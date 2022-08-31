Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Traffic Alert: Road closures ahead of Southern Decadence
Drivers will not be able to cross Bourbon Street during the event
NOLA.com
A home or a projectile? St. Tammany Parish Council rejects mobile homes in storm-vulnerable area
Flanked by her husband and young son, Natasha Jones pleaded with the St. Tammany Parish Council to let her family put a mobile home on the corner of Oak Street and Lakeview Drive near Slidell, calling it their best shot at having a home. But while council members were obviously...
Rising Pearl River floods St. Tammany subdivision
SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) – After torrential rain in the East, the Pearl River continues to rise and is creeping into a St. Tammany Parish neighborhood. As drivers approach the intersection of Magnolia Drive and Sycamore Drive in the River Gardens subdivision in rural Slidell, the road disappears; it is under water, making the homes along […]
Boil water advisory up for New Orleans East
The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for a limited portion of New Orleans East, which includes the area bounded by Paris Road, Vanderkloot Avenue, Morrison Road and Haynes Boulevard.
WDSU
Sewerage and Water Board responds to burst pipe in Central City
NEW ORLEANS — Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans and Fleming Construction are performing an emergency closure due to a 12-inch damaged water main at the intersection of Carondelet and Cilo streets. The known impacted blocks are:. Carondelet Street and Clio Street intersection. Carondelet Street (Clio Street to...
Could a Jackson-type water crisis happen in New Orleans? There are similarities
NEW ORLEANS — Sewerage and Water Board crews were in the Little Woods neighborhood Friday, repairing a water line break in the 7300 block of Hickman Street. It’s not far from where crews recently attached a new main to the city’s aging network of underground pipes. “800...
fox8live.com
Alleged copper theft leads to massive water main break in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A common New Orleans crime led to some big issues Tuesday (Aug. 30) off Tulane Avenue. A massive geyser shot up more than 20 feet for much of the day outside of Sidney Torres’ IV Waste on South Pierce Street. “We never thought that this...
WDSU
Central Grocery's muffulettas on sale across metro area as business recovers from Ida
NEW ORLEANS — An iconic New Orleans business is still on the road to recovery, but you can still get their famed food around the metro area. Central Grocery, the historic Italian market in the French Quarter, is selling its muffulettas at businesses and grocery stores across southeast Louisiana.
wwno.org
Shorter waits, extended hours, new RTA app: See changes coming to New Orleans public transit
In just a few weeks, bus routes across New Orleans are getting a big upgrade. On Sept. 25, many routes will see significantly shorter wait times, as well as extended hours into the evenings and on weekends. “This is the first major redesign of the transit network since Hurricane Katrina,”...
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish offering sandbags ahead of forecasted Pearl River flood stage
St. Tammany Parish is offering free sandbags ahead of the forecasted Pearl River flooding that is forecasted to take place next week. The National Weather Service projections show that the Pearl River near Pearl River gauge will crest at 17 inches on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Sandbags will be available...
WDSU
Circle K promoting one-day sale on gas at certain New Orleans locations
NEW ORLEANS — Some New Orleans area Circle K gas stations are providing cheaper gas, but only on Thursday. Circle K is hosting its Circle K Fuel Day, where gas will be 40 cents cheaper at certain locations. The drop in gas prices at these locations will only be...
2 People Dead After Fatal Hit And Run In Marrero (Marrero, LA)
Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal accident and double hit-and-run. The incident is reported to have taken place early on Friday. LSP reports that at around 3:30 AM, officers responded to [..]
Man died in sweltering senior apartment after Hurricane Ida, family still searching for answers
NEW ORLEANS — After Hurricane Ida, five people living in senior apartments in New Orleans died in the sweltering heat. Some didn't have enough food or water and were stuck on upper floors. One year later, one family is still looking for answers. The Archdiocese of New Orleans runs...
Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 90
Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit and Run Crash on US 90. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, on September 2, 2022, around 3:30 a.m., Troopers with LSP Troop B began investigating a hit and run crash on the upper level of US 90B west (Westbank Expressway) near Ames Boulevard in Jefferson Parish. Two unidentified adult males were killed in the crash.
NOLA.com
2 killed in hit-and-run on West Bank Expressway: reports
Two people were killed in a hit-and-run Friday morning on the West Bank Expressway, according to WDSU. Update: Truck rear-ended scooter, killing 2 in Marrero hit-and-run The westbound lanes of US 90B closed at Ames Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. and reopened around 7:15 a.m., state traffic officials said. Louisiana State...
wbrz.com
Rowdy guests causing small town officials in Livingston Parish to create new rules
KILLIAN - A quiet, peaceful home overlooking the Tickfaw River could be yours for less than $300 a night, all through a short-term rental. The neighbors say that is where the problem lies. People are showing up on weekends, hosting loud and rowdy parties into the night. "It's new traffic...
fox8live.com
Indefinite closure of five deteriorating Hwy. 90 bridges frustrating North Shore drivers, business owners
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The West Pearl River Bridge on Highway 90 near Slidell closed indefinitely on May 24, 2022, after inspectors with the Department of Transportation and Development found that the deterioration of the steel truss had reached a point that it was no longer safe for drivers. Inspectors closed four other bridges along the same stretch of highway due to similar structural deficiencies.
WWL-TV
2 killed as pickup strikes scooter on West Bank Expressway in hit and run
MARRERO, La. — State Police are on the lookout for a white, 2004 white, extended cab Ford F-150 with a silver toolbox in the bed following a crash on the West Bank Expressway that left two men dead early Friday morning. State Police said the crash occurred around 3:30...
Man shot in New Orleans CBD
Gunfire rang out Thursday evening near the intersection of South Claiborne Avenue and Tulane Avenue in New Orleans. “Around 6:30 p.m. a call was received reporting shots fired,” NOPD said in an email.
NOPD searches for suspect and victims vehicle in Mid-City carjacking
According to the NOPD, the incident happened on August 31, in the 4100 block of South Carrollton Avenue.
