Illinois Economy Growing, But At Slower Pace
Illinois’s economy is still growing… but the rate of growth continues to slow, according to the latest University of Illinois Flash Index. The index is a monthly measure of economic indicators, including personal income, corporate, and sales taxes. August marked the fifth straight month of decline in the index, which fell from 104.9 down to 104.5. Any reading above 100 signals growth, but a lower number means slower growth.
Obstacles persist in providing broadband to many Illinois communities
(The Center Square) – Despite increasing awareness of the importance of broadband, many residents of rural areas, federally subsidized public and multifamily housing have no access to high-speed internet service. According to research by Pew Charitable Trusts, an internet access survey found that only 34% of public housing households...
Some lawmakers look to solve Illinois’ lagging economy
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Freedom Caucus, which consists of several downstate lawmakers, is looking for fixes to Illinois’ unemployment rate, which continues to lag the nation’s by nearly a full percentage point. Illinois currently has a 4.4% unemployment rate, compared to the U.S. average of...
Prison staff rep: Pritzker admin ‘placates social justice at expense of accountability’
(The Center Square) – Fentanyl-laced mail is making its way into Illinois’ corrections system and some are demanding a change in policy to make it stop. Scot Ward, president of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Corrections Lodge 263, said there are ongoing issues concerning safety of staff and inmates.
GOP treasurer candidate continues to push against taxing retirement income
(The Center Square) – Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer Tom Demmer continues to push against his opponent, Mike Frerichs, and vows to stop any possible taxing of retirement income in the state. Demmer, a Republican state representative from Dixon, faces Frerichs, the incumbent Democrat, in the November election. Demmer...
Illinois’ beer tax ranks 28th in the nation
(The Center Square) – A new report shows how individual states are taxing their beer sales. The report was done by the Tax Foundation and listed the 50 states from cheapest to most expensive state taxes on beer. Illinois finished 28th on the list with a sales tax of...
Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K
The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
Illinois ranks 40th for election integrity
(The Center Square) – Illinois didn’t fare well in a review of state laws pertaining to election integrity performed by the Heritage Foundation. Zack Smith, a legal fellow with the Heritage Foundation, reviewed election law in all 50 states on a variety of issues. “And we ranked them...
Illinois quick hits: Pilots protest into holiday weekend; illegally obtained wild animals discovered in Sandwich
Airline pilots are picketing at airports across the country, including at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. Their union said during their time off, pilots are voicing concerns for better pay and benefits, and better working conditions. Airlines have cited a pilot shortage as one of the reasons for so many cancellations and delays for travelers.
Report Documents Abuse, Mistreatment At State Mental Health Facility
An investigative report documents a pattern of violence and abuse at an Illinois mental health facility. The report published by ProPublica documented dozens of cases of alleged mistreatment of patients by staff at the Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center, a state-run institution in Southern Illinois. At least 40 criminal investigations have been opened up into incidents at the facility, and 26 employees have been charged with felonies over the past ten years, accused of beating, choking, and physically and sexually assaulting patients.
Some, But Not All, Road Projects Suspended For Labor Day Weekend
A number of road projects around the state will be temporarily suspended for the Labor Day weekend to accommodate the heavier traffic on Illinois highways. But not all projects can be halted, and lane reductions will remain in effect for some, including several in the immediate Springfield area. Work zone speed limits and other restrictions will remain in place for work on Interstate 55 just south of Illinois 29 and South Grand Avenue, as well as Interstate 72 just west of Springfield, and Route 97 over Walnut Street in Springfield.
FOP Rips Conditions Inside Illinois Prisons
A law enforcement group says conditions in Illinois prisons are getting more dangerous for staff and inmates alike… and accuses the Department of Corrections of doing nothing to improve the situation. The Fraternal Order of Police Corrections Lodge 263 claims the department has created an “anti-law enforcement, criminal-centered environment”...
IDOT Seeks Temporary Ice/Snow Removal Help
It’s still technically summer, but Illinois is putting out the call for temporary help to assist with snow and ice removal on state highways this winter. They’re called “snowbirds,” and the state Department of Transportation says to qualify, you must have a commercial driver’s license and must submit to a background check, physical and vision test, and drug and alcohol screening. Snowbirds must be available to respond to winter weather emergencies whenever they occur, including nights, weekends, and holidays.
DHS Summoned To Court Again To Face Possible Contempt Citation
Officials with the Illinois Department of Human Services have once again been ordered to appear in a Sangamon County courtroom to face a possible contempt of court citation. A Sangamon County judge has set a hearing for September 12th after DHS missed a deadline to transfer a county jail inmate to appropriate psychiatric care. Alonzo Billups was found unfit to stand trial on June 24th, and under state law should have been transferred within 20 days, but he remains in county custody more than two months later.
