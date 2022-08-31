Read full article on original website
Obituary: Cunningham, Harvey Jennings “Pat”
Harvey Jennings “Pat” Cunningham, 83, of Washington, WV, died August 31, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born Feb. 11, 1939, on Thursday, WV, the son of the late Jennings R. “Hap” and Aileen Mathers Cunningham. He graduated from Harrisville High School in 1957. Pat was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in Germany. He retired after 35 years from A.G.A. Gas Inc. of Washington, WV. Pat enjoyed going to car shows, Hot Rods, mechanic work, spending time with family, and talking about the old times.
Obituary: Starkey, Lenora Margaret
Lenora Margaret Starkey, 75, of Marietta, OH passed away on August 27, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by loving family, and with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Morris, Christopher Vernon
Christopher Vernon Morris, 63, of Belpre, OH passed away on August 29, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Scott, Joyce Ann Conner
Joyce Ann Conner Scott, 69, of Mineral Wells, WV passed away in her sleep Wednesday, August 31, 2022. She was born in Parkersburg on June 7, 1953. A daughter of the late Rollie and Dora Conner. Joyce was a member of the Big Tygart United Methodist Church. She is survived...
Obituary: Bumgarner, Lindsey Brooke
Lindsey Brooke Bumgarner, 37, of Parkersburg, WV passed away on August 28, 2022, with the compassionate care of the Willows Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Obituary: Tanner, James (Mike) Mikel
James (Mike) Mikel Tanner, 70, of Chloe, WV went home to be with the Lord on August 27, 2022. He was born on October 16, 1951, in Gassaway, WV, the son of the late Nina Mary Tanner Drake. Mike is survived by his wife, Rhonda Tanner, son, Joshua Tanner, daughter,...
The late Captain Ransford Heckert is honored by friends and family aboard his sternwheeler
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Community members came together to honor the life of Captain Ransford Heckert. Heckert’s family held the service on his sternwheeler, inviting friends to join them for one last trip on the river. Heckert received full military honors including the flag dedication to his wife, the...
This is Home: “Mad’s Muscle Men” gives back to the recovery community
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At the age of 14 Maddox Rader, now a junior at Parkersburg South High School, and his friend went to the bathroom at Parkersburg City Park during tennis practice. Rader and his friend found a man who died from an overdose. Maddox said the trauma from...
The Washington County Fair’s first day is currently underway
WASHINGTON CO., OH. (WTAP) - Today’s the first day of the Washington County Fair. It kicked off this morning with a parade through Marietta. Rides, line dancing, live music, and livestock shows are located throughout the fairgrounds and continuing throughout the four days. The president of the Washington County...
The Castle is putting on a cemetery tour Saturday
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Castle is hosting a cemetery tour tomorrow at the Valley Cemetery in Reno at 10 am. There will be reenactors portraying residents during various times in history that are in the cemetery. One interesting person that will be talked about tomorrow is a female servant...
The Washington County Fair starts Saturday
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Fair starts tomorrow at noon. There is an entry fee of $10 which covers rides and events going on inside the fair. Some of the events include a tractor pull Saturday, a Rodeo Sunday, and a drag race Tuesday. Kurt Bohlen is the...
Ohio Valley University servers hacked, transcripts for former students gone
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ohio Valley University has hit another significant roadblock that is making it difficult to provide former students with the transcripts they need. According to the Facebook group run by former Ohio Valley University employees, “OVU Updates,” someone using VPN access hacked into the school’s database.
2022 Football Frenzy Week 3 Recap
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Week 3 of the high school football season is nearly wrapped up, and teams are starting to come in to form, and Friday night saw a ton of well-played football games. Parkersburg held off a huge comeback attempt from Riverside, as they survive 35-28. Parkersburg South...
Some local students have a new furry addition to their school staff.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - Some local students have a new furry addition to their school staff. Certain schools in the Washington County and Wood County district have started to use K-9 officers as therapy dogs. K-9 officers are used in many different ways by law enforcement agencies including for...
One person dead in vehicle crash in Meigs County
TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one person died as the result of a two-vehicle crash around 12:18 a.m. on August 31 on State Route 7. Thirty-six-year-old Ashley Sizemore of Syracuse, Ohio, succumbed to her injuries...
The Washington County Fair is putting on the final touches ahead of opening day Saturday
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - The gates open Saturday at 8 A.M. with events kicking off at 9 A.M. with a tractor pull. The parade will kick off at 10 A.M. starting at Don Drumm Stadium in Marietta. Candy Nelson, the treasurer and director for the fair, said a small...
Local law enforcement discuss available resources in light of Overdose Awareness Week
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - President Biden Declared this week as overdose awareness week. This comes as Wednesday was observed as international overdose awareness day. In a White House release, Biden said having the week will give us the opportunity to recommit ourselves to addressing this epidemic. Local law enforcement agencies...
Discovery World on Market provides alternate way of giving donations
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The upcoming museum, Discovery World on Market is providing people with another way to donate to the organization. Officials with the museum say that people have asked if there are other ways to donate and provide to the organization. And with that, the Discovery World on...
Two people facing charges after search warrant in Vienna
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two people face charges after an early morning search warrant in Vienna. It happened on 6th Avenue at 6 am Friday. According to a news release from the Vienna Police Department 61-year-old, Brian Caseman was arrested for felony possession with the intent to deliver heroin. 54-year-old Marthanna Savage was arrested for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for obstructing an officer.
