New Orleans, LA

WGNO

Rising Pearl River floods St. Tammany subdivision

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) – After torrential rain in the East, the Pearl River continues to rise and is creeping into a St. Tammany Parish neighborhood. As drivers approach the intersection of Magnolia Drive and Sycamore Drive in the River Gardens subdivision in rural Slidell, the road disappears; it is under water, making the homes along […]
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

Sewerage and Water Board responds to burst pipe in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans and Fleming Construction are performing an emergency closure due to a 12-inch damaged water main at the intersection of Carondelet and Cilo streets. The known impacted blocks are:. Carondelet Street and Clio Street intersection. Carondelet Street (Clio Street to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 90

Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit and Run Crash on US 90. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, on September 2, 2022, around 3:30 a.m., Troopers with LSP Troop B began investigating a hit and run crash on the upper level of US 90B west (Westbank Expressway) near Ames Boulevard in Jefferson Parish. Two unidentified adult males were killed in the crash.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

2 killed in hit-and-run on West Bank Expressway: reports

Two people were killed in a hit-and-run Friday morning on the West Bank Expressway, according to WDSU. Update: Truck rear-ended scooter, killing 2 in Marrero hit-and-run The westbound lanes of US 90B closed at Ames Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. and reopened around 7:15 a.m., state traffic officials said. Louisiana State...
MARRERO, LA
fox8live.com

Indefinite closure of five deteriorating Hwy. 90 bridges frustrating North Shore drivers, business owners

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The West Pearl River Bridge on Highway 90 near Slidell closed indefinitely on May 24, 2022, after inspectors with the Department of Transportation and Development found that the deterioration of the steel truss had reached a point that it was no longer safe for drivers. Inspectors closed four other bridges along the same stretch of highway due to similar structural deficiencies.
SLIDELL, LA
WWL-AMFM

Man shot in New Orleans CBD

Gunfire rang out Thursday evening near the intersection of South Claiborne Avenue and Tulane Avenue in New Orleans. “Around 6:30 p.m. a call was received reporting shots fired,” NOPD said in an email.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

