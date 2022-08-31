A number of road projects around the state will be temporarily suspended for the Labor Day weekend to accommodate the heavier traffic on Illinois highways. But not all projects can be halted, and lane reductions will remain in effect for some, including several in the immediate Springfield area. Work zone speed limits and other restrictions will remain in place for work on Interstate 55 just south of Illinois 29 and South Grand Avenue, as well as Interstate 72 just west of Springfield, and Route 97 over Walnut Street in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO