steps of City Hall to propose expanding the seldom-used Safe Haven program by adding baby boxes at the 54 area fire stations.
news4sanantonio.com
Crews forced to cut burglar bars to battle fire at abandoned commercial building
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters had an extra level of difficulty in battling a Downtown fire. The fire started around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at a commercial building along East Quincy Street near Interstate 35. When San Antonio firefighters arrived, they found black smoke pouring out of the abandoned building. But before...
news4sanantonio.com
Scattered showers and storms expected
SAN ANTONIO - Mostly cloudy skies. Warm and humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers/storms will begin to increase in coverage the next several hours. Greatest chance to see that activity around San Antonio will be later this afternoon/evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible, with some areas seeing localized flooding. Heaviest of the activity will be focused south of HWY 90. Lingering showers possible overnight.
news4sanantonio.com
New funding will help expand STEM opportunities for the visually impaired
New funding, a university's ingenuity, and a leading advocate's guidance could now result in sought-after jobs in coding for the blind and visually impaired. Even with a lot of developments in recent years, much of the internet isn't accessible for people with visual impairments. In 2020, a technology called Codejumper...
news4sanantonio.com
House built in 1859 robbed of historic heirlooms
SAN ANTONIO - The search is on for whoever broke into a historic home south of downtown, leaving quite a mess behind. Vandals broke into the historic Yturri-Edmunds homestead off Mission Road near Roosevelt Avenue. They kicked in the doors of the 1859 house museum, stealing Victorian-era artifacts, damaging furniture, and breaking the heads off statues and dolls.
news4sanantonio.com
Circle K to slash fuel prices 40 cents per gallon on Thursday night
SAN ANTONIO - Want to save some bucks at the pump Thursday night? Just head to your nearest Circle K. Drivers will be able to save 40 cents per gallon on gas from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday at Circle K locations across the country, including right here in the San Antonio area.
news4sanantonio.com
'Baby boxes' for parents wanting to anonymously turn over infants gaining support
SAN ANTONIO - Parents who want to leave their infants at Safe Haven locations might soon have more options. At least half of the San Antonio City Council members are pushing to expand the Safe Haven Program that allows parents to anonymously turn over their infants. By adding baby boxes at locations across the city, the goal is to reduce the number of infants that are abandoned by parents who may not want them or don't believe they can care for them.
news4sanantonio.com
Third Annual Heroes Sports Dove Hunt Fundraiser
Supporting our heroes of the armed forces is of the highest importance to the team at Heroes Sports. Founder Mike Barker talks about their annual dove hunt happening this weekend and how it gives back to our heroes. Third Annual Heroes Sports Dove Hunt Fundraiser. September 3, 2022, 2pm –...
news4sanantonio.com
Overcrowded buses cause concern for parents
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - "A couple of days ago, they had my son sitting on the floor of the bus along with other students," says mom of two, Courtney Rawson. She's upset with how crowded the buses have become in the Comal Independent School District (CISD). Rawson said she spends a quarter of a tank of gas after she found out her son had to ride on the floor on the way home from school.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police search for missing 12-year-old, Help Us Find: Elias Gemma
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find 12-year-old Elias Gemma. Elias was last seen on July 21, 2022 along the 1100 block of Menchaca St. near N. Zaramora. "In this case we do think that somebody knows where he is, he...
news4sanantonio.com
New mental health funding aims to help kids and teens before they reach a crisis
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio City Council is investing $26 million in mental health recovery after the pandemic, with more than half going to youth mental health. Advocates say this is especially needed because a recent report ranked Texas last in the nation for mental health access. The hope...
news4sanantonio.com
East Side salon owner holds back to school event to help less fortunate
SAN ANTONIO - Herff Elementary School on 996 South Hackberry Street will always have a special place in Oscar Medrano’s heart. “Every time I pass through here, I always reminisce about times in class and things of that nature," he shared. It’s been more than three decades since Medrano's...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspected pimp arrested after trafficking 16-year-old girl across Texas, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A suspected pimp was arrested Thursday accused of trafficking a teenage girl in several major cities across Texas. Shiron Walter Hughes, 37, was charged with Trafficking of a Person Under 18. The San Antonio Police were notified back in Oct. 2021 by the Dallas Police that they...
news4sanantonio.com
Jury has found Michelle Barrientes Vela guilty of Tampering with Evidence
SAN ANTONIO - Former Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable, Michelle Barrientes Vela, has been found guilty of Tampering with Evidence. Prosecutors say Vela tried covering up documents related to an investigation into her time in office, in particular, allegations she improperly forced a family to pay her $100s to provide them security during an Easter celebration at a Westside park back in 2019. Vela resigned later that year after announcing her run for Bexar County Sheriff.
news4sanantonio.com
Motorcyclist dies after being thrown several yards following crash on Far West Side
SAN ANTONIO - An early morning motorcycle accident has left one dead and has shut down parts of a Far West Side highway. The accident happened just before 3 a.m. Friday along West Loop 1604 North and Military Drive near Sea World. Police said that Ricardo Rangel was riding his...
news4sanantonio.com
TODAY: Donors needed for 'Give To Live Blood Drive,' call for your appointment now
SAN ANTONIO - News 4 and FOX San Antonio are again partnering with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center for our 16th annual Give To Live Blood Drive. We are asking YOU to make an appointment and donate blood today. The blood supply to help people in case of...
news4sanantonio.com
New head of FBI San Antonio warns about alarming rise in cyber crimes
SAN ANTONIO – In an exclusive interview with the Trouble Shooters, the new head of the FBI’s San Antonio office is warning you about the alarming rise in cyber crimes. Reports have skyrocketed during the pandemic. Last year, the FBI handled 847,376 complaints costing people and businesses $6.9 billion.
news4sanantonio.com
Pop-up showers today, much more rain this weekend
SAN ANTONIO - Today and Friday continue to trend toward mainly dry conditions for the region with a random pop-up shower or storm possible, but I can't go much higher than a 10-20% rain chance. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible with storms. Both days climb into the lower to mid 90s.
news4sanantonio.com
Police seeking information in fatal Eastside shooting from 2019
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 36-year-old, Anthony Donnell Clark. Clark was gunned down on September 1, 2019, towards the Eastside of town on East Commerce St. in the early hours of the morning. Police say Clark was hanging out with...
news4sanantonio.com
Migrants being held hostage at South Side motel run over by captor, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A potential hostage situation on the city's South Side ends with shots fire, and leaves two men in the hospital. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Berg's Mill Motel off South Presa Street near Old Corpus Christi Road. Police said they believe that four...
