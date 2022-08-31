ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

NBC San Diego

Woman Charged With Kidnapping 2-Year-Old at Escondido Park

Police said a homeless woman snatched a 2-year-old son from his babysitter while she was buying him ice cream Thursday in Escondido. “He is the light of our lives, just the happiest little 2-year-old,“ parent Emily Ramirez said. Two-year-old Ralph Ramirez's happy place is Grape Day Park. He’s with...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Chula Vista, CA
crimevoice.com

San Diego police arrest man in connection to alleged “sideshow takeover”

A San Diego man was recently arrested in connection to an alleged “sideshow takeover,” according to police. On the night of August 13th, police were alerted to a planned “sideshow takeover” of multiple intersections in the city — Camino Ruiz and Carroll Canyon, Lakehurst and Clairemont, Mission Bay and Garnet, University and Normal, and Roselle and Sorrento, as well as the 400 block of Anita Street in Chula Vista, police said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Officer in City Heights police shooting identified

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Thursday released the name of the San Diego police officer who fatally shot a suspect in City Heights last week. Officer Mitchel Tani opened fire on Scholar Wang, 48, on Aug. 23 in a home on Bridgeview Drive, according to a news release from San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Tani has […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Chula Vista police looking for 51-year-old man missing since Sunday

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department says it is looking for a 51-year-old who has been missing since Sunday after he walked away from The Arc of San Diego, an independent living facility. The facility where Loren Hobrock lives is located on the 300 block...
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Who Killed Carlsbad Hiker at 17 Sentenced to 7 Years Behind Bars

The man who pleaded guilty to murdering a 68-year-old hiker as a teenager in North County was sentenced on Thursday to 7 years behind bars, according to a San Diego Superior Court spokesperson. Haloa Beaudet pleaded guilty to a murder count in connection with the fatal stabbing of Lisa Thorborg,...
CARLSBAD, CA
NBC San Diego

Body Discovered in Guajome Lake in Oceanside After Foul Smell Reported

A body turned up in an Oceanside lake Wednesday, the Oceanside Police Department reported. Patrol officers responding to a report of a foul odor in the area of Guajome Lake discovered the body in the water shortly after 11:30 a.m., OPD said. OPD detectives and the San Diego County Medical...
OCEANSIDE, CA
sduptownnews.com

Health, safety concerns for transgender woman held without bail

A local transgender woman, Nikki Yach, is being held in jail for the duration of her trial for violence at a demonstration in Pacific Beach in early 2021. At a bail hearing on Aug. 19 in San Diego Superior Court, the judge asked Deputy District Attorney Mackenzie Harvey to prove why Yach should be held without bail for the entire trial and Yach’s attorney, Jerry Leahy, to demonstrate what bail was within her means to pay but would still provide an incentive to show up to court.
SAN DIEGO, CA

