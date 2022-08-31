ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise Beach, MO

Outsider.com

LOOK: Extremely Rare Two-Headed Kitten Born in Arkansas

At Outsider, we’ve covered rare instances of genetic mutations causing two-headed snakes and turtles. However, in this incredibly shocking case, a two-headed kitten was born in Arkansas last week, and the pictures are astounding. According to local outlet KYTV, owner Ariel Contreras named the cat “Harvey.” She named it...
Daily Mail

Love at first stripe! Adorable rhino and zebra babies become best mates at sanctuary after they were found orphaned in the wild

Adorable pictures show the ‘live-saving’ friendship of seven-month-old rhino Daisy and zebra Modjadji who were both rescued by an orphan animal sanctuary in South Africa. Daisy and Modjadji, whose name means ‘rain queen’, were both nurtured back to health at Care For Wild animal sanctuary in the Barberton Nature Reserve near South Africa’s border with Eswatini.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

After 30 Years of Being Tortured For Entertainment, These Elephants Were Reunited!

Riding an elephant may seem like the epitome of adventure and harmony with nature. Sadly, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Jahn and Chok were victims of wildlife entertainment in Thailand for 30 years. They were forced to spend hours every day giving rides with the sun scorching their bodies, day in and day out. That was until World Animal Protection rescued them!
PUBLIC SAFETY
Whiskey Riff

Bull Moose Dives Headfirst Off Cliff… Just Swims Away Like No Big Deal

And even though this chap did, I still don’t think they do. I can’t imagine it was very graceful either, moose aren’t exactly known for being graceful…. This event took place of the island of Newfoundland on the eastern coast of Canada. Moose in Newfoundland have no natural predators and have become so abundant in the area that they are literally a nuisance. A nuisance animal that large leads to some pretty interesting interactions.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Weasel Takes Flight on the Back of a Woodpecker

There are some outdoor images that will just live on forever. If you don’t know about the weasel and woodpecker photo, get ready to have your mind blown. This is one of those pictures that has been around for what seems like forever, but it never gets old. And every time I see it, I just hope this is going on every day somewhere out in the wild.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Dog Is Rejected Over And Over Again Until This Woman Sees His Beauty

Sometimes individuals criticize others based solely on their outward look, neglecting to consider their true attractiveness. Lucky was abandoned several times just because he stood out from the other dogs. Many individuals who came into contact with him during his life were overwhelmed by what they saw and decided not to give themselves the opportunity to meet this lovely dog, but one person did.
AUSTIN, TX
Whiskey Riff

Hunter With A Death Wish Almost Finds It In The Form Of A MONSTER Bull Moose

Please folks, don’t go looking for death out there. Nature is wild and unforgiving; these animals won’t think twice about running you right over. Moose are the most dangerous animals in our forests. It seems surprising yet not all at the same time. 99.9-percent of interactions are completely innocent, ending with the moose heading in the opposite direction of you. The interactions that are not innocent have a highly likelihood of you getting seriously hurt…
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Clueless Photographer Has No Idea When Huge Black Bear Walks Up Right Beside Him

A hapless nature photographer was recently caught on tape having a very close call with a wild black bear. The bizarre encounter was posted by Instagram user cnecula19 for the world to see. In the clip, the photographer is completely oblivious to the hefty wild animal being an arm’s length away. Lucky for the dedicated photographer, the bear ignores the careless human. He continues to snap pictures as the disinterested bear crosses a road back into the woods.
ANIMALS
msn.com

African long-tailed shrikes escape from Minnesota Zoo

The Minnesota Zoo last month lost four magpie shrikes after the birds took flight out a door, which had been mistakenly left ajar in the Zoo's aviary. Zoo officials say one of the missing birds has since been safely returned to its habitat and efforts are ongoing to identify and track the other three.
ANIMALS

