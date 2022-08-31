Read full article on original website
11-year-old boy struck by vehicle in North County
An 11-year-old boy was hospitalized Friday after being hit by a vehicle in Vista, authorities said.
Investigation underway after 11-year-old boy struck by car in Vista
San Diego County deputies are investigating a car crash in Vista where a child was struck by a car while crossing a street Friday evening.
Woman seriously injured after crash involving police officer in San Diego
A 21-year-old woman was hospitalized after a crash involving a police officer in the College East neighborhood on Friday.
NBC San Diego
Woman Charged With Kidnapping 2-Year-Old at Escondido Park
Police said a homeless woman snatched a 2-year-old son from his babysitter while she was buying him ice cream Thursday in Escondido. “He is the light of our lives, just the happiest little 2-year-old,“ parent Emily Ramirez said. Two-year-old Ralph Ramirez's happy place is Grape Day Park. He’s with...
19-year-old stabbed to death near Imperial Beach pier
A 19-year-old man was killed in a stabbing near the Imperial Beach pier, San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced Friday.
Hit-and-run suspect arrested after crash into bus stop
Authorities arrested a 63-year-old man suspected of running off after his car crashed into a bus stop in Vista, injuring another man, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced Friday.
Seven drivers were issued citations during Chula Vista checkpoint
Seven drivers were issued citations for driving unlicensed/suspended licenses at a DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista.
crimevoice.com
San Diego police arrest man in connection to alleged “sideshow takeover”
A San Diego man was recently arrested in connection to an alleged “sideshow takeover,” according to police. On the night of August 13th, police were alerted to a planned “sideshow takeover” of multiple intersections in the city — Camino Ruiz and Carroll Canyon, Lakehurst and Clairemont, Mission Bay and Garnet, University and Normal, and Roselle and Sorrento, as well as the 400 block of Anita Street in Chula Vista, police said.
Officer in City Heights police shooting identified
SAN DIEGO — Authorities Thursday released the name of the San Diego police officer who fatally shot a suspect in City Heights last week. Officer Mitchel Tani opened fire on Scholar Wang, 48, on Aug. 23 in a home on Bridgeview Drive, according to a news release from San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Tani has […]
Suspected DUI Driver Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Wrong-Way 52 Freeway Crash
A suspected drunken driver who allegedly drove the wrong way on state Route 52 near Kearny Mesa and crashed head-on into another vehicle, killing that motorist, pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that include gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Maricela Diaz, 23, is accused in a predawn crash on Aug....
chulavistatoday.com
Police, family seeks help in locating 51-year old at-risk man missing since Sunday
(Loren Hobrock at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Courtesy of Lauren Cornish.) A man with developmental disabilities has been missing for nearly a week, and the Chula Vista Police, alongside his family, ask for the public’s help in locating his whereabouts. Loren Hobrock is a 51-year-old man and...
Body found in water at Oceanside park prompts suspicious death investigation
Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in the water at a North County park, Oceanside Police Department announced Thursday.
San Diego Channel
Chula Vista police looking for 51-year-old man missing since Sunday
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department says it is looking for a 51-year-old who has been missing since Sunday after he walked away from The Arc of San Diego, an independent living facility. The facility where Loren Hobrock lives is located on the 300 block...
Firefighters extinguish Oceanside brush fire
The fire broke out in the 4000 block of Oceanside Boulevard, just near Corporate Center Drive.
Chula Vista skateboarder injured in hit-and-run
The man riding a skateboard was hit by a white Mercedes at around 11:24 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.
NBC San Diego
Man Who Killed Carlsbad Hiker at 17 Sentenced to 7 Years Behind Bars
The man who pleaded guilty to murdering a 68-year-old hiker as a teenager in North County was sentenced on Thursday to 7 years behind bars, according to a San Diego Superior Court spokesperson. Haloa Beaudet pleaded guilty to a murder count in connection with the fatal stabbing of Lisa Thorborg,...
NBC San Diego
Body Discovered in Guajome Lake in Oceanside After Foul Smell Reported
A body turned up in an Oceanside lake Wednesday, the Oceanside Police Department reported. Patrol officers responding to a report of a foul odor in the area of Guajome Lake discovered the body in the water shortly after 11:30 a.m., OPD said. OPD detectives and the San Diego County Medical...
Suspects arrested in Spring Valley shooting
A woman, two men and a teenage boy were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly taking part in a gang-related shooting in Spring Valley that injured a passing driver two weeks ago.
Man who murdered woman on Carlsbad hiking trail receives 7 year sentence
SAN DIEGO — A man has been sentenced to seven years for the murder of Lisa Thorborg who he pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing on a Carlsbad hiking trail when he was 17-years-old. The defendant, Haloa Beaudet, was arrested as a juvenile and charged in the murder of Lisa...
sduptownnews.com
Health, safety concerns for transgender woman held without bail
A local transgender woman, Nikki Yach, is being held in jail for the duration of her trial for violence at a demonstration in Pacific Beach in early 2021. At a bail hearing on Aug. 19 in San Diego Superior Court, the judge asked Deputy District Attorney Mackenzie Harvey to prove why Yach should be held without bail for the entire trial and Yach’s attorney, Jerry Leahy, to demonstrate what bail was within her means to pay but would still provide an incentive to show up to court.
