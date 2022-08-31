ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Baby box proposal expands on Safe Haven infant surrender plan by adding anonymity

SAN ANTONIO - Now that almost all abortions are illegal in Texas, a plan to help people legally surrender unwanted infants is being promoted by Councilman John Courage. He led a news conference today on the steps of City Hall to propose expanding the seldom-used Safe Haven program by adding baby boxes at the 54 area fire stations.
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Scattered showers and storms expected

SAN ANTONIO - Mostly cloudy skies. Warm and humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers/storms will begin to increase in coverage the next several hours. Greatest chance to see that activity around San Antonio will be later this afternoon/evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible, with some areas seeing localized flooding. Heaviest of the activity will be focused south of HWY 90. Lingering showers possible overnight.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

New funding will help expand STEM opportunities for the visually impaired

New funding, a university's ingenuity, and a leading advocate's guidance could now result in sought-after jobs in coding for the blind and visually impaired. Even with a lot of developments in recent years, much of the internet isn't accessible for people with visual impairments. In 2020, a technology called Codejumper...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

House built in 1859 robbed of historic heirlooms

SAN ANTONIO - The search is on for whoever broke into a historic home south of downtown, leaving quite a mess behind. Vandals broke into the historic Yturri-Edmunds homestead off Mission Road near Roosevelt Avenue. They kicked in the doors of the 1859 house museum, stealing Victorian-era artifacts, damaging furniture, and breaking the heads off statues and dolls.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

'Baby boxes' for parents wanting to anonymously turn over infants gaining support

SAN ANTONIO - Parents who want to leave their infants at Safe Haven locations might soon have more options. At least half of the San Antonio City Council members are pushing to expand the Safe Haven Program that allows parents to anonymously turn over their infants. By adding baby boxes at locations across the city, the goal is to reduce the number of infants that are abandoned by parents who may not want them or don't believe they can care for them.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Third Annual Heroes Sports Dove Hunt Fundraiser

Supporting our heroes of the armed forces is of the highest importance to the team at Heroes Sports. Founder Mike Barker talks about their annual dove hunt happening this weekend and how it gives back to our heroes. Third Annual Heroes Sports Dove Hunt Fundraiser. September 3, 2022, 2pm –...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Overcrowded buses cause concern for parents

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - "A couple of days ago, they had my son sitting on the floor of the bus along with other students," says mom of two, Courtney Rawson. She's upset with how crowded the buses have become in the Comal Independent School District (CISD). Rawson said she spends a quarter of a tank of gas after she found out her son had to ride on the floor on the way home from school.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
NewsBreak
news4sanantonio.com

Jury has found Michelle Barrientes Vela guilty of Tampering with Evidence

SAN ANTONIO - Former Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable, Michelle Barrientes Vela, has been found guilty of Tampering with Evidence. Prosecutors say Vela tried covering up documents related to an investigation into her time in office, in particular, allegations she improperly forced a family to pay her $100s to provide them security during an Easter celebration at a Westside park back in 2019. Vela resigned later that year after announcing her run for Bexar County Sheriff.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

New head of FBI San Antonio warns about alarming rise in cyber crimes

SAN ANTONIO – In an exclusive interview with the Trouble Shooters, the new head of the FBI’s San Antonio office is warning you about the alarming rise in cyber crimes. Reports have skyrocketed during the pandemic. Last year, the FBI handled 847,376 complaints costing people and businesses $6.9 billion.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Pop-up showers today, much more rain this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - Today and Friday continue to trend toward mainly dry conditions for the region with a random pop-up shower or storm possible, but I can't go much higher than a 10-20% rain chance. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible with storms. Both days climb into the lower to mid 90s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police seeking information in fatal Eastside shooting from 2019

SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 36-year-old, Anthony Donnell Clark. Clark was gunned down on September 1, 2019, towards the Eastside of town on East Commerce St. in the early hours of the morning. Police say Clark was hanging out with...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

