Read full article on original website
Related
PHOTO: Giant Crocodile Spotted Carrying Dead Man’s Body Through Lagoon
In disturbing news out of Mexico, a crocodile was spotted dragging a dead body through lagoon waters recently. Journalist Porfirio Ibarra posted a video of the incident on Twitter, showing the crocodile swimming through the waters of Laguna del Carpintero in Tampico Tamaulipas carrying the deceased man in its jaws.
LOOK: Extremely Rare Two-Headed Kitten Born in Arkansas
At Outsider, we’ve covered rare instances of genetic mutations causing two-headed snakes and turtles. However, in this incredibly shocking case, a two-headed kitten was born in Arkansas last week, and the pictures are astounding. According to local outlet KYTV, owner Ariel Contreras named the cat “Harvey.” She named it...
Sighting of a 'big cat-like creature' by a dogwalker at UK beauty spot could be linked to summer drought, says wildlife expert
A 'big cat' sighting at a UK beauty spot could be linked to drought, according to a wildlife expert. Patsy Toleman, from Hempsted, Gloucester, spotted the 'big-cat like creature' near a stream while taking her dog for a morning walk. Mrs Toleman initially thought it was a black Labrador but...
Earning its stripes: Incredible moment zebra sinks its teeth into a crocodile's throat after the predator lay in wait to attack herd crossing a river in Kenya
This is the incredible moment a zebra sunk its teeth into a crocodile's throat, turning the tables on the predator after it lay in wait to attack a herd crossing a river in Kenya. Amazingly, the zebra was able to successfully defend itself from being trapped in the jaws of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baby Hippo Melts Hearts for Breaking Out of Enclosure to Be With Giraffes
A baby hippo has delighted visitors to Copenhagen zoo for breaking out and causing havoc.
WATCH: Bear Starts Dragging Moose Calf Away Before Mom Gets Involved
In this incredible video posted to Instagram, a bear is depicted mauling a moose calf and attempting to drag it away further into the woods. The people videoing the scene stand at a safe distance on the other side of the road. At first, it seems as though the video...
Love at first stripe! Adorable rhino and zebra babies become best mates at sanctuary after they were found orphaned in the wild
Adorable pictures show the ‘live-saving’ friendship of seven-month-old rhino Daisy and zebra Modjadji who were both rescued by an orphan animal sanctuary in South Africa. Daisy and Modjadji, whose name means ‘rain queen’, were both nurtured back to health at Care For Wild animal sanctuary in the Barberton Nature Reserve near South Africa’s border with Eswatini.
One Green Planet
After 30 Years of Being Tortured For Entertainment, These Elephants Were Reunited!
Riding an elephant may seem like the epitome of adventure and harmony with nature. Sadly, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Jahn and Chok were victims of wildlife entertainment in Thailand for 30 years. They were forced to spend hours every day giving rides with the sun scorching their bodies, day in and day out. That was until World Animal Protection rescued them!
RELATED PEOPLE
Bull Moose Dives Headfirst Off Cliff… Just Swims Away Like No Big Deal
And even though this chap did, I still don’t think they do. I can’t imagine it was very graceful either, moose aren’t exactly known for being graceful…. This event took place of the island of Newfoundland on the eastern coast of Canada. Moose in Newfoundland have no natural predators and have become so abundant in the area that they are literally a nuisance. A nuisance animal that large leads to some pretty interesting interactions.
PHOTO: Weasel Takes Flight on the Back of a Woodpecker
There are some outdoor images that will just live on forever. If you don’t know about the weasel and woodpecker photo, get ready to have your mind blown. This is one of those pictures that has been around for what seems like forever, but it never gets old. And every time I see it, I just hope this is going on every day somewhere out in the wild.
dailyphew.com
Dog Is Rejected Over And Over Again Until This Woman Sees His Beauty
Sometimes individuals criticize others based solely on their outward look, neglecting to consider their true attractiveness. Lucky was abandoned several times just because he stood out from the other dogs. Many individuals who came into contact with him during his life were overwhelmed by what they saw and decided not to give themselves the opportunity to meet this lovely dog, but one person did.
Hunter With A Death Wish Almost Finds It In The Form Of A MONSTER Bull Moose
Please folks, don’t go looking for death out there. Nature is wild and unforgiving; these animals won’t think twice about running you right over. Moose are the most dangerous animals in our forests. It seems surprising yet not all at the same time. 99.9-percent of interactions are completely innocent, ending with the moose heading in the opposite direction of you. The interactions that are not innocent have a highly likelihood of you getting seriously hurt…
IN THIS ARTICLE
Abby De La Rosa Showed Off The House Nick Cannon Just Bought For Her And Said That She's "So Grateful"
It comes amid rumors that Nick Cannon is expecting a third child with Abby De La Rosa and his 10th overall.
WATCH: Clueless Photographer Has No Idea When Huge Black Bear Walks Up Right Beside Him
A hapless nature photographer was recently caught on tape having a very close call with a wild black bear. The bizarre encounter was posted by Instagram user cnecula19 for the world to see. In the clip, the photographer is completely oblivious to the hefty wild animal being an arm’s length away. Lucky for the dedicated photographer, the bear ignores the careless human. He continues to snap pictures as the disinterested bear crosses a road back into the woods.
WATCH: Raccoon Suddenly Appears as Man Films Intense Battle Between Two Cottonmouths
Out in the great outdoors, you never know what you might see. Just when this person thought they were filming snakes, a raccoon joins in. Filming things in nature can be exciting and very rewarding. You might wait around all day for the perfect shot, and then it gets made even more perfect.
I paid $150 to cuddle cows. I expected it to be like the Instagram Reels, but it was totally disappointing.
The author says the cows were more interested in the bucket of food than getting cuddled or offering emotional support.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
African long-tailed shrikes escape from Minnesota Zoo
The Minnesota Zoo last month lost four magpie shrikes after the birds took flight out a door, which had been mistakenly left ajar in the Zoo's aviary. Zoo officials say one of the missing birds has since been safely returned to its habitat and efforts are ongoing to identify and track the other three.
msn.com
Corgi's Precious Reaction to Meeting a Herd of Cows Is Just the Sweetest
You can take the dog from the herd, but you can never take the herding from the dog. Just look at sweet little Hudson! This floofy corgi boy is showing off his herding skills for his mama while out on a walk, and TikTok just can't get enough. @Hudsonthefluffyco knew...
Comments / 0