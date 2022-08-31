Read full article on original website
WTHR
Sullivan man jailed for child molesting underage girl
SULLIVAN, Indiana — Indiana State Police arrested a Sullivan man following a criminal investigation into allegations of child molesting. After receiving information that a girl under the age of 14 had been molested, police arrested 25-year-old Bryce Robison. Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler reviewed evidence in the case and...
One charged with murder in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that one woman is in custody and charged with murder after conducting an investigation into a shooting death. Angela Thomas, 54, of Indianapolis has been charged with the murder of Timothy Tomey, 54, of Indianapolis. At around 3:45 on September 2, deputies were dispatched […]
WTHI
Indiana woman charged with murder of husband
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A death investigation in Parke County leads to the arrest of one Indiana woman. Sheriff Justin Cole with the Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened on Friday. He says officers were dispatched to Hideaway Road just off of Putnam Road. Here, deputies found Timothy...
wbiw.com
Bedford woman arrested after slapping man in the face
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department officers were called to 53 Farmer Street on Wednesday at 8:50 p.m. after a report of a domestic fight. A male reported he had been punched in the face and then slapped three times in the...
hi99.com
Three arrested in connection to a burglary
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people were arrested in connection to a burglary investigation in Greene County. The arrests happened on September 2nd, at around 9:30 a.m. According to a press release, a search warrant was executed by the GCSD and the Indiana Conservation Officers on a residence...
MyWabashValley.com
One arrested after incident at VCSC school
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Vigo County School Corporation, one person was arrested after a low-level threat that was not substantiated was made to Ben Franklin Elementary. VCSC said the building was secured and THPD arrived quickly. At no time was a child in danger, school...
WTHR
Police arrest 3 teens in series of Bartholomew County thefts
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Bartholomew County arrested three teens in an ongoing investigation involving burglaries and thefts in the city of Columbus and elsewhere in the county. Arrested were:. Dakota C. Purvis, 18, Columbus. Antwaun T. Jones, 18, Elizabethtown. A 16-year-old male whose name was not shared due...
Bloomington man shoots suspected burglar trying to get into his bedroom
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington are investigating the shooting of a man who allegedly tried to break into a home early Thursday morning. According to police, a man called 911 to report a burglary in progress at his home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. As officers responded, the man said the suspected burglar broke a window to his bedroom and was trying to get inside. The resident said he then shot at the intruder.
wevv.com
Mom arrested for threatening to blow up Indiana school while waiting for her kids, police say
A mom is behind bars in Terre Haute, Indiana, after threatening to blow up a local school, police said Friday. The Terre Haute Police Department says the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. on Friday, when a parent was waiting for her children outside of Ben Franklin school. At some point,...
Bloomington Police investigate Thursday morning shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Investigators with the Bloomington Police Department are looking into a shooting that began with an attempted burglary of a home early Thursday. Just after 5 a.m., the Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatcher Center got a call about a burglary in progress at a home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. […]
wrtv.com
Bloomington Police searching for suspect after woman assaulted in parking garage
BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who sexually assaulted a woman inside a parking garage. An 18-year-old woman told police that on Sept. 1, she entered a parking garage near North Morton Street and West 6th Street. As she climbed the stairs, the woman told investigators she thought a man was following her.
Police: Suspect punched pastor in face and assaulted officer and K9 in Danville
DANVILLE, Ind. — A 31-year-old Plainfield man is under arrest and facing a lengthy list of felony and misdemeanor charges after police said he committed a series of crimes Tuesday night. According to the Danville Metropolitan Police Department, a 911 hang up call to the Hendricks County Communications Center around 9 p.m. Tuesday alerted officers […]
WANE-TV
ISP: Trooper delivers a woman’s baby in French Lick
ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A quick-thinking Indiana State Police trooper who is also a certified EMT helped deliver a woman’s baby at a home in French Lick on Wednesday. Emergency dispatchers received a call from a woman who was in labor at her home at about 5:20 p.m., state police said in a media release. The woman did not think she could get to the hospital in time, and that’s when Trooper Mackenzi Alexander heard the location of the home and began making her way there.
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police detective arrested after stealing a gun from evidence
BLOOMINGTON – A probable cause affidavit filed in Monroe County Circuit Court 9 in the case against Indiana State detective Daniel Crozier started after Crozier has a strange conversation with a coworker. Crozier was arrested on felony charges of theft of a firearm and official misconduct. An evidence specialist...
wrtv.com
Man shot after trying to climb through bedroom window in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Police say a 39-year-old man was shot multiple times early Thursday morning as he tried to break into a home through a bedroom window. A man inside the home, located in the 1700 block of S Pinestone Court, called 911 just after 5 a.m. and said there was a burglary in progress. The man said the suspect busted in the window and was trying to get inside, so he shot at the suspect.
One dead, one hospitalized after rollover on I-69
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead and another hospitalized after a rollover wreck in Daviess County. According to the Washington Police Department, first responders were sent to the southbound lane of I-69 on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. for a rollover crash. One person had been ejected from the vehicle and another person was […]
ISP: Mother, newborn 'doing great' after state trooper helps with unconventional birth
FRENCH LICK, Ind. — One Indiana State trooper's quick, fearless actions while a baby was being born in her arms saved the life of the mother and her newborn in southern Indiana. Trooper Mackenzi Alexander responded to a call around 5 p.m. on Aug. 8 of a woman in...
MyWabashValley.com
2 injured in train vs car accident
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Knox County Sheriff, Doug Vantlin, said the driver 68-year-old, Dasil Mills, and 62-year-old passenger, Nancy Benjamin both from Washington, Indiana suffered minor injuries. Original: Two people were sent to the hospital following a car vs train accident in Knox County. Assistant Chief of...
wbiw.com
Mitchell Mayor swears in new officer Josh Turner
MITCHELL – On Tuesday, Mitchell Mayor JD England swore in the Mitchell Police Department’s newest officer Josh Turner. Josh’s daughter and parents attended the swear-in ceremony. City officials are excited to have Turner as a member of the police department. The department now has 7 full-time officers...
WTHI
'They're not quite old enough to understand, but they've asked for daddy' - fatal crash impacts local family
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Trisha Waggoner lost her little brother John Waggoner on Saturday, August 27th to a car vs. motorcycle crash. "He was 22 when he passed, and he would've been 23 Sunday," his big sister Trisha Waggoner said. The crash was the most recent of what Sheriff...
