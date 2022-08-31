ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Mandy Lucas
3d ago

Illinois has been rife with fraud, starting at the top, down, for years. Pritzker is just as bad as the last several if not worse. Add in Lightfoot, Foxx, Duckworth, Durbin, Preckwinkle.. our state is one of the worst to live in. This is why employers are leaving, residents are leaving, at the fastest pace ever seen. However, as long as we have these machine, mail in ballots and no over sight.. it'll continue.

Sherry Ramey
3d ago

FIRE PRITZKER/LIGHTFOOT/FOXX. Much of the mountain of problems will go away. Put in qualified people in Chicago Illinois.

Harold
3d ago

pritsker is using Federal money sent to help the people of Illinois for personal gain. the fraud has been proven and will go nowhere

wmay.com

Illinois ranks 40th for election integrity

(The Center Square) – Illinois didn’t fare well in a review of state laws pertaining to election integrity performed by the Heritage Foundation. Zack Smith, a legal fellow with the Heritage Foundation, reviewed election law in all 50 states on a variety of issues. “And we ranked them...
State
spotonillinois.com

Bailey: 'JB Pritzker owes the students of Illinois an apology'

Sen. Darren Bailey says that Gov. Pritzker owes the students an apology. In an Aug. 29 Facebook post, Gubernatorial candidate and Bailey took aim at Pritzker for school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. "JB Pritzker owes the students of Illinois an apology," Bailey said on Facebook.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
wmay.com

Obstacles persist in providing broadband to many Illinois communities

(The Center Square) – Despite increasing awareness of the importance of broadband, many residents of rural areas, federally subsidized public and multifamily housing have no access to high-speed internet service. According to research by Pew Charitable Trusts, an internet access survey found that only 34% of public housing households...
wmay.com

GOP treasurer candidate continues to push against taxing retirement income

(The Center Square) – Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer Tom Demmer continues to push against his opponent, Mike Frerichs, and vows to stop any possible taxing of retirement income in the state. Demmer, a Republican state representative from Dixon, faces Frerichs, the incumbent Democrat, in the November election. Demmer...
wmay.com

Illinois Economy Growing, But At Slower Pace

Illinois’s economy is still growing… but the rate of growth continues to slow, according to the latest University of Illinois Flash Index. The index is a monthly measure of economic indicators, including personal income, corporate, and sales taxes. August marked the fifth straight month of decline in the index, which fell from 104.9 down to 104.5. Any reading above 100 signals growth, but a lower number means slower growth.
WAND TV

Pritzker administration launches state-wide employment and retention strategy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor Pritzker announced new measures on Wednesday to address staffing shortages in Illinois agencies that provide essential health and safety services to Illinois’ most vulnerable residents. The State is working to fill vacancies and hire thousands of frontline workers in the Departments of Human Services,...
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K

The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
hoiabc.com

Vote by mail now offered as permanent option for Illinois voters

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Notices from election officials across the state are coming into Illinois resident mail boxes. Whether they’re letters or pink postcards like they are for Peoria voters, they’re all offering the option to cast a ballot through the mail permanently. It’s a part...
FOX 2

New Illinois law offers alternative options for college textbooks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new law recently signed by Governor Pritzker may help college students save some money amidst the high price of tuition. The new law, sponsored by State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign), requires universities to give students access to online versions of their course materials on the first day of class. These […]
NBC Chicago

Who is Eligible For Illinois' Income and Property Tax Rebates? Here's What to Know

In less than a month, thousands of Illinois residents will begin receiving a stimulus check of sorts, in the form of a tax rebate. Beginning Sept. 12, the state will start distributing one-time income and property tax relief payments, which were included in the Family Relief Plan, a part of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's budget signed into law earlier this year. Distribution is expected to take an estimated eight weeks, according to Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza.
wpsdlocal6.com

Illinois Department of Transportation seeking seasonal workers for 'snowbird' program

SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced they're looking for seasonal workers to help with snow-and-ice removal across the state this winter,. According to the Thursday release, the seasonal positions are part of Illinois' 'snowbird' program, in which Snow Removal Operators and Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers help maintain over 45,000 lane miles statewide during the winter.
Q985

Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America

Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
